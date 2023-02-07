ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Wind gusts in Northeast Ohio could reach 55 mph Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio will be under a wind advisory on Thursday, with gusts expected to reach 55 mph. The National Weather Service says south to southwest winds will be steady at 20 to 30 mph throughout the day. The wind advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday and includes Cuyahoga, Ashland, Ashtabula, Geauga, Holmes, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.
Cleveland.com

Record broken: 68 degrees makes Thursday the warmest early-February day in the last 85 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
OnlyInYourState

This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
cleveland19.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closes 3 more Northeast Ohio stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Struggling home goods chain store Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down 150 more locations across the country, three of which are in Northeast Ohio. Brooklyn, Fairlawn, and the newly-renovated Mentor stores will be closing their doors for the last time in the coming weeks. The...
cleveland19.com

19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
cleveland19.com

How to spend your Valentine’s Day weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for a last-minute date night idea to show your Valentine you care?. You’re in luck! The 19 News team put together a list of things to do with your someone special this weekend. If your partner loves art, handmade goods and one-of-a-kind items, this...
WKYC

3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?

CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
railpace.com

Railfanning Berea, Ohio

A family visit to Lakewood, Ohio, this past October was my first trip to the Buckeye State. I was looking forward to my visit, and to prepare, I checked out the schedule of Amtrak Trains 29 and 30, the Capitol Limited, and 48 and 49, the Lake Shore Limited. Unfortunately these trains travel through the Cleveland area in the wee hours of the morning. There is the Cleveland RTA rapid transit system which is of interest. But being a New York Central fan, BE Tower in Berea, Ohio, would be my choice.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
