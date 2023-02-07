Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Colder and blustery today with flurries around
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The system that impacted us yesterday is well to our northeast up in Canada. Wrap around moisture and a colder air mass in place today. It’ll be a blustery day with flurries around. A little lake-enhanced light snow this afternoon east of Cleveland with west...
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Thursday to bring heavy rain and damaging winds
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. Widespread rain will move into the area after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. Periods of rain, heavy at times, will continue through Thursday morning. Winds will pick up after sunrise. Before 9:00...
Are we heading to a record high temperature Thursday afternoon in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - If you felt like you could have broken a sweat on Feb. 9, you aren’t alone. It’s one of the warmest early-February days to hit Cleveland in the last 50 years, something that is happening with increased frequency. But are we on track to break...
Wind gusts in Northeast Ohio could reach 55 mph Thursday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio will be under a wind advisory on Thursday, with gusts expected to reach 55 mph. The National Weather Service says south to southwest winds will be steady at 20 to 30 mph throughout the day. The wind advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday and includes Cuyahoga, Ashland, Ashtabula, Geauga, Holmes, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.
Record broken: 68 degrees makes Thursday the warmest early-February day in the last 85 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Power restored for thousands in Cuyahoga County
FirstEnergy reported just over 1,000 outages statewide as of 5:30 a.m. Friday.
cleveland19.com
Sandusky still waiting for Norfolk Southern to complete train derailment repairs
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - East Palestine is not the only Ohio town to have a train derailment on Norfolk Southern tracks in recent months. A train carrying paraffin wax derailed in Sandusky in October. It happened near the Columbus Avenue underpass near downtown. The City of Sandusky said they are...
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
cleveland19.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closes 3 more Northeast Ohio stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Struggling home goods chain store Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down 150 more locations across the country, three of which are in Northeast Ohio. Brooklyn, Fairlawn, and the newly-renovated Mentor stores will be closing their doors for the last time in the coming weeks. The...
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial collapse of an exterior wall during high winds
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that high winds of about 60 miles per hour may be partially responsible for the partial collapse of the facade of an Elyria business on Thursday. Large pieces of sandstone crashed down onto the sidewalk from the century-old building that houses Suzin...
News-Herald.com
Lane closures set to begin as part of first phase of Mentor bridge project
Beginning the week of Feb.13, daily northbound lane closures will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. to prepare the Center Street overpass bridge in Mentor for the first phase of reconstruction which is scheduled to begin in early March. According to the city, during this...
cleveland19.com
19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again. It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street. It’s a step in the right direction and...
cleveland19.com
How to spend your Valentine’s Day weekend in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for a last-minute date night idea to show your Valentine you care?. You’re in luck! The 19 News team put together a list of things to do with your someone special this weekend. If your partner loves art, handmade goods and one-of-a-kind items, this...
Road cleared after serious Parma crash
Parma Police and Parma Fire Departments are currently on scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles.
3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?
CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
railpace.com
Railfanning Berea, Ohio
A family visit to Lakewood, Ohio, this past October was my first trip to the Buckeye State. I was looking forward to my visit, and to prepare, I checked out the schedule of Amtrak Trains 29 and 30, the Capitol Limited, and 48 and 49, the Lake Shore Limited. Unfortunately these trains travel through the Cleveland area in the wee hours of the morning. There is the Cleveland RTA rapid transit system which is of interest. But being a New York Central fan, BE Tower in Berea, Ohio, would be my choice.
Now Open: Winking Lizard in the AECOM Building Downtown
The opening comes on the heels of closures at the Galleria and Gateway District
Tractor-trailer overturns, catches fire on I-76 in Portage
It happened just before noon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, along Interstate 76 in Edinburg Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
'Packed to the gills': Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter at capacity
Thinking about getting a new four-legged friend for your family? Now is the time; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter has reached capacity and is "packed to the gills."
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
Comments / 0