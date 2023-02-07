Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Hundred
This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
WDTV
Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While an official announcement is scheduled for next week, a building permit has been filed for what Meadowbrook Mall has called its “biggest merchant ever.”. The Bridgeport Community Development office now has a building permit on file announcing the arrival of Boscov’s to the Meadowbrook...
lootpress.com
Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
Harmony Grove I-79 interchange looks to be 4 years away
The new exit project in Monongalia County now has a finish date four years from now, instead of two as many were hoping.
Large drug bust to impact flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into north central West Virginia
A major drug bust in Wheeling should impact the flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg, according to federal prosecutors.
WDTV
WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital reaches one of first milestones in operation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital has reached one of its first milestones in operation. Since opening its doors back in September, WVU Medicine Children's Hospital has been operating at near capacity. But onw of the hospital’s pediatric specialists said she’s glad they’re able to help more...
tourcounsel.com
Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
Metro News
Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case
WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
WTRF
WVU study shows number of West Virginia infants exposed to drugs in the womb is 10 times higher than national rate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nearly one in eight infants born in West Virginia between 2020 and 2022 had in utero exposure to opioids, stimulants and/or cannabis, according to researchers at West Virginia University Health Sciences. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor in the School of Medicine, said her team’s...
WBOY
WVU men’s hoops at No. 5 Texas: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball returns to the road on Saturday to face the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup. WVU men’s hoops at No. 5 Texas game information. Date: Saturday, Feb 11, 2023. Time: 12 p.m. ET.
New baked potato restaurant coming to Morgantown
A new restaurant is coming to Morgantown that will bring "delicious meals on top of the greatest edible vehicle ever, a baked potato!"
Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg is closing
The Harrison County business announced on Tuesday that it is closing after more than four years.
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
WDTV
Bridgeport begins process of finding new location for police department
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Barring something unforeseen, the official beginning of the process of finding a new location for the City of Bridgeport’s Police Department is in the works. Earlier this month, the city posted a legal advertisement requesting qualifications for an architectural or engineering firm. The request is...
Investigators unable to determine cause of fire at Marion County hotel
Officials on the scene have told 12 News that no one was injured in the fire at the Clarion Inn just north of Fairmont on Wednesday.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Are you planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh, United States? Are you in Pittsburgh already? Would you like to explore some of the city’s food?. Pittsburgh is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county seat of Allegheny County. It has a population of over 300,000 people.
Daily Athenaeum
SGA pushes for alcoholic drink covers in downtown bars, clubs
The WVU Student Government Association is requesting local bars and clubs to offer drink covers for alcohol to increase safety downtown. SGA's Sexual Assault Committee has reached out to multiple late-night establishments in recent weeks and will soon ask the city of Morgantown to mandate drink covers in bars and clubs.
FBI offering reward for missing woman who was planning a trip with husband to West Virginia
(WTRF) Today FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative in the search for Maria Miller. The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads us to a resolution in this case. Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini […]
WDTV
FSU professor awarded Higher Education Art Educator of the year award
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An art professor at Fairmont State University has been awarded the Higher Education Art Educator of the year award. The West Virginia Art Educators Association has awarded Department of Architecture Art & Design Chair and Associate Professor of Art Joel Dugan with the prestigious award. “It...
