Okay so I had kept this only between me and my family, and everything was going good until I made the mistake of telling a colleague that I have a mental illness and now all of the gossip and bullying is occurring. Any suggestions? I am scared everyday that I could get reported and have my career ruined. Can they do this to me or I am just being paranoid? I love nursing and want to continue being a nurse but I am afraid whether I will be allowed to practice with my mental Illness. I am a human being like everyone else but sadly have a disorder, an illness that I cannot cure.

2 DAYS AGO