ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Beach, FL

Neptune Beach city council allows project to move forward, still wants Big Green Monster removed

By Nick Gibson
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjLrV_0kez7zbV00

A compromise of sorts tonight in Neptune Beach the city council modified its stop work order, which now allows a developer to work on a current project until an agreement is reached on what should be done with the Big Green Monster. That’s the controversial water tank approved by a former city manager without notifying city council members.

This stop-work order motion shows four things the developer can continue to do in order to finish their project in a timely manner, but the city still stands by its notion that they want the green monster taken down for good.

RELATED: Fight to remove the Neptune Beach “Green Big Monster”

“It belongs in an industrial area,” says Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown.

At tonight’s city council meeting, Mayor Brown and other council members laid out what the developer can currently do until the Green Monster is taken down.

“They can continue with some of the things they need around it, which was some hookups they need around it and that’s it,” says Brown.

Brown along with other city council members says they don’t want to see the tank filled with water by the developer until it’s moved.

“What we could do in the future is get rid of the tank totally, move it whatever they want to do,” says Brown.

Neptune Beach resident Brent Rodgers says he’s concerned with what this new plan and believes it can affect them long term.

“The city terminated the city manager for permitting the tower from going up. The developer is probably going to sue us for an invalid stop work order and we are all going to have to pay,” says Rodgers.

Action News Jax did speak with Mayor Brown about these comments.

She believes if both the city and the developer are in agreement, there will be no legal challenges.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permit issued to demolish Capt. Sandy Yawn’s Downtown building

Citing permission after historic review, the city issued a permit Feb. 9 for TV personality Capt. Sandy Yawn to demolish a more than century-old building she bought Downtown. Contractor ELEV8 Demolition will demolish the structure at 618 W. Adam St. The permit shows a project cost of $24,000. Duval County...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Council members gather ahead of planned special meeting on attempted JEA sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City Council members Brenda Priestly Jackson and Randy Defoor attended a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the change, work and legislative recommendations results from the Special Investigatory Committee on JEA matters. The gathering comes ahead of a special meeting called for Wednesday of the Jacksonville City...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Lofts at Cathedral expected to be completed in summer 2024

The city issued permits Feb. 7 for Lofts at Cathedral at 325 and 327 E. Duval St. Downtown, an overall $39 million project designed to provide affordable workforce housing. The Vestcor Companies Inc. is the developer of the 120-unit apartment community. It intends to renovate the former Community Connections/YWCA building...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Julie Morgan

Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the public

The Town of Orange Park has set March 1 as a tentative opening date for Bradley Park Conservation at Nelson Point. Town Manager Sarah Campbell said at Tuesday night’s meeting that they’ve been working on a plan to open the park safely. She outlined a list of items that should be completed before they can open the park. One of those items was a community cleanup day on Saturday, February 18.
ORANGE PARK, FL
First Coast News

Mandarin neighbors speak out against rezoning proposal ahead at town hall meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Mandarin neighbors are fired up about a proposed rezoning they say would bring heavy traffic to an already busy residential area. Christ's Church owns the 11 acres on Livingston Rd. The church moved to Greenland but kept the property, where a sports complex sits. An application put in by the church asks the city to rezone the property for 100 new multifamily town homes. Katrina Aprile lives about 500 feet from the spot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
denisesanger.com

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: Beauty You Have To See

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Honestly? I did not know about Ponte Vedra Beach the first time I visited it. I was with a friend heading to Guana River Wildlife Management Area for a day of kayaking and hiking.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Natural gas leak in San Marco closes Hendricks Ave., backs up traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a natural gas leak on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco. JFRD hazmat crews responded, according to Captain Eric Prosswimmer. Hendricks Avenue was closed for hours and traffic was being redirected by JSO onto Arbor Lane. The road reopened...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate building in North Jacksonville

The city issued a permit Nov. 28 for Scherer Construction of North Florida LLC to build a 5,394-square-foot Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and gas station with 16 fueling positions on 2.16 acres at 12505 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville. The site is at northeast Yellow Bluff and New...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy