UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

The American Dream mall and entertainment complex failed to make a Feb. 1, 2023 $8.8 million debt service payment on municipal bonds sold to help finance the venture, due to insufficient funds. The mall also had missed the previous payment deadline for the same reason in August 2022. The notice from U.S. Bank revealed that the reserve fund that had been used to pay these semi-annual debts had a balance of just $878.50.

2 DAYS AGO