MCLP Lunch and Learn Session, March 9
In collaboration with the Office of the Provost, the Multicultural Leadership Institute (MCLI) will host a Multicultural Leadership Program (MCLP) “Lunch and Learn” Information Session at noon on Thursday, March 9 in Stevenson 401A. All interested ISU faculty and staff are encouraged to attend. Registration is required. The...
Symphonic Diversity student exhibit opens at Milner Library
Illinois State University students will open a special exhibit, Symphonic Diversity, at Milner Library featuring new children’s literature, title artworks, and symphonic music written by composers from historically marginalized communities. The exhibit will run from February 13 through April 11, 2023, in Milner’s sixth-floor exhibition space, with an opening reception at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2023.
Research and Honors, February 14, 2023
Aslihan Spaulding, ECO, has been selected for the national LEAD21 program, aimed at developing leaders at institutions with research, academics, and extension in land-grant institutions and their strategic partners who link research, academics, and extension dedicated to agriculture. Jan Susina, ENG, is serving as the editor of the Knight Letter:...
Students focus on community development during alternative break trip to Costa Rica
When you think of winter break, you probably don’t associate it with working on community development and service projects in Costa Rica. But for 14 Illinois State University students and one faculty advisor, this is exactly how they spent a portion of their time between semesters. Dr. Michael Hendricks,...
Civic Leadership
One wanted to empower young girls, and that included pushing herself to become comfortable with camping in the wilderness. Another understood what immigrants felt like so she became an advocate for them. A young mother was so struck by her young daughter’s experience with otherness in her predominately white community that she had to do something. A teacher had to figure out how to keep her alternative school students engaged, or they would be headed to jail.
Inspiring an impactful cycle
Lizzy Carroll ’17 hated high school. Her attendance was dismal, and she felt completely unmotivated to try. But then, two educators personally connected with Carroll during her junior year at Carl Sandburg High School in southwest suburban Chicago, and everything changed. “They took a genuine interest in what I...
Q&A with Redbird alum Tyler Clark
One of the key ways citizens can participate in civic engagement is through the shaping of government policy. Tyler Clark ’09 has been trying to impact communities and people’s lives through public service and affairs since he was a student at Illinois State University. During his undergraduate years,...
