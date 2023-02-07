To reach new heights and stand out, this is the time to set out bold, innovative branding strategies. After a tumultuous 2022, the new year has shown to be just as challenging as investors look for signs of recovery in Asia’s crypto landscape. Despite hopeful signals from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) on its firm commitment to becoming a global center for digital assets, countries in Southeast Asia such as Thailand and Singapore have both tightened regulations on the crypto market due to recent domestic backlashes.

