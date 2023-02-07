ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Massive study uncovers how much exercise is needed to live longer

Consistent exercise is good for a person’s health and well-being—that is well known. But how many minutes of moderate or vigorous physical activity are needed to lower the risk of premature mortality? A study published in the journal Circulation defines that number and shares guidance on what level of physical activity is needed to maintain health and improve fitness.
Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Did you hear about narcissism before? People may hear narcissism on the surface, but narcissism has many deep and serious aspects in the topic itself. The term narcissism means selfishness, involving a sense of entitlement, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration, as characterizing a personality type (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narcissism.). Sigmund Freud describes that; narcissism is normal, healthy, and present from birth in all humans (all of narcissism). Secondary narcissism, a neurosis, occurs when people reverse course and turn their affection back onto themselves (narcissism). If this disorder is untreated, it can create disturbance in social relationships-at home, school, or office (“narcissistic personality disorder”)
Numerous Studies Link Everyday Foods to Cancer

Increasingly, the consumption of chemically-altered vegetable oils is being linked to disease due to their high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. To combat this health risk, experts recommend getting more omega-3s through daily diet choices that can balance out these potentially dangerous fat sources.
Drinking coffee helps maintain low blood pressure, says study

Drinking coffee helps maintain low blood pressure. People who drink two or three cups of coffee a day have lower blood pressure than those who drink just one cup or none at all. This applies both to peripheral and central aortic pressure, i.e. the one closest to the heart. This...
Ways to Lower Diastolic Blood Pressure

If your diastolic blood pressure is too high, you may be able to lower it, including through medications, dietary changes, cutting out harmful substances, exercising, and getting enough sleep. Diastolic blood pressure (the lower number) is the force exerted on your blood vessels between heartbeats. The upper number, systolic blood...
How to Sleep Better: Tips for Waking Up in the Middle of the Night

If you're wondering how to sleep better, you're not alone. In fact, according to a study by the CDC, one in three adults is not getting enough sleep on a regular basis. We've established that sleep is essential—it's recommended to have at least seven hours or more to maintain healthy brain function and physical health. But when you're not getting adequate rest due to waking up in the middle of the night, it can lead to frustration and anxiety. Not only are you awake, but you're doing the dreaded dance of “How much shut-eye can I get if I doze off at this exact moment?” or “Should I just stay up?”
Embrace Loneliness and Create a More Fulfilling Life

Loneliness is often seen as a negative emotion to be avoided. But what if we could learn to embrace loneliness and use it to our advantage? By doing so, we can create more fulfilling lives for ourselves. Here are four ways to do just that.
Q and A: Turmeric for healthier diet, pain relief

I am a breast cancer survivor who still suffers from various aches and pains, including arthritis. A friend told me that her arthritis pain improved after she started taking turmeric. I'm committed to making this new year a healthier one, and I want to improve my overall health and diet. Can you tell me more about this supplement? Is it something I can add into my diet to feel better?
Do You Need an Insulin-Resistance Diet?

FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People with health conditions like type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes or polycystic ovarian syndrome may have been advised about the value of an insulin-resistance diet. But this way of eating can benefit most people interested in balancing blood sugars, whether that’s to help...
Eat these foods for a better night’s sleep

Slide 1 of 21: Do you get enough shut-eye each night? Finding it hard to nod off can be infuriating, but it could also harm your health. A significant lack of sleep is linked to a lower life expectancy as well as common chronic illnesses. Needless to say, finding ways to improve your sleep is essential to your wellness. You may be surprised to learn that what you eat could have a major impact on this aspect of your life. Let’s take a look at the best foods to consume when you want to get more and better ZZZs.
Discover the Magic of a Positive Mindset: A Guide to Living Your Best Life

The role of our thoughts in shaping our lives is often underestimated. Our thoughts have a powerful impact on how we perceive the world around us and in turn, shape our experiences and emotions. When we have negative thoughts, they can hold us back, bring us down, and negatively impact our wellbeing. On the other hand, positive thinking has the power to transform our lives. By shifting our focus towards the good, we can cultivate a more positive and optimistic outlook that leads to greater happiness and fulfillment.
Is This Blood Pressure Ideal for Preventing Dementia?

Keeping your systolic blood pressure below 120 is good for your heart. New research suggests it also might protect your brain. A review of MRI brain scans indicates that treating high blood pressure more intensively — by keeping systolic pressure (the first number in a blood pressure reading) at less than 120 rather than below the standard treatment goal of 140 — created a positive change in the structure of the brain’s perivascular spaces.

