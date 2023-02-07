ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Manhunt underway for 15-year-old after escaping standoff following deadly shooting, APD says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
Police said one person is dead and another victim is injured after a fight between juveniles led to shots being fired in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Saville Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man dead and a 40-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is stable.

Police have not identified either victim.

Investigators spent hours on Monday night police searched the neighborhood to find the shooter.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was there as SWAT teams and officers in full tactical gear showed up.

Police say a group of juveniles was arguing when shots rang out.

Investigators confirmed to Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that police spent hours Monday night and into Tuesday morning in a standoff outside the house where they believed the suspect was. Around 1 a.m., they learned the house was empty.

They have identified the suspected shooter only as a 15-year-old and say they are still searching for the teen.

The neighborhood, which is near the Camp Creek Medical Center, is made up of single-family homes.

Comments / 32

Viv Love
4d ago

I don't discriminate....you come in my yard with a gun whether you are 12 or 40..you won't leave. These young children are the most dangerous out here. Make no mistake about that. Bottom line.

Reply
13
Universe1
4d ago

The 15 y/o teen is on the run, armed, and dangerous. If he can kill and injury so easily once, he can and will do it again, if threatened. He's gonna end up dead, if cops can't get him to surrender. He is a time bomb, in fear, running from the law. He basically has no idea, at his age, what to do or where to go. Even grown men can't hide or escape the laws reach for very long.

Reply
8
Denise Robbins
4d ago

Good gosh the growing number of young teenager killings in Atlanta is so out of control. Come on parents… so ridiculous….

Reply(1)
12
 

