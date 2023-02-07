ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfstandard.com

Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It

Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
socketsite.com

Motivated Seller Still Seeking Offers for a Luxury View Home

Built in 2009 and hidden behind a relatively modest façade, the single-family home at 60 Clarendon Avenue steps down the slope of Clarendon Heights to yield 3,650 square feet of conditioned space, not including the square footage of its five decks, with panoramic views. Purchased for $5.15 million in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Iconic San Francisco Coastal Diner May Never Reopen

The future of an iconic San Francisco coastal diner is in doubt after its owners, the National Park Service, told The Standard it is not looking for a new vendor. Renowned for its scenic views of the Pacific Ocean and Sutro Baths, Louis’ Restaurant opened in 1937 and served diner food including omelettes, burgers and It’s-It ice cream sandwiches, according to a menu on the restaurant’s website.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

How Dungeness Crab Brings Bay Area Communities Together

After several delays, Dungeness crab season is finally upon us. That’s a big deal in the Bay Area: Whether the crabs are caught on a boat or off a pier, served in cioppino or over garlic noodles, a shared love for the ingredient has long brought together folks from all different cultural backgrounds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

Inside BAMPFA’s trove of film treasures, collected since the 1960s

The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, or BAMPFA, is located just across the street from Crescent Lawn, but just a few miles north in Richmond, the museum owns a massive and little-known vault. The vault, created in the late 1960s, is filled with more than 18,000 films and...
BERKELEY, CA
The Almanac Online

Eichler's experimental 'utopia' remains virtually unchanged since 1954

Historic Greenmeadow neighborhood provides rare opportunity to explore 22 blocks of pristine midcentury modern homes. Palo Alto boasts a hodgepodge of architectural styles that span more than 100 years. This column takes a look at the history and significance of Joseph Eichler's Greenmeadow subdivision in south Palo Alto that the famed builder developed in 1954 as a place where average middle-class families could live in a tight-knit community of affordable luxury homes.
PALO ALTO, CA
Secret SF

Explore Over 50 Vendors At This Gigantic Crystal Fair In SF

The Crystal Fair Marketplace will soon touch down in San Francisco! This giant event brings over 50 vendors to San Francisco and Walnut Creek on select weekends through November. Peruse thousands of crystals, minerals, geodes, beads, and gems while learning about their properties from the best local and international curators. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet with healers, psychics, aura readers, and masseuses. The first rendition of the SF Crystal Fair will take place from 10am-6pm on Saturday, March 11; and from 10am-4pm on Sunday, March 12. Admission to the fair is $14 for all guests over 12, and is good for both days. It all goes down at the SF County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park, located at 1199 9th Avenue. Some of the vendors on the roster for SF’s March marketplace include Altar Space, a metaphysical supply store based in Texas; Scents by the Bay, a Pleasanton store specializing in candles, essential oils, and crystals; Jaya Moksha, which creates handmade boho jewelry, and Zen Zone Healing, an online candle store based in the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

10 employees leave Berkeley REI

Ten employees left Berkeley REI between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, of which nine were terminated and one resigned. These individuals were let go on the basis of “theft or fraud.” According to REI public affairs, a thorough investigation confirmed fraud and a violation of company policies. REI added that no further details will be shared outside the company, as per REI policy.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy