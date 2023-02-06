ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Inside the Royals' Favorite Scottish Getaway, Balmoral Castle

The royal family is nothing if not consistent. Before her death, at the end of every summer, Queen Elizabeth mades her annual pilgrimage north to Scotland for a multiple week-long holiday at Balmoral Castle. It is also where she passed away on September 8, 2022, and her coffin departed the estate on September 11, as it began its final journey back to London and then to Windsor Castle.
BBC

Kent shipwreck carrying rare cargo wins protection

The wreck of a emigrant ship which sank off the coast of Kent 167 years ago has been granted protection. The Josephine Willis was transporting British people to New Zealand, with a large cargo of ceramics on board. The ship, which foundered four miles (6.4km) south of Folkestone harbour after...
ancientpages.com

Rare Ancient Clothes And Shoes Found Under The Ice At The Lost Lendbreen Mountain Pass

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - People can die in the mountains for many reasons. Hiking through ice and snow is challenging, and it is not uncommon for disoriented people suffering from hypothermia to leave behind clothes. In the last stages of hypothermia, victims may feel an intense heat and start to undress. People freeze to death, and later we find their clothes under the ice. This is unfortunately modern scenario rescue teams have experienced.
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The History Of Villa Leopolda, One Of The Most Expensive Properties In History

Situated on the French Riviera and once owned by the king of Belgium, Villa La Leopolda is estimated to be worth $750 million today. The French Riviera is one of the most affluent and glamorous areas on Earth. Its waters are frequently decorated with yachts. Its shores are lined with coastal villages and towns that have welcomed some of the wealthiest and most influential aristocrats, artists, and entrepreneurs for decades.
Inspire Wonderland

Forgotten archaeological discoveries that may finally see the light of day in 2023

Archaeology is full of secrets and surprises, many of which are yet to be revealed. In 2023, some of the world's most forgotten archaeological discoveries may finally see the light of day. From ancient civilizations to centuries-old shipwrecks, various archaeological sites may finally be explored and unearthed this year. Join us as we explore these potential archaeological wonders!
Maiya Devi Dahal

Tower Of London: Most Haunted Castle In England

The Tower of London has been a part of England's history for nearly a thousand years and has seen some of the country's most significant events unfold within its walls. From serving as a royal palace, to a prison and execution site, the tower has been the center of power and intrigue for centuries. But it is not just its rich history that sets the Tower of London apart; it is also said to be one of the most haunted buildings in England.
Phys.org

Mysterious skeleton revealed to be that of unusual lady anchoress of York Barbican

The rare and unusual life of an anchoress, a woman who devoted her life to prayer while living in seclusion, has been unearthed by the University of Sheffield and Oxford Archaeology, thanks to a skeletal collection now held at the University. Analysis of the collection, which includes a staggering 667...
marinelink.com

Experts Ready to Reassemble Medieval Vessel Found in the Mud

An artistic impression of how the Newport Medieval ship may have looked. David Jordan/Newport Museums and Heritage Service. When construction work began on a new arts center in Newport, south Wales, in 2002, the builders on site could scarcely have imagined what they would dig up. While excavating the foundations on the banks of the River Usk, a section of a medieval wooden ship was uncovered which had been perfectly preserved by the river’s waterlogged silt. Archaeologists were called in and it soon became clear the vessel was extraordinary.

