Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott wants ‘better understanding’ of Ron DeSantis’ Disney government changes
Florida’s former Governor would like more details on changes Gov. Ron DeSantis is spearheading on Disney’s unique governance structure. Among his specific questions: what really will change, and how will local governments be protected?. Just hours after the Florida House passed HB-9B, legislation that materially alters the Reedy...
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
'There's a new sheriff in town': DeSantis celebrates seizing Disney's Reedy Creek
DeSantis warned Disney's Reedy Creek 'there's a new sheriff in town' as he vowed to make the self-governing area accountable for its debts and unable to operate under special provisions.
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Inside the Magic
Disney Responds to Planned Government Takeover of Florida Property
Over the last few months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it very clear that he wants the government to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special ruling that allows Disney to act as its own form of government. This desire to strip Disney of its self-governing status...
WESH
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
19thnews.org
More than half of queer Florida parents have considered fleeing the state in the wake of ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ study finds
Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. One in five parents went back in the closet in some capacity — including some who no longer hold their partner’s hand in public. More than half considered leaving Florida. Nearly nine out of 10 parents said they worried the bill would make their kids less safe.
Florida Department Of Health Fines TV Station After Denying In-Person Candidate Debate Over COVID Vax
Prior to the 2022 midterm elections, Republican Congressional District 9 candidate Scotty Moore was denied entry into WESH-2’s television studio to debate his Democrat opponent due to WESH’s vaccine requirement. Shortly after, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF), in conjunction with the Moore campaign,
‘It’s too early:’ Florida lawmakers look at pushing back middle and high school start times
Florida lawmakers are looking into whether middle and high school is starting too early in the state.
19thnews.org
In Florida, 1 in 10 minors are denied abortions by judges
We’re answering the “how” and “why” of abortion news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. New data from Florida shows just how much influence individual judges — almost all White men — wield in determining if minors can access abortions in the state. In...
unfspinnaker.com
New Florida House request encompasses university employee emails, text and social media messages related to DEI
The Florida House of Representatives has requested new information from each of the state’s 12 higher education institutions, this time specifically for all communications and documents related to areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. The newest in a slew of requests from state officials the past two months, it’s...
Florida bill would allow landlords to charge tenants a monthly non-refundable fee in lieu of a security deposit
“This is just an option to get in the front door initially."
NBC Miami
PolitiFact: Is Florida's Water ‘Dirtier' Under DeSantis? Here's What the Data Shows
The early days of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' second term are brimming with news about water. In DeSantis' inaugural address Jan. 3, the Republican governor touted his investments to improve the state's water quality, and he promised that millions more will come in the next legislative session. Democratic state lawmakers...
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
DeSantis Is Totally Ignorant of Why New College Is So Special
Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to play rough. He also likes to pander by sticking it to the pointy heads. In New College of Florida, the honors college of the State University System of Florida, he surely thought he had the perfect target for his latest campaign to own the news cycle for a few days.He wasn’t wrong. Once he appointed six new members to the college’s board, and once they got busy making mischief, the news stories followed, both locally and nationally. The new board majority forced the college’s president out, replacing her with a DeSantis ally, and immediately...
News4Jax.com
Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection
Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
UCF student senate passes resolution opposing DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act
The University of Central Florida’s student legislative branch last week voted to approve a resolution demonstrating student opposition to Florida’s “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act,” a bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. The Stop WOKE Act, or HB7, restricts classroom instruction on race and discrimination, as well as diversity training in business settings. The law, which is facing ongoing legal challenges, was championed by DeSantis, who’s rumored to be preparing for a run for president.
Augusta Free Press
The problem with speech control: The real history of America is endlessly shocking
Curse that First Amendment! What were the Founding Fathers thinking?. As Ron DeSantis has declared and legislated, the safety of Florida — and, yeah, the safety of the nation — isn’t a matter of gun control (or police control) but speech control, especially in public-school classrooms and libraries, where the innocent minds of our children are developing.
‘Robocall scam campaign’: FCC shuts down calls from company first investigated by Action 9
NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN A STORY ACTION 9 FIRST REPORTED ON TWO YEARS AGO. ACCORDING TO FLORIDA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL, MV REALTY CONCOCTED A SCHEME WHERE UNSUSPECTING HOMEOWNERS SIGNED UP FOR QUICK CASH THEN FELT TRAPPED BY 40-YEAR LISTING AGREEMENTS. A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY WFTV AND OUR SISTER STATIONS HAVE LED TO GOVERNMENT ACTIONS AND REAL PROTECTIONS FOR HOMEOWNERS. WE WENT TO SOUTH FLORIDA TO GET ANSWERS FROM COMPANY OWNERS.
WESH
Nation’s oldest Black township faces controversial vote on development of historic property
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday marks a highly anticipated voted over a historic piece of land in Orange County. The Hungerford property in Eatonville is up for sale. It is a treasured 100-acre parcel of land in the oldest Black township in the country. In a 1.6-square-mile town, 100 acres goes a long way.
Comments / 0