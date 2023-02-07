ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Phoenix

Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property

Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates

Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
19thnews.org

More than half of queer Florida parents have considered fleeing the state in the wake of ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ study finds

Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. One in five parents went back in the closet in some capacity — including some who no longer hold their partner’s hand in public. More than half considered leaving Florida. Nearly nine out of 10 parents said they worried the bill would make their kids less safe.
FLORIDA STATE
19thnews.org

In Florida, 1 in 10 minors are denied abortions by judges

We’re answering the “how” and “why” of abortion news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. New data from Florida shows just how much influence individual judges — almost all White men — wield in determining if minors can access abortions in the state. In...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Is Totally Ignorant of Why New College Is So Special

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to play rough. He also likes to pander by sticking it to the pointy heads. In New College of Florida, the honors college of the State University System of Florida, he surely thought he had the perfect target for his latest campaign to own the news cycle for a few days.He wasn’t wrong. Once he appointed six new members to the college’s board, and once they got busy making mischief, the news stories followed, both locally and nationally. The new board majority forced the college’s president out, replacing her with a DeSantis ally, and immediately...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection

Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

UCF student senate passes resolution opposing DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act

The University of Central Florida’s student legislative branch last week voted to approve a resolution demonstrating student opposition to Florida’s “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act,” a bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. The Stop WOKE Act, or HB7, restricts classroom instruction on race and discrimination, as well as diversity training in business settings. The law, which is facing ongoing legal challenges, was championed by DeSantis, who’s rumored to be preparing for a run for president.
ORLANDO, FL
Augusta Free Press

The problem with speech control: The real history of America is endlessly shocking

Curse that First Amendment! What were the Founding Fathers thinking?. As Ron DeSantis has declared and legislated, the safety of Florida — and, yeah, the safety of the nation — isn’t a matter of gun control (or police control) but speech control, especially in public-school classrooms and libraries, where the innocent minds of our children are developing.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Robocall scam campaign’: FCC shuts down calls from company first investigated by Action 9

NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN A STORY ACTION 9 FIRST REPORTED ON TWO YEARS AGO. ACCORDING TO FLORIDA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL, MV REALTY CONCOCTED A SCHEME WHERE UNSUSPECTING HOMEOWNERS SIGNED UP FOR QUICK CASH THEN FELT TRAPPED BY 40-YEAR LISTING AGREEMENTS. A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY WFTV AND OUR SISTER STATIONS HAVE LED TO GOVERNMENT ACTIONS AND REAL PROTECTIONS FOR HOMEOWNERS. WE WENT TO SOUTH FLORIDA TO GET ANSWERS FROM COMPANY OWNERS.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

