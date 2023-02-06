Tim Lomax never expected his career would involve so much talking. In fact, the longtime transportation researcher freely admits that he became an engineer because he was good at math and not so good with people. But in his 40-plus years with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Lomax has picked up more than a few unexpected skills, ultimately becoming a major public face of the agency’s cutting-edge mobility research.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO