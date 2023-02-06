One wanted to empower young girls, and that included pushing herself to become comfortable with camping in the wilderness. Another understood what immigrants felt like so she became an advocate for them. A young mother was so struck by her young daughter’s experience with otherness in her predominately white community that she had to do something. A teacher had to figure out how to keep her alternative school students engaged, or they would be headed to jail.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO