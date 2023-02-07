Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
Related
GV Wire
Fourth Hoax Call Aims at Clovis West. How the School Responded.
Clovis West High School was the target of yet-another phone call threat Thursday morning, the fourth in five days. The call came before 8 a.m. and before the start of classes at the northeast Fresno high school, spokeswoman Kelly Avants said. Law enforcement quickly determined it to be a hoax...
laloyolan.com
Rift in spacetime continuum discovered at left turn arrow on Lincoln Blvd. and LMU Drive
Scientists have discovered a massive rift in the spacetime continuum that may tear the entire fabric of our universe — right outside of LMU. Findings published in the Journal of Traffic Wormholes revealed a strange anomaly in the flow of time in the left turn lane of the intersection of LMU Drive and Lincoln Blvd. According to scientist and self-proclaimed “BMW driver who doesn’t believe in turn signals” Rod Raige, the rift in time caused some drivers to find themselves trapped in time while waiting for a green arrow to appear.
GV Wire
Fresno Family Gifts $2.4 Million for Community Cancer Care
A Fresno man who recently beat stage four throat cancer and his wife have donated $2.4 million to Community Health System. The gift from Fresno accountant Chris Morse and his wife, Michelle, benefits the Community Cancer Care Institute in Clovis. The Morse family previously donated to CCI in memory of...
fresyes.com
19+ of the Most Romantic Restaurants in Fresno / Clovis
With Valentine’s Day coming up we know that you and your loved one probably already has the perfect spot for dinner. Wait! What? You don’t have reservations yet? You don’t know where you want to go?. You do know that choosing a romantic place for dinner on...
UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’
As people throughout the world continue to mourn the thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives lost in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, local residents are wondering how California officials are prepping for the possibility of a similar disaster striking closer to home. California has experienced quakes of 7.8 magnitude and greater and scientists have spent years developing simulations The post UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’ appeared first on KESQ.
Study ranks Fresno as the 6th worst place to live to stay sober
A recent study has analyzed data across 100 cities to find the best and worst cities for sober living. It ranked Fresno as the 6th worst city.
What’s happening to the IMAX building at River Park in Fresno?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Edwards Fresno Stadium 21 first opened in May of 1998 at River Park. The first blockbuster film to be shown there was Godzilla, directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Matthew Broderick and Maria Pitillo. One of the unique features of that theater was its detached IMAX screen from the main building […]
KQED
Hospitals Struggling To Stay Afloat Across California
Many Hospitals Facing Uncertain Future Over Fiscal Concerns. Half of California hospitals are losing money everyday. Madera Community Hospital is just the latest to close due to financial issues. And experts predict many more will follow across the state. Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED. Emergency Hospital Declaration Lifted In Fresno County.
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced County Fair announces new Livestock Superintendent
The Merced County Fair is excited to announce Valley native and former Merced resident Terri O’Leary-Collins as its new Livestock Superintendent. O’Leary-Collins brings over four decades of experience in livestock shows, most recently as the Livestock Superintendent for The Big Fresno Fair, a position she has held for the past eight years and will continue on a contract basis. A graduate of Fresno State, with a B.S. in Animal Science and Agriculture Education, she has turned a love of livestock and fairs into a meaningful career.
Standup comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is coming to Fresno
Standup comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is coming to Fresno. The "Still Not Canceled" tour is playing at the Save Mart Center on March 23rd at 7 pm.
GV Wire
The Fresno DA Blamed Newsom for a Police Death, but Facts Support Newsom’s Account
Fresno DA Lisa Smittcamp blamed California Governor Newsom for the early release of Nathaniel Dixon, accused of killing police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. in Selma. However, facts indicate that Smittcamp’s office made the decision that led to Dixon’s release under AB109, a California law aimed at reducing the state’s prison population.
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
The Ugly Company based in Farmersville gets $9 million funding boost
A local company that saves ugly fruit has received a multi-million-dollar business boost to continue its mission of feeding a need.
Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7. The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County. Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved […]
Programs offer assistance for those struggling with rising gas prices
As people in and around the Central Valley experience increasing gas and electric bills, Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing the federal government to look into the high natural gas prices.
‘There could have been crashes’: Fresno is counting the cost of a rise in sideshows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new influx of sideshows in Fresno has prompted the Fresno Police Department to warn residents about how dangerous the popular phenomenon can be. Department officials say they received as many as 15 calls about sideshows on Sunday alone. “They’re vehicle stunts, but it oftentimes results in them losing control of […]
GV Wire
Fresno County Officials Ignored Water Warnings and Now Taxpayers Are Footing the Bill for Luxury Subdivision
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is a collaboration between SJV Water and Fresnoland. A high-end housing development in the foothills above Fresno that was approved despite unreliable groundwater supplies is now getting a $4.2 million taxpayer bailout to bring in surface water that may, or may not, materialize. Jesse Vad.
Comments / 0