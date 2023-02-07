Read full article on original website
msn.com
How To Tell Beer Has Gone Bad
It's no secret that beer is one of the most popular beverages in the U.S. Beer Info claims that an average adult guzzles up approximately 28.2 gallons of beer per year -- which is around one six-pack per week. Beer is one of those alcoholic beverages that is frequently used in social situations, such as celebrating the Super Bowl or catching up with a friend, so it makes sense why so much of it is consumed yearly.
Tasting Table
Hummer: The Vanilla Ice Cream Cocktail Michigan Claims As Its State Drink
With summers getting hotter every year, so warm that you can cook eggs on the tarmac and are forced to keep the AC unit blasting overnight, you look for all sorts of ways to beat the heat. One of our favorite ways to spend the summer after a long day of grueling work is by drinking an ice-cold drink, preferably one with some alcohol. While some people prefer to quaff things like ice-cold beer or rosé that they simply have to crack open, others crave something a bit sweeter. Ice cream and booze might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but there is no better kind of drink on a hot day.
universalparksnewstoday.com
REVIEW: New Muffaletta Crêpes Represent France at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023
A new option is available at Central Park Crêpes for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. The stand is representing France in the global cuisine offerings. Menu for France at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. Food:. 🆕 Muffaletta Crêpe – $11.99...
Liquor before beer: Spirits beat brews in new market data
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Producers of spirits have new bragging rights in the age-old whiskey vs. beer barroom debate. New figures show that spirits surpassed beer for U.S. market-share supremacy, based on supplier revenues, a spirit industry group announced Thursday. The rise to the top for spirit-makers was fueled...
Taste Test: This 144.5-Proof Whiskey Is a Roundhouse Slap to the Mouth. But in a Good Way.
The ABV of barrel-proof whiskey keeps ticking higher and higher upwards, and it seems that there’s an audience for it. But at a certain point, is the alcohol burn so intense that it overpowers the taste of the whiskey? A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon Batch #2 is proof that, despite any misgivings, flavor can shine through even in a true “hazmat” bourbon. What does the term hazmat mean anyway? It indicates a spirit that’s bottled at over 140 proof, or 70 percent ABV, which the FAA has banned from carrying on on a plane or checking in luggage due to...
marketscreener.com
Cheers! Spirits like gin, vodka, overtake beer's U.S. market share
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Vodka shot, anyone? Spirits like whiskey, cognac and tequila, a celebrity favorite, have surpassed beer's U.S. market share for the first time due to price hikes and high-end cocktail trends, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. Drinkers last year bought more liquor...
DIY Coffee Recipes: From Cold Brew to Coffee Cocktails
Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world and for good reason. Not only is it delicious, but it also provides a boost of energy and can even have health benefits when consumed in moderation. However, sometimes it can be fun to mix things up and try new coffee recipes at home. In this article, we will explore some DIY coffee recipes that range from cold brew to coffee cocktails.
winemag.com
What’s the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?
As with many drinks terms and names, it can get a bit confusing when determining the difference between liquor vs. liqueur. While they may sound similar, there are important differences to know when opening a bottle. So, we broke down the important distinctions between liquor vs. liqueur terms, plus everything...
AOL Corp
The best non-alcoholic spirits to try this year
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Non-alcoholic spirits are like plant-based meat. You shouldn't expect either to taste exactly like their counterparts, but that doesn't make them any less enjoyable. And people are enjoying non-alcoholic...
probrewer.com
Contract Brewing and Co-Packing Availability
56 Brewing is pleased to announce that we are accepting applications for contract brewing and co-packing in 2023. We can help you launch your new product, or help you to meet growing production needs. 56 Brewing has been making award winning beer for the last 8 years, and our production...
Maxim
The Best Valentine’s Day Wines, According To Sommeliers
Easy reds, seductive whites, and Champagnes galore. Every memorable Valentine’s Day seems to involve wine. Couples gazing across a table, drinking silky Barolos. Duos on a picnic, clinking glasses of crisp rosés. Or if you’re not coupled up, a cozy moment on the couch by yourself, glass in hand. (More wine for you, right?)
msn.com
What Does The Term 'Dank' Mean When It Comes To Beer?
If you enjoy drinking or even cooking with beer, then you may be familiar with some of the more common terms to describe different styles of beers, like lager, porter, and IPA. Beer enthusiasts, sometimes affectionately referred to as "beer geeks," may also be familiar with the different types of hops used in brews. If you're not aware, the dried flowers, or cones, from the hop plant are used in beer making, and when they're boiled down in the brew, they help give beer its flavor, foamy head, and antibacterial elements that help beer retain its freshness, as detailed by Serious Eats.
Tasting Table
Why White Dog Whiskey Is Not Classified As True Bourbon
Bourbon drinkers likely know what is required of a whiskey to be labeled as a bourbon whiskey. To be considered a true bourbon, a whiskey must meet certain requirements, including the use of at least 51% corn in production, aging in new charred oak barrels for a minimum of two years, and being bottled at no less than 80 proof (via Advanced Mixology).
Bourbon and coffee unite! The Revolver cocktail. A pro mixologist's recipe you can do at home.
Kentucky bourbon has enjoyed an international resurgence in the past decade. Whisky aficionados from East Europe to Asia, and South America have paid a great deal more attention. Revenue is way up. And several KY based bourbon distillers have struggled to keep up with record demand. Lately, tequila has been going very strong, particularly in North America. Bourbon still remains a big contender. (According to ISWR)
Coffee: it all begins with the beans.
Coffee is loved worldwide. There are many ways to buy, brew and serve coffee, and it all begins with the bean. Instant coffee is made from coffee beans that have been roasted ground and brewed then dried into either powder or granules. There are two methods of making instant coffee, spray-drying, and freeze-drying. The drying method makes all the difference in the taste. Spray-dried makes a fine ground coffee that is light on flavor and has 30-40% less caffeine than traditional ground coffee. Freeze-dried instant coffee has larger granules than spray drying, and the larger granules offer better quality and richer taste. Freeze-dried coffee also has micro grounds which are bits of finely ground coffee added to the dried coffee to give the instant coffee a more complex flavor.
msn.com
Box Wine! The Best Box Wines in 2023!
Reverse Wine Snob reveals all the best box wines and which ones to buy now!. Box wine has a bad rap, and unfortunately a lot of it is deserved. There are way too many producers out there solely using the box to keep their costs as low as possible – including filling it with the cheapest wine possible. Bad wine is bad wine, no matter how cheap it is and the format it comes in!
How to Craft a Negroni with Bourbon
A Boulevardier cocktail is a Negroni crafted with bourbon instead of gin. Follow our easy recipe and craft a Boulevardier at home in just five minutes. Bourbon cocktails speak to us lately. Perhaps it’s the nasty state of world events or the dreary, grey time of year. Maybe we just really like the taste of barrel-aged bourbon.
