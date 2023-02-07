ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kykn.com

Contact Leads to an Arrest and Drug Seizure in Marion County

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:08 A.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper located a 2013 Hyundai SUV at the Santiam Rest Area off Interstate-5, near milepost 240. The Trooper, part of an OSP K-9 Team, made observations of the vehicle that led him to believe the driver was involved in criminal activity. After a conversation with the driver furthered the Trooper’s reasonable suspicion to believe criminal activity was occurring, a vehicle search was conducted. The Trooper located approximately 1.4 kilograms of fentanyl powder concealed in the vehicle.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kykn.com

Salem Police Prepares for Full Roll Out of Body-Worn Cameras for Officers

Salem, Ore. — The Salem Police Department announces today the completion of the necessary steps to fully launch its body-worn camera program. “After much effort and preparation, we are excited to now provide this important tool for our officers and our community,” said Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack. He added, “We’re doing this because it helps us with our trust with our community. It provides more transparency and mutual accountability. It also has a safety component to enhance the quality of investigation. It’s about bringing justice to victims and holding offenders accountable.”
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy