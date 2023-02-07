ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

Man raises baby of different race that’s not his own after fiancée repeatedly cheats

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I haven’t written about it a lot, yet anyway, but I am the product of a scandalous affair between my mother and my grandfather’s best friend. My biological father was married with a family of his own at the time he met my mother, which she didn’t know, of course. He only told her that he was married after she told him she was pregnant with me, and then he promptly left.
Rejoice Denhere

Wife Upsets Husband by Showing up at Doctor's Appointment Without His Permission

He thought he was having a private consultation with his doctor and then his wife showed up. Uninvited. This happened despite him telling her he did not want her there. A woman upset her husband by showing up at his doctor’s appointment without his permission. The man felt it was an invasion of privacy and he told her so. The wife apologized, but she said she had a good reason for doing so. She explained she suspected something was wrong with him and wanted to make sure he was okay.
George J. Ziogas

4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying

Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.

