ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Now that’s downsizing! Yours for just £70,000, Britain’s shortest house

By Athena Stavrou
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GqF7N_0kezlfAO00

Britain ’s shortest house’ standing at just two metres tall has gone on sale - for the relatively small price of £70K.

The unique 6ft 5ins property is found in the village of Newton Poppleford near Sidmouth , Devon .

Ye Olde Toll House is thought to be the UK’s shortest home and is former toll house believed to be 265 years old with a history dating back to 1758.

Its yellow exterior is topped off with a thatched roof - covering walls which stand no higher than an average front door.

Despite it’s miniature size the interior houses an entrance porch, living room, small kitchen, a shower room and one bedroom.

There’s also an outdoor space with a log store area and attic space for extra storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1liRL7_0kezlfAO00

On the listing, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers described the property as: “A charming detached thatched Toll House for updating.

‘’This unique single storey property is believed to date back to 1758 and is situated in the popular East Devon village of Newton Poppleford, which is only four miles from the popular seaside town of Sidmouth.

“The property is likely to be of interest to a home owner or those looking for a lock-up and leave bolt hole. It could also be of interest to investment purchasers.”

Bidding for the property currently sits at £70k.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Margaret Thatcher portrait saved from tip breaks sale expectations

A portrait of Margaret Thatcher rescued from a rubbish tip has sold at auction for a higher-than-expected £1,100. The unsigned oil painting was a gift to the former prime minister and had been kept in a storage unit in London. It was sent for disposal 20 years ago but...
The Independent

Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis

Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
BBC

Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband

The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
The Independent

Could ‘Human Mole’ who tackles MI6 mysteries hold key to Nicola Bulley’s disappearance?

The mystery of a missing mother-of-two who disappeared while walking her dog has captured the nation’s attention, with no hint of an answer in sight. Nicola Bulley vanished on a riverside path in Lancashire nearly two weeks ago, and now a man dubbed the ’Human Mole’ is hoping to help find out what happened. Forensics expert Peter Faulding joined the search for Ms Bulley this week, after raising concerns about the police theory she slipped and fell into the River Wyre. The founder and CEO of Specialist Group International has not been shy in his criticism, describing the probe...
exemplore.com

Famous Edinburgh Castle Ghosts and Hauntings

Many old castles are haunted, and Edinburgh Castle is no exception. The castle found itself under attack on as many as 23 occasions, so it's no surprise that the spirits surrounding this place make themselves known from time to time. Let's unravel some of the most common ghost sightings at...
BBC

Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row

A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
BBC

Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery

A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
The Independent

Earthquake in UK as residents report houses shaking and loud rumbling

Residents across Essex have reported being awoken by “shaking” and “loud rumbling” after an earthquake struck at 5.05am on Thursday.The British Geological Society (BGS) confirmed that the 2.6 magnitude quake occurred in Bicknacre, southeast of Chelsmford, at a depth of around 9km. Tremors were reported by communities across Runwell, South Woodham Ferrers and Bicknacre.One resident told the BGS that the event “was like an underground train going under our bungalow”, with others describing that it “felt like a piece of large furniture had fallen over”.Four miles south of the epicentre, Darren Draper felt the earthquake in South Woodham Ferrers....
BBC

Developer plans 555 new homes on countryside site

Developers want to build more than 500 new homes on countryside in Bristol. Bellway Homes plans to construct 555 houses in Brislington, off the A4 Bath Road next to Brislington Park and Ride. Between 170 to 220 of the new homes would be classed as "affordable", and the nearby allotments...
The Independent

Double trouble as zoo reveals two baby koalas for the first time

Edinburgh Zoo has released the first pictures of its Antipodean new arrivals.Zoo operator the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has shared the images of the two joeys born to mothers Kalari and Inala.Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity have confirmed the youngsters are both female and only recently started to emerge from the pouch where newborn koalas spend their first few months.The youngsters were born last year, are said to be doing well and will be named soon.The zoo is home to the UK’s only Queensland koalas, and this is the first time that the zoo has had two...
Time Out Global

Holy moly! There’s a £2.85 million converted chapel for sale in Camberwell

Imagine waking up under a stained-glass window and having your breakfast sitting on original church pews. For one deep-pocketed house-hunter, this could be a reality, as a spectacular converted chapel in Camberwell is for sale for £2.85 million. The four-bedroom home on Cormont Road in southeast London covers 3,200sq...
The Independent

One in five November energy vouchers expired without being claimed – PayPoint

About one in five people did not redeem the £66 energy support voucher they were sent by PayPoint in November, the company has said.PayPoint sent out hundreds of thousands of vouchers in November under a Government support scheme.But only 81% of those vouchers had been redeemed on Sunday when they ran out – 90 days after they were issued.It means that thousands of households with prepayment meters have missed out on energy bill support they were entitled to.The redemption rate is still decent, PayPoint said, and is broadly comparable with similar schemes, like the warm home discount.Final redemptions of over...
BBC

Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says

The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
msn.com

Inside the Royals' Favorite Scottish Getaway, Balmoral Castle

The royal family is nothing if not consistent. Before her death, at the end of every summer, Queen Elizabeth mades her annual pilgrimage north to Scotland for a multiple week-long holiday at Balmoral Castle. It is also where she passed away on September 8, 2022, and her coffin departed the estate on September 11, as it began its final journey back to London and then to Windsor Castle.
BBC

North East Lincolnshire: A180 cleared of almost 100 tonnes of rubbish

A "staggering" amount of rubbish and debris has been cleared from a major road in North East Lincolnshire. Council street cleaners took six days to remove litter, fly-tipped waste, leaves and sludge from the A180 near Great Coates and Stallingborough. The authority said a total of 97.82 tonnes had been...
BBC

Late night swim luxury we can't afford - Monmouthshire council

Late night swimming is a "luxury" which can no longer be afforded, a Welsh council has been told. Monmouthshire plans to cut leisure centre opening hours under proposals to save £11.4m in the next financial year. The centres open until 10pm on weekdays and 6pm at weekends, but cabinet...
BBC

Conservationists welcome former police and fire HQ's new listed status

Conservationists have welcomed a decision to list a former police and fire headquarters which had been earmarked for demolition. Nottingham Civic Society said the granting of Grade II listed status would protect the complex in Shakespeare Street, Nottingham, in the future. Developers drew up plans to flatten the building and...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy