ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

GM Makes Huge Investment to Guarantee up to One Million Batteries for EVs Like 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

GM is investing in a Nevada mine to produce lithium. The automaker says it could provide enough lithium to make batteries for one million vehicles every year. GM and a company called Lithium Americas are investing in a lithium mine located in Nevada. The Thacker Pass mine is supposedly the largest known source of lithium in the United States and the third largest known site in the world. GM will invest $650 million and in return get exclusive access to the mine’s first phase of production. The lithium will be used in GM’s Ultium batteries which will power vehicles like the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.
NEVADA STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Top Speed

Here's What Tesla's Next-Gen Platform Means For The Future

Since its inception in 2003, Tesla sought to reinvent mobility. The company’s first model, the first-generation Tesla Roadster, featured familiar underpinnings from Lotus, but relied on electricity for propulsion. While the model was not received as enthusiastically as Tesla had hoped, the company has come a long way as the carmaker to pioneer electric mobility in modern times. By 2023, the competition has already caught up and this prompted Tesla to reinvent, not just itself, but possibly, the whole EV segment. The brand will do so by developing a completely new platform for its next-generation models, and here’s why this could be a game-changer for the EV market.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
electrek.co

Genesis expands reach in US as EV sales extend into 13th state

Genesis Motor North America has announced the official expansion of EV sales into its 13th state. Starting today, customers can inquire with their local dealer about the availability of both the Genesis GV60 and Electrified G80 as it moves toward becoming an entirely all-electric brand by 2030. Genesis exists as...
COLORADO STATE
Truth About Cars

Opinion: The Hertz EV Gambit Isn’t Paying Off

Hertz has reportedly fallen short of its promise to buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla last year. Though, taking a look at the role EVs are playing in the rental industry right now, the company might actually have made the correct decision. Loads of rental agencies have started offering all-electric...
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Is Paying Electric Car Owners To Abandon Their Brand

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz is offering electric vehicle owners an incentive to switch brands and purchase an electric vehicle with a three-pointed star reports Cars Direct. Based on incentive bulletins seen by the publication, the German brand is offering an incentive bonus on MY 2023 electric vehicles. The EQS Sedan and...
torquenews.com

Tesla Global Leader in EV Deliveries in 2022 and 2021 - Expectations for 2023

A published list of BEV and PHEV sales for 2022 and 2021 shows Tesla as the clear leader. The list of the top-selling BEV (battery electric vehicles) and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) has been published, and it shows Tesla as the clear leader. Let's go over the leaderboard. 1:...
SlashGear

The 5 Best Plug-In Hybrid Cars Ranked By Range

Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) have been a staple of the automotive market for many years. The U.S. Department of Energy notes that some of the first cars on roadways to replace horses and carriages were powered by electricity. They were soon overtaken by gasoline engines, and the manufacturing of vehicles remained laser focused on the production of cars powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE) for more than a century.
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
TENNESSEE STATE
technode.global

Singapore's Ampotech raises $1.28M funding led by Earth Venture Capital

Singapore-based energy technology startup Ampotech has raised S$1.78 million ($1.28 million) in Pre-Series A funding to further its international expansion. The funding round was led by Earth Venture Capital (Earth VC), a global climate tech venture fund with Southeast Asia focus, Ampotech said in a statement on Wednesday. KSL Maritime...
Truth About Cars

J.D. Power Survey Suggests Public EV Charging Getting Worse

Over the last couple of years, there have been a series of questionnaires hoping to determine how satisfied people are with the United States EV charging infrastructure. Most have been pretty bleak, suggesting that just about everyone driving an electric car prefers to charge at home. But these surveys have also highlighted a problem with the general unreliability of public charging stations.
technode.global

Thailand's MONIX closes $20M pre-IPO round led by SCBX and Lombard Asia

MONIX Co., Ltd., a Thailand-based artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital lending platform, announced Wednesday that the company has secured $20 million in the first close of its pre-initial public offering (IPO) fundraising. The investment was led by the mothership SCBX and a new investor Lombard Asia, a Southeast Asia’s growth-focused private...

Comments / 0

Community Policy