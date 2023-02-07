Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Ant-Man's Jonathan Majors confirms major Kang the Conqueror detail
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors has confirmed a major detail about Kang the Conqueror. Majors returns as Kang in the third Ant-Man film after first debuting as a variant of the character in Loki. Now, the actor has revealed that the MCU's next big bad is a Nexus being, a status previously held only by Wanda Maximoff.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Kevin Feige almost reveals "big spoiler" about Kang's MCU future
Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige almost went the way of Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo by nearly giving away a major spoiler about the future of the MCU. In a live-streamed video with Marvel.com at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania red carpet, Feige opened up about Jonathan Majors' multiple roles as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. However, he almost let slip a big spoiler.
digitalspy.com
Fast X reveals first look at Brie Larson's mysterious new character
Fast & Furious' franchise will hit cinemas soon, with a date set for May 19 this year. And, with a trailer for Fast X due to be released tomorrow (February 10), it looks like the wheels are well and truly in motion, if you'll pardon the pun. We might even...
digitalspy.com
Fantastic Four director gives exciting update as he shuts down casting rumours
Marvel fans have been given an update on the eagerly-anticipated Fantastic Four film. It will be a while before fans get to see the movie, after Disney delayed the MCU release until February 14, 2025. However, speaking to Collider, director Matt Shakman revealed that filming for Fantastic Four will begin...
digitalspy.com
Disney announces new Frozen, Toy Story and Zootopia sequels
Disney has surprised fans by revealing that sequels to Frozen, Toy Story and Zootopia are in the works. The massive announcement came during a quarterly earnings call for Disney on Wednesday (February 8), during which CEO Bob Iger revealed the exciting news. TheWrap reports that little is known about Disney's...
digitalspy.com
Harrison Ford reveals Indiana Jones 5 removed a lot of "old jokes"
Harrison Ford has revealed how his upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny differs stylistically from previous instalments. Speaking about reprising his iconic role in the upcoming film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford discussed how this film differs from 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — including removing several "old Indy" jokes from the script.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer US shares brand new twist for upcoming season
The Masked Singer US has shared more costumes and a brand new twist for the upcoming ninth season. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming episodes will retain many of the innovations introduced in the last season, which saw sudden eliminations and double unmasking's in each episode. There will, however,...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead spin-off gets first look at Norman Reedus with Clémence Poésy
The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon-centred spin-off is currently filming, which means we have a first look photo from the set. In the image, we see Norman Reedus obviously returning as Daryl. He's looking pretty good for a man who has been living in a post-apocalypse zombie world for ages and has "washed-up in Paris" per the official shop synopsis, isn't he?
digitalspy.com
Spider-Man spin-off live-action TV series in the works
Spider-Man fans, are your spider senses tingling? If so, there might be a very relevant reason why as a new live-action TV series is in development. It sounds like it won't be like any Spider-Man spin-off we've come across before, being centred around Spider-Man Noir, a character plucked from the comics that we've only seen glimpses of previously.
digitalspy.com
Keanu Reeves' Constantine movie gets positive update after DCU shake-up
There's good news about Keanu Reeves' long-awaited Constantine sequel following all the recent chaos in the DCU. Last year, it was announced that the John Wick actor would reunite with director Francis Lawrence for a sequel to their 2005 cult classic movie based on the Hellblazer comics. Like many DC projects, Constantine 2 went into limbo shortly thereafter, when Warner Bros Discovery installed James Gunn and Peter Safran to take over DC Studios.
digitalspy.com
Netflix unveils first look at Jada Pinkett Smith's docu-drama about African warrior queens
Netflix has dropped a first look at new docu-drama African Queens. The new series, which is narrated and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, focuses on prominent African female rulers, with the first season centred on Njinga. The first clip gives a sense of her power, as we see dramatised...
digitalspy.com
Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Hacks stars team up for new comedy
Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg will be cryogenically frozen in a new movie titled 42.6 Years. According to Entertainment Weekly, Amazon Studios is developing this one with both director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and award-winning actress Jean Smart (Hacks) also involved. Samberg, who rose to a more dramatic level for Palm...
digitalspy.com
Westworld star's new show gets first-look trailer and release date
Liaison, the new series starring Westworld’s Vincent Cassel and Penny Dreadful’s Eva Green, has landed its release date as well as a first-look trailer. The six-part thriller, which will stream on Apple TV+, will premiere on February 24, with a new episode dropping every Friday until March 31.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star's new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Game of Thrones star Ellie Kendrick's new horror movie Attachment has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, which is directed by Gabriel Bier Gislason, follows academic writer Leah (Kendrick) as she falls in love with a failed Danish actress called Maja (Josephine Park). However, their budding romance...
digitalspy.com
Casualty offers first look at ex-EastEnders star's debut in brand new trailer
Casualty has given us a first look at ex-EastEnders star Nigel Harman’s debut in a brand new trailer. Harman, known for playing Dennis Rickman on the Albert Square soap, will be joining Casualty as Max Christie, the new acting clinical lead. In the trailer, which was posted to the...
digitalspy.com
Ashton Kutcher explains 'awkward' red carpet photos with Reese Witherspoon
Ashton Kutcher has spoken out about his recent red-carpet photos with Reese Witherspoon, which had been described as "awkward" by some. The pair attended the premiere of their new Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine over the weekend, and it wasn't long before some of the photos from the event began to attract comments on social media.
digitalspy.com
Luther: The Fallen Sun trailer brings back Idris Elba's rogue detective
Luther: The Fallen Sun has unleashed its suitably intense first trailer ahead of Idris Elba's much-anticipated return as the rogue detective. If you'll recall, DCI John Luther ended the BBC series in prison for various misdemeanours (we lost track of them all, really), but his first feature-length outing obviously doesn't just take place in prison.
digitalspy.com
Is Reese Witherspoon's Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine worth a watch?
Before the likes of The Lost City, Bros and Ticket to Paradise last year, Netflix was almost single-handedly responsible for reviving the rom-com genre with huge hits like To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its many, MANY Christmas rom-coms. So Netflix feels like the perfect place for Reese...
digitalspy.com
Fear the Walking Dead star's Colman Domingo's thriller series coming to Netflix
Netflix has ordered eight episodes of Colman Domingo's conspiracy thriller The Madness. According to Variety, the star – known for his roles on Fear the Walking Dead and Euphoria – will play media pundit Muncie Daniels, who ends up on the run. After coming across a murder in...
Comments / 0