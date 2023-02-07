Bettany Hughes' Treasures Of The World season 2 — air date, locations, interview, episode guide and about all about the latest series

Bettany Hughes' Treasures Of The World returns for a second series on Channel 4, with the TV history buff and professor taking us on another tour of unfolding excavations and new historical discoveries.

After Bettany Hughes' Treasures Of The World season 1 in 2021 took Bettany to Greece, Turkey, Gibraltar, Malta and Italy, season 2 will see her back in Turkey, but also venturing to Arabia, Cyprus, Oman, Albania, Jordan and the silk roads of Azerbaijan where she introduces us to archeological finds that redefine the way we think of history.

Bettany Hughes' Treasures Of The World season 2

Bettany Hughes' Treasures Of The World season 2 is a seven-part series that launches weekly on Channel 4 from Saturday February 11 at 7pm. This 2023 series will also become available on All4. We'll update when international air dates are announced.

Interview: Bettany Hughes on episode 1 Turkey: The Delights Of The East

Bettany's first episode in season 2 is called Turkey: the Delights of the East where she gets to see the world’s first stone storyboard, which has only just been discovered.

"It’s 11,000 years old, so to see something that’s just been excavated and nobody else has seen is absolutely incredible," explains Bettany. "It’s humans telling a story about their lives.’"

Bettany also hikes up Mount Nemrut to a 2,000-year-old mausoleum and visits Zeugma, an ancient Roman city submerged in the river.

"It was a real privilege to be able to enter the women’s quarters there," says Bettany. "They have only just been excavated and restored so they are as good if not better than a lot of Pompeii. Archeology forces you to be empathetic and respectful. You are literally walking through other people’s homes, picking up their objects or trying to imagine their worlds. The comforting thing about history is that if you enter the lives and worlds of others, you’re never alone."

