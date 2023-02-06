Read full article on original website
HS scoreboard (2-7-23)
WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Tuesday including video wins from Centennial outlasting Central in a 3OT Champaign showdown, Sacred Heart-Griffin taking down MacArthur and Mt. Zion defending home court over Lincoln. BOYS’ BASKETBALL Centennial 75, Central 72 F/3OT Mahomet-Seymour 70, Urbana 68 F/OT Charleston 69, Effingham 61 F/OT Salt Fork […]
wrul.com
Local Sports Recap – February 7, 2023
Tonight the Carmi-White County boys basketball team will travel to Eldorado to face the Eagles in a big Black Diamond Conference matchup. It is the 3rd matchup between the 2 teams this season. The Eagles defeated Carmi 49-37 in the 2nd round of the Eldorado Holiday Tournament, but the Bulldogs came back a week later with a dominant 56-27 win on January 6th. However, the Eagles were missing at least one starter in each of the first two matchups, and they will be fully healthy against Carmi for the first time tonight.
2023 IHSA girls basketball brackets: Springfield-area postseason schedules, and pairings
Here are the schedules, scores and pairings for the 2023 Illinois High School Association girls basketball postseason for The State Journal-Register's area teams. No. 2 Mascoutah vs. No. 9 Cahokia, 6 p.m. No. 3 Taylorville vs. No. 6 East St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Championship game, 7 p.m.
Here’s a look at some big boys and girls metro-east basketball from Tuesday night
Shannon Dowell broke the all-time career scoring record at O’Fallon during the team’s conference championship clinching victory.
IHSAA boys basketball: Southwestern Indiana sectional requires location change
The Indiana high school boys basketball state tournament begins in three weeks. One sectional in Southwestern Indiana is requiring a location change. Southridge High School announced Monday it will not host the Class 3A sectional next month because it lacks the ability to provide wheelchair access to the floor. The gymnasium, built in 1951, is ADA compliant, but a sectional member school notified Southridge in January it would need access to the floor. ...
