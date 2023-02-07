ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio faces Toronto, aims to end 9-game slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

San Antonio Spurs (14-40, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (25-30, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to stop its nine-game skid with a victory over Toronto.

The Raptors have gone 15-12 in home games. Toronto is ninth in the league allowing only 112.4 points per game while holding opponents to 49.1% shooting.

The Spurs are 5-19 in road games. San Antonio is 3-26 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 143-100 in the last matchup on Nov. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 21.4 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Tre Jones is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 116.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Spurs: 1-9, averaging 112.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), OG Anunoby: out (wrist).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee), Romeo Langford: day to day (adductor), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (back), Tre Jones: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP source: Lakers trading Westbrook to Utah in 3-team swap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to Utah and reacquiring guard D’Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Wednesday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the major deal made ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline Thursday. Los Angeles is also getting guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz, bolstering its core around LeBron James in a bid to jump-start its sputtering season. The Lakers fell to 25-30 on Tuesday while James set the NBA’s career scoring record, and they sit in 13th place in the 15-team Western Conference. The Lakers are sending Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and their first-round pick in 2027 to Utah with Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Durant, Irving trades signal end of an empty era for Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden arrived in Brooklyn and predicted his partnership with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would be “ scary hours.” It was over in a New York minute. Not just that trio, but an entire era in Brooklyn. It ended so quickly, in fact, that when Harden returns to Brooklyn on Saturday for the first time in the regular season, barely a year after he was traded to Philadelphia, he won’t find either Durant or Irving waiting.
BROOKLYN, NY
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Scoring King: James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark

LeBron James got the first official statistic of his NBA career on a rebound. His next entry on the stat sheet was an assist. Even then, points weren’t the priority. They never were. Somehow, he became the most prolific scorer in NBA history anyway. It finally happened Tuesday night, the kid from Akron, Ohio, connecting on a step-back jumper to push his career total to 38,388 points and break the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly 39 years. James outstretched his arms after his 36th point of the night for the Los Angeles Lakers, threw both hands in the air, then smiled. Abdul-Jabbar rose from his seat and clapped. The game was stopped as members of James’ family, including his mother, his wife and their three children, took the floor for a ceremony recognizing the moment.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
637K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy