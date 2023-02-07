Read full article on original website
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Told a colleague that I have mental illness, now afraid of being able to practice?
Okay so I had kept this only between me and my family, and everything was going good until I made the mistake of telling a colleague that I have a mental illness and now all of the gossip and bullying is occurring. Any suggestions? I am scared everyday that I could get reported and have my career ruined. Can they do this to me or I am just being paranoid? I love nursing and want to continue being a nurse but I am afraid whether I will be allowed to practice with my mental Illness. I am a human being like everyone else but sadly have a disorder, an illness that I cannot cure.
Transitioning From Bedside Care to Working From Home
Specializes in Sub Acute and Home Health Care. Has 12 years experience. I started out doing bedside care and home health 12 years ago. In 2020 during the pandemic, I was transitioned into a remote position as a Prior Authorization Nurse. This was supposed to be temporary until a more permanent solution was made. During that time, employers learned the cost of renting office space was diminished, and productivity could still be managed effectively outside the workplace. Fast forward to 3 years later, I am still working from home. Some people have asked if it is worth leaving bedside care, "do you miss working with patients?" Everyone has opinions about remote work, but it has been an excellent experience for me.
Nurse Coaching is a Relatively New Nursing Specialty
Specializes in Nurse Coaching. Has 8 years experience. I first saw the words "Nurse Coach" in a brochure of courses offered at Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health. I was intrigued and signed up to take the 4-day course. Unfortunately, my mother had an urgent health issue, and I was unable to attend. However, the seed had been planted, and when an ad for a Nurse Coaching course popped on my facebook feed, I clicked on it, and I am now so glad that I did!
