The New York Rangers have cut their active roster to 22 by assigning Will Cuylle to the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Rangers’ prospect averaged 6:58 a game during his 4-game stint, was a minus two, and picked up 10 PIMs. He returns to the Wolf Pack at a time in which the Blueshirts are attempting to bank as much cap space as they can ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and it was clear that the 4th line as constructed wasn’t working. Cuylle isn’t the main reason why that’s the case, but he was simply the easiest to assign.

14 HOURS AGO