Disney's planned job cuts to impact parks division
ORLANDO, Fla — The Walt Disney Co.’s planned jobs cuts will impact every division across the company, including parks, according to an email Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro sent to employees on Thursday. What You Need To Know. Disney to cut 7,000 jobs across...
Former employee claims he was fired due to involvement in unionization efforts at Amazon Air Hub
HEBRON, Ky. – A former employee of the Amazon Air Hub (KCVG) in northern Kentucky said he believes his involvement in organizing a union led to his firing. Edward Clarke was responsible for the weights and balances of cargo planes, which he said are crucial to pilot safety. On Jan. 17, he received a notice from Amazon of the termination of his employment. Prior to that notice, he said he was told he was under investigation. He had been at the air hub for two and a half years.
Proposed high-rise development has many Mount Dora residents divided
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It could be one of the biggest developments in Lake County history, maybe one of the tallest. The Wolf Branch Innovation District near Mount Dora is an 850 acre plan on the south side of State Road 46. The current proposal of 36 acres could bring in luxury apartments, senior living, and commercial space.
DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel set to be demolished after a century on West New York Avenue
VOLUSIA, Fla -- DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel will be coming down in less than a week after the city issued a permit to demolish the structure a month after engineers recommended it because of the failing structural integrity of the century-old building. What You Need To Know. Last month, engineers...
Hochul wants to expand New York's film and TV production tax breaks
Republican state Sen. Peter Oberacker wouldn’t mind a dash of Hollywood in his rural upstate district and his home county of Otsego. He isn't necessarily opposed to a plan that could expand tax incentives to make that happen. "We're trying to put a fledging film industry together," he said....
Local pup featured in Puppy Bowl remains up for adoption
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Central Floridians can cheer on six local rescue pups for this year’s Puppy Bowl. The puppies came from Florida Little Dog Rescue and all but one have since been adopted. Jimmy Kibble, a Husky-Pomeranian mix, needs someone active who can keep up with the...
New York State Blues Festival announces its 2023 performers
The New York State Blues Festival on Thursday confirmed its headliners for this summer. This year's lineup will feature Blood Brothers playing the first night, followed by Southern Avenue performing the next night. The final performance will feature Samantha Fish opening for the lengendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy. "We are...
Will grocery prices in NY reflect dip in annual U.S. inflation rate?
WEBSTER, N.Y. — The annual inflation rate for the United States is down slightly. What does that mean for you when you’re shopping for your groceries?. “Well, I don’t buy things that I really could get along without,” said Mary Craft of Webster. “Once in a while, you treat yourself but I guess I don’t really do that that often anymore.”
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally...
New York regulators want to assess how banks serve minority and women-owned businesses
Regulators at the New York state Department of Financial Services on Wednesday moved to review how banks overseen by the state are providing services to minority-owned and women-owned businesses in their communities. The assessment will be rolled into ratings under the Community Reinvestment Act, which is meant to ensure financial...
Suspect still at large after toddler injured in drive-by shooting at Orlando apartment complex, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies continuing to search for a shooter who injured a 3-year-old when they opened fire at an Orange County apartment complex on Tuesday evening. Deputies say a 3-year-old was injured Tuesday during a drive-by shooting at Hidden Creek Villas Apartments. They say the child was...
