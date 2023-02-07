Read full article on original website
Salem police ask for help identifying suspect from deadly 2019 shooting
Salem police are asking for public assistance in tracking down two men involved in a fatal shooting from 2019.
Multnomah County Sheriff deputy accused of assault, strangulation
A Multnomah County Sheriff's deputy is facing multiple charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident involving his wife, according to court documents.
KATU.com
Vancouver Police find no threats after report of 'active shooter' at Walmart
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Officers detained a man Thursday night after reports of a possible active shooter situation at the Walmart store on Mill Plain Boulevard near the I-205 interchange. A Vancouver Police spokesperson said no one was found responsible for any threats, and that the man didn’t have any...
KTVL
Salem Police Detectives seek publics help identifying suspect in 2019 shooting
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit detectives are seeking the publics assistance in identifying a suspect in a 2019 shooting at a local bar that left one person dead. Back on August 18, 2019, approximately 1:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a call of two individuals outside...
kykn.com
Contact Leads to an Arrest and Drug Seizure in Marion County
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:08 A.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper located a 2013 Hyundai SUV at the Santiam Rest Area off Interstate-5, near milepost 240. The Trooper, part of an OSP K-9 Team, made observations of the vehicle that led him to believe the driver was involved in criminal activity. After a conversation with the driver furthered the Trooper’s reasonable suspicion to believe criminal activity was occurring, a vehicle search was conducted. The Trooper located approximately 1.4 kilograms of fentanyl powder concealed in the vehicle.
klcc.org
Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months
A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.
Portland gang member receives 6-year sentence for illegal gun possession
A Portland gang member was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, authorities said.
opb.org
Man in mental health crisis dead after Albany police shooting
Two Albany police officers shot and killed a man in a mental health crisis Wednesday morning after the man pointed a gun at them, the Associated Press reports. The officers were initially responding to a welfare check for a man reported to be suicidal at a home in southwest Albany. The Albany Police Department said the man was armed and inside his vehicle.
kptv.com
27-year-old man gets 12 years for stabbing Beaverton woman 11 times in her home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man pled guilty to stabbing a Beaverton woman 11 times in her home and was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. On March 4, 2022, according to the DA, Bryan Andrew Aguilera shoplifted...
kptv.com
Sleeping man spills fentanyl pills on ground when officers confront him, Vancouver police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police said they arrested a man last week who spilled fentanyl pills across the pavement when he was confronted by officers. Patrol officers spotted a car with stolen plates and a man inside sleeping. After blocking in the car from the front and back,...
lebanonlocalnews.com
SHPD, LCSO logs, Jan. 30 – Feb. 5, 2023
2:31 a.m. – Athena Noble, 38, of Albany, was transported to jail on a warrant, 43300 block of North River Drive. Report taken. 1:32 p.m. – Linn County Parks reported someone broke into Whitcomb Creek Campground and stole an electric converter box attached to a yurt. The latter item was valued at $1,700. 47700 block of Quartzville Road.
kptv.com
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Albany
ALBANY Ore. (KPTV) – The Corvallis Police Department is investigating after an officer-involved shooting left one dead Wednesday. Police responded at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check on a suicidal man in southwest Albany. Officers determined the man was armed and at Freeway Lakes. Albany police, along with...
kptv.com
Portland gang member gets prison time for illegal gun possession
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old Portland man and affiliate of the ‘Rollin’ 60s Crips’ gang was sentenced Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Kneko Tyray Moore faces 77 months in federal prison, about six-and-a-half years, followed...
WWEEK
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed In Hillsboro Murder Case
What began as a civil stalking lawsuit has become a $10 million accusation of wrongful death after Kenneth Fandrich, 56, was found dead Jan. 31 in a parking garage on the Intel campus where he worked. The defendant, Steve Milner, 55, was arrested by Hillsboro police and charged with Fandrich’s...
kptv.com
Man has been posing as cop in the Mt. Hood area, police say
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for posing as a police officer in the Mt. Hood area and now the real cops want people to come forward if they have previously come in contact with him. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Jacob Benz,...
‘Running for his life’: Man riding scooter shot man attempting to flee, witness says
A man riding a scooter opened fire in Downtown Portland on Sunday morning, shooting and injuring another man who had attempted to escape.
kptv.com
Man sentenced 2nd time for 1996 murder of Oregon woman
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon inmate has been convicted for a second time for a 1996 murder and sexual assault after inadequate representation prompted a retrial, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say in Aug. 1996, Susi Larsen, 34, disappeared after telling her friends...
Fire destroys Lebanon home, sends two residents to hospital
A manufactured home in Lebanon was determined to be a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon and sent two people to the hospital, according to fire officials.
Jury finds Portland club owner’s son not guilty in fatal shooting at Mingle Lounge
A Portland man who was partying inside his father’s club when he shot and killed another armed man during a chaotic brawl was found not guilty on all counts Thursday. The Multnomah County jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than five hours before voting 11-1 to acquit Rolando Mingledoff Jr., now 24, on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the killing of 25-year-old JaMarie Herring inside the Mingle Lounge on Aug. 22, 2021.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 240 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, operated by James Lee...
