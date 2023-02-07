ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Buffalo area quake caught on cameras in homes across WNY

By Tim Wenger
 4 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Many Western New Yorkers were awakened by the magnitude 3.8 earthquake Monday morning.

Some slept through the commotion, only to hear about it from friends and family throughout the day.

Marc Frisicaro was going through his morning routine in his Allentown kitchen when the quake startled him and he lunged into a panicked scream.

"What the hell was that? What was that?"

Frisicaro's Ring camera located in the kitchen caught the incident that he'll remember for a lifetime and it was a scene repeated over and over again in thousands of homes across the Buffalo and Western New York region.

Another security video provided to us shows a seemingly tranquil morning outside a front door when the loud rumble the quake caused could be heard. The camera shakes and a scared rabbit runs across the sidewalk in confusion.

Monday's earthquake centered in West Seneca left no significant damage to infrastructure or homes.

