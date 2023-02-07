Read full article on original website
Singapore's Ampotech raises $1.28M funding led by Earth Venture Capital
Singapore-based energy technology startup Ampotech has raised S$1.78 million ($1.28 million) in Pre-Series A funding to further its international expansion. The funding round was led by Earth Venture Capital (Earth VC), a global climate tech venture fund with Southeast Asia focus, Ampotech said in a statement on Wednesday. KSL Maritime...
Moonfare caps Series C extension round at about $15M, bringing its Series C funding to $130 million+
Moonfare, a global digital private equity investment platform with its Asia Pacific offices headquartered in Singapore and Hong Kong, has capped the extension of its Series C financing round at about $15 million, achieving a record valuation. This brings the total capital raised in the Series C funding round to...
Singapore's PixCap raises $2.8M seed funding led by Surge
PixCap, a web-based 3D design platform in Singapore that allows users to find, create and export 3D designs in minutes, has on Tuesday announced its $2.8 million seed funding led by Surge, the rapid scale-up program from Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia. The round included participation from Cocoon Capital,...
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Grab Indonesia inks partnership with SRCIS for digital services
Continuing Grab’s long-term commitment in accelerating the digitalization for local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Grab Indonesia has inked a partnership with PT SRC Indonesia Sembilan (SRCIS). Both parties said in a statement last week that the collaboration enables various digital services from Grab and OVO’s ecosystem to...
What crypto startups should focus on to raise brand awareness in 2023
To reach new heights and stand out, this is the time to set out bold, innovative branding strategies. After a tumultuous 2022, the new year has shown to be just as challenging as investors look for signs of recovery in Asia’s crypto landscape. Despite hopeful signals from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) on its firm commitment to becoming a global center for digital assets, countries in Southeast Asia such as Thailand and Singapore have both tightened regulations on the crypto market due to recent domestic backlashes.
GoTo announces new leadership structure as it strengthens corporate governance and operational efficiency
PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) has on Wednesday unveiled a strengthened GoTo Group leadership team, as the company continues to focus on enhancing corporate governance as well as faster and more efficient execution to drive the business towards profitability. GoTo said in a statement that Agus Martowardojo will be...
