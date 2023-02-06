Read full article on original website
Legendary Announcer Michael Buffer Praises WWE’s Samantha Irvin
Michael Buffer, considered by many to be the greatest announcer in history, has lauded praise on current WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Buffer, famed for his “let’s get ready to rumble!” catchphrase has announced for the worlds of boxing and the NFL and announced main events for WCW.
WWE SmackDown Results: February 10, 2023
WWE Friday Night SmackDown for February 10, 2023 is coming to you live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!. Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of tonight’s broadcast of results from this show. We’ll be updating this page frequently throughout the night, so keep refreshing for the most up-to-date information!
Jerry Lawler Out Of ICU, Expected To Leave Hospital Soon
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is expected to leave the hospital just days after suffering a stroke outside of his home in Fort Myers, Florida. The official Twitter account of “The King” shared an update today noting that Lawler is scheduled to leave the hospital on Friday. The tweet reads as follows:
Seth Rollins On Wrestling vs. Football, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’/’WWE Main Event’ Previews
Sports Illustrated recently posed the following question to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins: Who’s tougher: Wrestlers or NFL Players? Check out his response below:. Tonight’s new episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do airs at 9pm ET on E! Check out a preview below:. The next episode of WWE...
Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A Match At WrestleMania
WWE commentator Michael Cole will be donning his orange singlet one more time if Damage CTRL’s Bayley gets her way. Since turning heel, Bayley has repeatedly lashed out at Cole over his commentary and asked Santa Claus for Cole to have a terrible Christmas last December. Appearing on WWE’s...
Seth Rollins: It Pains Me To Speak Badly About CM Punk
Seth Rollins may consider CM Punk to be a “cancer,” but the former Universal Champion takes no pleasure in comments like these. Speaking last month, Rollins made his views clear about Punk and encouraged the former AEW World Champion to stay clear of WWE. In an interview with...
PHOTO: Gigi Dolin Shows Off Massive Welts After Toxic Attraction Split
On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, we saw the implosion of Toxic Attraction as Jacy Jayne turned on her partner – Gigi Dolin. During a “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Bayley, Jayne brutally attacked Dolin after it appeared the two would remain on good terms.
Matt Cardona Wants To Defend The NWA Worlds Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona will challenge Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA ‘Nuff Said’ this Saturday, February 11, in a No Seconds Allowed match. On Busted Open Radio, Cardona expressed his willingness to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Bully Ray at the ECW Arena if he is able to capture the gold from Tyrus this weekend. Cardona said,
Various News – MLW Happy With REELZ, War Chamber 2023, Billie Starkz, Pretty Deadly
A report from Pwinsider suggests that MLW officials were very happy with the way REELZ promoted the debut episode of MLW Underground on social media. MLW will be returning to the Melrose Ballroom in New York City for War Chamber 2023. The event will be held on April 6th following which MLW will travel to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on April 8th.
Bronson Reed Reveals What He Told Triple H During WWE Return Conversation
Bronson Reed was one of many stars to be let go by WWE in 2021 due to budget cuts. It was a surprising release at the time as he had been getting a look on the main roster. Reed appeared on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast to talk about his return to the company.
Sin Cara Was Backstage At Wednesday Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings
Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara was backstage at the latest taping of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas. The former Superstar parted ways with WWE in late 2019, and since then has made a handful of appearances for The Crash Wrestling promotion. On Twitter, Cara, now going by Cinta de...
Adam Cole Spoke To Bryan Danielson While Recovering From Concussion
Adam Cole missed a lot of time in 2022 while recovering from a concussion. It’s believed the injury was suffered at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. Cole took part in a four-way match that also included Jay White, Hangman Page, and Kazuchika Okada. While speaking with Wrestling Observer Radio,...
Seth Rollins: ‘The Beef Is Squashed Between Ric Flair & Becky Lynch’
In recent years, Ric Flair and Becky Lynch have feuded over “The Man” nickname as Lynch started using the moniker during her rise in WWE. For Flair, he has been calling himself that for decades. At one point, he had the trademark rights to it before selling it to WWE.
Mercedes Moné Is Not Making More Money Than Chris Jericho In NJPW
Reports that Mercedes Moné’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling was more lucrative than that of the one Chris Jericho had previously signed are false. According to The Wrestling Observer, “it’s not even close.”. Dave Meltzer reports,. “The money is not at the level she could...
Various News: Ivy Nile’s Opponent Named, MLW Fusion Lineup, More
Various news to report from around the world of pro wrestling: Ivy Nile’s opponent has been named for this weekend’s show with Reality Of Wrestling, MLW have announced their lineup for tonight’s Fusion, and E! have posted preview clips for tonight’s episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do:
Candice LeRae’s Grandfather Passes Away
Candice LeRae took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the sad news that her grandfather, Dawson, passed away late last week. She wrote,. “Friday I woke up to the heartbreaking news that my Grandpa had passed. It’s been hard to put into words the sadness I’ve felt over the weekend. My grandpa supported my love for wrestling since I was a little girl. He recorded PPVs for me and my brothers, brought the VHS to my dad at work on Monday, and then my brothers and I excitedly waited for my dad got home to watch it before Monday night Raw.
Bianca Belair Recalls Her Nerves Before Ladder Match Vs. Bayley
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first ladder match.
Baron Corbin Responds To George Kittle Saying He’s Available For WrestleMania 39
NFL star George Kittle went viral for hitting his Pro Bowl teammate Kyle Juszczyk with a Rock Bottom. Immediately after the video went viral on social media, Kittle tweeted that he is available for WrestleMania 39 on April 1st and 2nd. Kittle wrote:. “@WWE I am available April 1st and...
Seth Rollins Slams Logan Paul, Doesn’t Want Him In The Business
Seth Rollins appeared on The Pat McAfee Show recently, and when asked about Logan Paul, “The Visionary” did not mince words. Rollins slammed Paul, potentially sowing the seeds for a match at WrestleMania 39. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Rollins on Logan Paul:...
