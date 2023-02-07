ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kykn.com

Contact Leads to an Arrest and Drug Seizure in Marion County

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:08 A.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper located a 2013 Hyundai SUV at the Santiam Rest Area off Interstate-5, near milepost 240. The Trooper, part of an OSP K-9 Team, made observations of the vehicle that led him to believe the driver was involved in criminal activity. After a conversation with the driver furthered the Trooper’s reasonable suspicion to believe criminal activity was occurring, a vehicle search was conducted. The Trooper located approximately 1.4 kilograms of fentanyl powder concealed in the vehicle.
MARION COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months

A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.
EUGENE, OR
opb.org

Man in mental health crisis dead after Albany police shooting

Two Albany police officers shot and killed a man in a mental health crisis Wednesday morning after the man pointed a gun at them, the Associated Press reports. The officers were initially responding to a welfare check for a man reported to be suicidal at a home in southwest Albany. The Albany Police Department said the man was armed and inside his vehicle.
ALBANY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

SHPD, LCSO logs, Jan. 30 – Feb. 5, 2023

2:31 a.m. – Athena Noble, 38, of Albany, was transported to jail on a warrant, 43300 block of North River Drive. Report taken. 1:32 p.m. – Linn County Parks reported someone broke into Whitcomb Creek Campground and stole an electric converter box attached to a yurt. The latter item was valued at $1,700. 47700 block of Quartzville Road.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Albany

ALBANY Ore. (KPTV) – The Corvallis Police Department is investigating after an officer-involved shooting left one dead Wednesday. Police responded at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check on a suicidal man in southwest Albany. Officers determined the man was armed and at Freeway Lakes. Albany police, along with...
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Portland gang member gets prison time for illegal gun possession

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old Portland man and affiliate of the ‘Rollin’ 60s Crips’ gang was sentenced Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Kneko Tyray Moore faces 77 months in federal prison, about six-and-a-half years, followed...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed In Hillsboro Murder Case

What began as a civil stalking lawsuit has become a $10 million accusation of wrongful death after Kenneth Fandrich, 56, was found dead Jan. 31 in a parking garage on the Intel campus where he worked. The defendant, Steve Milner, 55, was arrested by Hillsboro police and charged with Fandrich’s...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Man sentenced 2nd time for 1996 murder of Oregon woman

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon inmate has been convicted for a second time for a 1996 murder and sexual assault after inadequate representation prompted a retrial, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say in Aug. 1996, Susi Larsen, 34, disappeared after telling her friends...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Jury finds Portland club owner’s son not guilty in fatal shooting at Mingle Lounge

A Portland man who was partying inside his father’s club when he shot and killed another armed man during a chaotic brawl was found not guilty on all counts Thursday. The Multnomah County jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than five hours before voting 11-1 to acquit Rolando Mingledoff Jr., now 24, on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the killing of 25-year-old JaMarie Herring inside the Mingle Lounge on Aug. 22, 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 240 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, operated by James Lee...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy