A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Tactless man who makes fun of 'fat' stranger on subway horrified to realize he was mocking an old friend
A man thought it was funny to take a picture of his friend’s ‘overweight doppleganger’, only to find out the subject of his wisecrack was actually his friend all along. He has now turned to Reddit to ask online users just how badly he’s messed up in this situation.
Identical twins are trying to get pregnant at the same time with the same man
In Australia, two twins who share a fiance are attempting to conceive at the same moment. The notion that twins work closely together is being taken to a whole new level by Anna and Lucy DeCinque.
Man who lives in 3-bedroom house branded as 'selfish' for refusing to let broke friend and fiancee move in
A man who owns a property has been labeled as a ‘terrible person’ after he refused to let his friend move in with his partner after they fell on hard times. He’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was justified to turn them away.
‘Obese’ Woman Pays for Extra Seat Next to Her on Plane, but a Man Insists on Taking It to Be Next to His Girlfriend
If you have flown before, then you are more than aware that airline coach seats do not offer much in the way of comfort or space. For a lot of folks, especially obese passengers, airplane travel has become an ordeal filled with discomfort and stress because of the drastic reduction in seat size over the years.
Woman Has Humiliating Experience at Airport Security and Husband's Response Is Everything
She'll be telling this story for years.
A flight attendant reveals which seats should not be reserved to avoid sitting near young children
Young children and babies on a flight may likely cry and get loud, which is a given on every flight. While it can be difficult for the parents of the young children, it can also be difficult for strangers who may want to enjoy a peaceful flight.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Man raises baby of different race that’s not his own after fiancée repeatedly cheats
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I haven’t written about it a lot, yet anyway, but I am the product of a scandalous affair between my mother and my grandfather’s best friend. My biological father was married with a family of his own at the time he met my mother, which she didn’t know, of course. He only told her that he was married after she told him she was pregnant with me, and then he promptly left.
Man Books Separate Hotel Room for His Daughter After Her Stepsisters Insist That She Sleeps on the Floor
After a family trip to his hometown for a funeral, one man's stepdaughters insisted that his daughter sleeps on the floor of their hotel room. In response, he booked her an extra hotel room all to herself, which caused some family drama. He took to Reddit to explain what happened.
Married woman who refuses to adopt her nephew before her sister loses custody: "We enjoy our life as it is".
One 34-year-old woman has taken to a Reddit post to explain why she and her 32-year-old husband will not be adopting her sister's son. For one thing, she states that they decided to only have one child (a 4-year-old son) so that they could maintain themselves financially and have the means to enjoy life.
Wife Upsets Husband by Showing up at Doctor's Appointment Without His Permission
He thought he was having a private consultation with his doctor and then his wife showed up. Uninvited. This happened despite him telling her he did not want her there. A woman upset her husband by showing up at his doctor’s appointment without his permission. The man felt it was an invasion of privacy and he told her so. The wife apologized, but she said she had a good reason for doing so. She explained she suspected something was wrong with him and wanted to make sure he was okay.
Bride dumps fiancé and cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay 'entrance fee'
Wedding days are among the most stressful in a person's life. So it's expected that both the bride and groom may be a bit angsty, considering they're about to sign away their lives to another person, right?. But one woman completely lost the plot when she called off the ceremony...
4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying
Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Man Tells Wife That “90%” of Their Household Problems With Messiness Could Be Solved if She Picked Up After Herself
A young couple is having difficulty juggling their work and parenting duties - especially since the wife feels overburdened by her additional household chores. In search of advice, the husband has visited Reddit to ask for help after suggesting that his partner take on more responsibility when it comes to housekeeping.
Woman Refuses to Have Her Future “Conservative” Mother-In-Law Tell Her How Much Makeup to Wear for Her Wedding
A soon-to-be bride is engaged to someone from a conservative-minded family. As she begins her wedding preparations, the mother of the groom continually interferes with seemingly every decision, particularly when it comes to selecting makeup and apparel for the big day. Recently, the bride-to-be took to Reddit to explain the situation.
Bride's parents demand daughter have a $45,000 wedding and know she cannot afford it but want to brag to friends
The expectations of parents have risen. As children, it is not enough to move out, get a job, and have a traditional career. The older generations hope you live the lavish lifestyle they see on social media.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
