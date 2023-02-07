Neptune Beach city council allows project to move forward, still wants Big Green Monster removed

A compromise of sorts tonight in Neptune Beach the city council modified its stop work order, which now allows a developer to work on a current project until an agreement is reached on what should be done with the Big Green Monster. That’s the controversial water tank approved by a former city manager without notifying city council members.

This stop-work order motion shows four things the developer can continue to do in order to finish their project in a timely manner, but the city still stands by its notion that they want the green monster taken down for good.

“It belongs in an industrial area,” says Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown.

At tonight’s city council meeting, Mayor Brown and other council members laid out what the developer can currently do until the Green Monster is taken down.

“They can continue with some of the things they need around it, which was some hookups they need around it and that’s it,” says Brown.

Brown along with other city council members says they don’t want to see the tank filled with water by the developer until it’s moved.

“What we could do in the future is get rid of the tank totally, move it whatever they want to do,” says Brown.

Neptune Beach resident Brent Rodgers says he’s concerned with what this new plan and believes it can affect them long term.

“The city terminated the city manager for permitting the tower from going up. The developer is probably going to sue us for an invalid stop work order and we are all going to have to pay,” says Rodgers.

Action News Jax did speak with Mayor Brown about these comments.

She believes if both the city and the developer are in agreement, there will be no legal challenges.

