Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Electric shock: A new study found that EVs were more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 easy ways to save cash no matter what you drive
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. There are many reasons why drivers are gravitating toward electric vehicles. Money is one of them. While EVs can command a higher...
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
torquenews.com
GM Makes Huge Investment to Guarantee up to One Million Batteries for EVs Like 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV
GM is investing in a Nevada mine to produce lithium. The automaker says it could provide enough lithium to make batteries for one million vehicles every year. GM and a company called Lithium Americas are investing in a lithium mine located in Nevada. The Thacker Pass mine is supposedly the largest known source of lithium in the United States and the third largest known site in the world. GM will invest $650 million and in return get exclusive access to the mine’s first phase of production. The lithium will be used in GM’s Ultium batteries which will power vehicles like the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Top Speed
Here's What Tesla's Next-Gen Platform Means For The Future
Since its inception in 2003, Tesla sought to reinvent mobility. The company’s first model, the first-generation Tesla Roadster, featured familiar underpinnings from Lotus, but relied on electricity for propulsion. While the model was not received as enthusiastically as Tesla had hoped, the company has come a long way as the carmaker to pioneer electric mobility in modern times. By 2023, the competition has already caught up and this prompted Tesla to reinvent, not just itself, but possibly, the whole EV segment. The brand will do so by developing a completely new platform for its next-generation models, and here’s why this could be a game-changer for the EV market.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
electrek.co
Genesis expands reach in US as EV sales extend into 13th state
Genesis Motor North America has announced the official expansion of EV sales into its 13th state. Starting today, customers can inquire with their local dealer about the availability of both the Genesis GV60 and Electrified G80 as it moves toward becoming an entirely all-electric brand by 2030. Genesis exists as...
Tesla Will Replace Entire Car After Steering Wheel Detaches While Driving on Highway
Tesla, Twitter/@preneh24Losing all steering at speed is a terrifying experience, but thankfully the story has a positive ending for one Tesla owner.
Truth About Cars
Opinion: The Hertz EV Gambit Isn’t Paying Off
Hertz has reportedly fallen short of its promise to buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla last year. Though, taking a look at the role EVs are playing in the rental industry right now, the company might actually have made the correct decision. Loads of rental agencies have started offering all-electric...
Mercedes-Benz Is Paying Electric Car Owners To Abandon Their Brand
Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz is offering electric vehicle owners an incentive to switch brands and purchase an electric vehicle with a three-pointed star reports Cars Direct. Based on incentive bulletins seen by the publication, the German brand is offering an incentive bonus on MY 2023 electric vehicles. The EQS Sedan and...
torquenews.com
Tesla Global Leader in EV Deliveries in 2022 and 2021 - Expectations for 2023
A published list of BEV and PHEV sales for 2022 and 2021 shows Tesla as the clear leader. The list of the top-selling BEV (battery electric vehicles) and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) has been published, and it shows Tesla as the clear leader. Let's go over the leaderboard. 1:...
The 5 Best Plug-In Hybrid Cars Ranked By Range
Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) have been a staple of the automotive market for many years. The U.S. Department of Energy notes that some of the first cars on roadways to replace horses and carriages were powered by electricity. They were soon overtaken by gasoline engines, and the manufacturing of vehicles remained laser focused on the production of cars powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE) for more than a century.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
technode.global
Singapore's Ampotech raises $1.28M funding led by Earth Venture Capital
Singapore-based energy technology startup Ampotech has raised S$1.78 million ($1.28 million) in Pre-Series A funding to further its international expansion. The funding round was led by Earth Venture Capital (Earth VC), a global climate tech venture fund with Southeast Asia focus, Ampotech said in a statement on Wednesday. KSL Maritime...
Truth About Cars
J.D. Power Survey Suggests Public EV Charging Getting Worse
Over the last couple of years, there have been a series of questionnaires hoping to determine how satisfied people are with the United States EV charging infrastructure. Most have been pretty bleak, suggesting that just about everyone driving an electric car prefers to charge at home. But these surveys have also highlighted a problem with the general unreliability of public charging stations.
technode.global
Moonfare caps Series C extension round at about $15M, bringing its Series C funding to $130 million+
Moonfare, a global digital private equity investment platform with its Asia Pacific offices headquartered in Singapore and Hong Kong, has capped the extension of its Series C financing round at about $15 million, achieving a record valuation. This brings the total capital raised in the Series C funding round to...
technode.global
Thailand's MONIX closes $20M pre-IPO round led by SCBX and Lombard Asia
MONIX Co., Ltd., a Thailand-based artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital lending platform, announced Wednesday that the company has secured $20 million in the first close of its pre-initial public offering (IPO) fundraising. The investment was led by the mothership SCBX and a new investor Lombard Asia, a Southeast Asia’s growth-focused private...
Comments / 0