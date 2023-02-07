Salem, Ore. — The Salem Police Department announces today the completion of the necessary steps to fully launch its body-worn camera program. “After much effort and preparation, we are excited to now provide this important tool for our officers and our community,” said Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack. He added, “We’re doing this because it helps us with our trust with our community. It provides more transparency and mutual accountability. It also has a safety component to enhance the quality of investigation. It’s about bringing justice to victims and holding offenders accountable.”

