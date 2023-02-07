On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:08 A.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper located a 2013 Hyundai SUV at the Santiam Rest Area off Interstate-5, near milepost 240. The Trooper, part of an OSP K-9 Team, made observations of the vehicle that led him to believe the driver was involved in criminal activity. After a conversation with the driver furthered the Trooper’s reasonable suspicion to believe criminal activity was occurring, a vehicle search was conducted. The Trooper located approximately 1.4 kilograms of fentanyl powder concealed in the vehicle.

MARION COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO