Tonight the Carmi-White County boys basketball team will travel to Eldorado to face the Eagles in a big Black Diamond Conference matchup. It is the 3rd matchup between the 2 teams this season. The Eagles defeated Carmi 49-37 in the 2nd round of the Eldorado Holiday Tournament, but the Bulldogs came back a week later with a dominant 56-27 win on January 6th. However, the Eagles were missing at least one starter in each of the first two matchups, and they will be fully healthy against Carmi for the first time tonight.

CARMI, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO