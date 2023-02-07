Manhunt underway for 15-year-old after escaping standoff following deadly shooting, APD says

Police said one person is dead and another victim is injured after a fight between juveniles led to shots being fired in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Saville Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man dead and a 40-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is stable.

Police have not identified either victim.

Investigators spent hours on Monday night police searched the neighborhood to find the shooter.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was there as SWAT teams and officers in full tactical gear showed up.

Police say a group of juveniles was arguing when shots rang out.

Investigators confirmed to Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that police spent hours Monday night and into Tuesday morning in a standoff outside the house where they believed the suspect was. Around 1 a.m., they learned the house was empty.

They have identified the suspected shooter only as a 15-year-old and say they are still searching for the teen.

The neighborhood, which is near the Camp Creek Medical Center, is made up of single-family homes.