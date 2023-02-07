Scientists have discovered a massive rift in the spacetime continuum that may tear the entire fabric of our universe — right outside of LMU. Findings published in the Journal of Traffic Wormholes revealed a strange anomaly in the flow of time in the left turn lane of the intersection of LMU Drive and Lincoln Blvd. According to scientist and self-proclaimed “BMW driver who doesn’t believe in turn signals” Rod Raige, the rift in time caused some drivers to find themselves trapped in time while waiting for a green arrow to appear.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO