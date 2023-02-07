ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Late Season Look at the Sabres’ Playoff Prospects

Last July, in, Can the Sabres Finally End Their Playoff Drought?, I examined the team’s NHL Draft and free agency moves and looked at the franchise’s weak points. I felt that if Buffalo could keep up the production level the Sabres showed in the final two months of 2021-22, the team had a shot at the postseason. I also believed the roster needed a new captain and reliable goaltending.
Bruins recall Jakub Lauko from Providence

The Bruins are back on the ice this afternoon, and are making roster moves to get ready for a return to action as well. The team announced this afternoon that forward Jakub Lauko has been recalled from Providence. Lauko has appeared in 8 games for the Bruins this season. The...
Will Cuylle Assigned to Hartford Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers have cut their active roster to 22 by assigning Will Cuylle to the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Rangers’ prospect averaged 6:58 a game during his 4-game stint, was a minus two, and picked up 10 PIMs. He returns to the Wolf Pack at a time in which the Blueshirts are attempting to bank as much cap space as they can ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and it was clear that the 4th line as constructed wasn’t working. Cuylle isn’t the main reason why that’s the case, but he was simply the easiest to assign.
How Khem Birch and Devonte Graham fit with the Spurs

The Spurs have two new faces. Khem Birch and Devonte’ Graham will be a part of the roster after being shipped to San Antonio in the deals that sent Jakob Poeltl to Toronto and Josh Richardson to New Orleans. The picks that were involved in those transactions have gotten...
Report: Details of Celtics offer for Jakob Poeltl

Rumors of the Celtics interest in Jakob Poeltl appear to have been real. The Spurs ultimately went with a better offer from the Toronto Raptors, but details have emerged about what Boston’s offer included. League sources tell MassLive that Boston offered Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari and multiple future second-round...
Bucks Get Their Guy, Reinforce At The Wing

In case you hadn’t heard by now, the Milwaukee Bucks have done it. In exchange for sending out Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, and George Hill, along with a total of five(!) second round picks, general manager Jon Horst has landed the player that the front office has been eyeing for quite some time now: Jae Crowder.
