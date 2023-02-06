ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

tamu.edu

Veteran Texas A&M Transportation Institute Researcher Retires After 44 Years

Tim Lomax never expected his career would involve so much talking. In fact, the longtime transportation researcher freely admits that he became an engineer because he was good at math and not so good with people. But in his 40-plus years with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Lomax has picked up more than a few unexpected skills, ultimately becoming a major public face of the agency’s cutting-edge mobility research.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
tamu.edu

Research On Stage: Seventh Annual Voices Of Impact Feb. 23

The Texas A&M University School of Education and Human Development will host its seventh annual Voices of Impact speaker series on Feb. 23, where researchers will discuss their areas of expertise and share their perspectives on issues impacting society. The researchers will present their interests in ways that make the research understandable and accessible to all.
BRYAN, TX

