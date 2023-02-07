ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biola, CA

GV Wire

Fourth Hoax Call Aims at Clovis West. How the School Responded.

Clovis West High School was the target of yet-another phone call threat Thursday morning, the fourth in five days. The call came before 8 a.m. and before the start of classes at the northeast Fresno high school, spokeswoman Kelly Avants said. Law enforcement quickly determined it to be a hoax...
FRESNO, CA
laloyolan.com

Rift in spacetime continuum discovered at left turn arrow on Lincoln Blvd. and LMU Drive

Scientists have discovered a massive rift in the spacetime continuum that may tear the entire fabric of our universe — right outside of LMU. Findings published in the Journal of Traffic Wormholes revealed a strange anomaly in the flow of time in the left turn lane of the intersection of LMU Drive and Lincoln Blvd. According to scientist and self-proclaimed “BMW driver who doesn’t believe in turn signals” Rod Raige, the rift in time caused some drivers to find themselves trapped in time while waiting for a green arrow to appear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Family Gifts $2.4 Million for Community Cancer Care

A Fresno man who recently beat stage four throat cancer and his wife have donated $2.4 million to Community Health System. The gift from Fresno accountant Chris Morse and his wife, Michelle, benefits the Community Cancer Care Institute in Clovis. The Morse family previously donated to CCI in memory of...
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

19+ of the Most Romantic Restaurants in Fresno / Clovis

With Valentine’s Day coming up we know that you and your loved one probably already has the perfect spot for dinner. Wait! What? You don’t have reservations yet? You don’t know where you want to go?. You do know that choosing a romantic place for dinner on...
FRESNO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’

As people throughout the world continue to mourn the thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives lost in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, local residents are wondering how California officials are prepping for the possibility of a similar disaster striking closer to home.  California has experienced quakes of 7.8 magnitude and greater and scientists have spent years developing simulations The post UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KQED

Hospitals Struggling To Stay Afloat Across California

Many Hospitals Facing Uncertain Future Over Fiscal Concerns. Half of California hospitals are losing money everyday. Madera Community Hospital is just the latest to close due to financial issues. And experts predict many more will follow across the state. Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED. Emergency Hospital Declaration Lifted In Fresno County.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced County Fair announces new Livestock Superintendent

The Merced County Fair is excited to announce Valley native and former Merced resident Terri O’Leary-Collins as its new Livestock Superintendent. O’Leary-Collins brings over four decades of experience in livestock shows, most recently as the Livestock Superintendent for The Big Fresno Fair, a position she has held for the past eight years and will continue on a contract basis. A graduate of Fresno State, with a B.S. in Animal Science and Agriculture Education, she has turned a love of livestock and fairs into a meaningful career.
MERCED, CA
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7.  The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County. Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved […]
FRESNO, CA

