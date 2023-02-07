ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Singapore-based energy technology startup Ampotech has raised S$1.78 million ($1.28 million) in Pre-Series A funding to further its international expansion. The funding round was led by Earth Venture Capital (Earth VC), a global climate tech venture fund with Southeast Asia focus, Ampotech said in a statement on Wednesday. KSL Maritime...
PixCap, a web-based 3D design platform in Singapore that allows users to find, create and export 3D designs in minutes, has on Tuesday announced its $2.8 million seed funding led by Surge, the rapid scale-up program from Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia. The round included participation from Cocoon Capital,...
Continuing Grab’s long-term commitment in accelerating the digitalization for local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Grab Indonesia has inked a partnership with PT SRC Indonesia Sembilan (SRCIS). Both parties said in a statement last week that the collaboration enables various digital services from Grab and OVO’s ecosystem to...
To reach new heights and stand out, this is the time to set out bold, innovative branding strategies. After a tumultuous 2022, the new year has shown to be just as challenging as investors look for signs of recovery in Asia’s crypto landscape. Despite hopeful signals from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) on its firm commitment to becoming a global center for digital assets, countries in Southeast Asia such as Thailand and Singapore have both tightened regulations on the crypto market due to recent domestic backlashes.

