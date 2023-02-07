ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Disney's planned job cuts to impact parks division

ORLANDO, Fla — The Walt Disney Co.’s planned jobs cuts will impact every division across the company, including parks, according to an email Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro sent to employees on Thursday. What You Need To Know. Disney to cut 7,000 jobs across...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Former employee claims he was fired due to involvement in unionization efforts at Amazon Air Hub

HEBRON, Ky. – A former employee of the Amazon Air Hub (KCVG) in northern Kentucky said he believes his involvement in organizing a union led to his firing. Edward Clarke was responsible for the weights and balances of cargo planes, which he said are crucial to pilot safety. On Jan. 17, he received a notice from Amazon of the termination of his employment. Prior to that notice, he said he was told he was under investigation. He had been at the air hub for two and a half years.
KENTUCKY STATE
mynews13.com

Proposed high-rise development has many Mount Dora residents divided

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It could be one of the biggest developments in Lake County history, maybe one of the tallest. The Wolf Branch Innovation District near Mount Dora is an 850 acre plan on the south side of State Road 46. The current proposal of 36 acres could bring in luxury apartments, senior living, and commercial space.
MOUNT DORA, FL
mynews13.com

Hochul wants to expand New York's film and TV production tax breaks

Republican state Sen. Peter Oberacker wouldn’t mind a dash of Hollywood in his rural upstate district and his home county of Otsego. He isn't necessarily opposed to a plan that could expand tax incentives to make that happen. "We're trying to put a fledging film industry together," he said....
NEW YORK STATE
mynews13.com

Local pup featured in Puppy Bowl remains up for adoption

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Central Floridians can cheer on six local rescue pups for this year’s Puppy Bowl. The puppies came from Florida Little Dog Rescue and all but one have since been adopted. Jimmy Kibble, a Husky-Pomeranian mix, needs someone active who can keep up with the...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
mynews13.com

New York State Blues Festival announces its 2023 performers

The New York State Blues Festival on Thursday confirmed its headliners for this summer. This year's lineup will feature Blood Brothers playing the first night, followed by Southern Avenue performing the next night. The final performance will feature Samantha Fish opening for the lengendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy. "We are...
NEW YORK STATE
mynews13.com

Will grocery prices in NY reflect dip in annual U.S. inflation rate?

WEBSTER, N.Y. — The annual inflation rate for the United States is down slightly. What does that mean for you when you’re shopping for your groceries?. “Well, I don’t buy things that I really could get along without,” said Mary Craft of Webster. “Once in a while, you treat yourself but I guess I don’t really do that that often anymore.”
mynews13.com

Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy