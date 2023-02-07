ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

morgantownmag.com

Five Reasons to Love Hundred

This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
HUNDRED, WV
WDTV

Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While an official announcement is scheduled for next week, a building permit has been filed for what Meadowbrook Mall has called its “biggest merchant ever.”. The Bridgeport Community Development office now has a building permit on file announcing the arrival of Boscov’s to the Meadowbrook...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
lootpress.com

Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
BELLAIRE, OH
tourcounsel.com

Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Metro News

Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case

WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport begins process of finding new location for police department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Barring something unforeseen, the official beginning of the process of finding a new location for the City of Bridgeport’s Police Department is in the works. Earlier this month, the city posted a legal advertisement requesting qualifications for an architectural or engineering firm. The request is...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Are you planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh, United States? Are you in Pittsburgh already? Would you like to explore some of the city’s food?. Pittsburgh is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county seat of Allegheny County. It has a population of over 300,000 people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Athenaeum

SGA pushes for alcoholic drink covers in downtown bars, clubs

The WVU Student Government Association is requesting local bars and clubs to offer drink covers for alcohol to increase safety downtown. SGA's Sexual Assault Committee has reached out to multiple late-night establishments in recent weeks and will soon ask the city of Morgantown to mandate drink covers in bars and clubs.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

FSU professor awarded Higher Education Art Educator of the year award

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - An art professor at Fairmont State University has been awarded the Higher Education Art Educator of the year award. The West Virginia Art Educators Association has awarded Department of Architecture Art & Design Chair and Associate Professor of Art Joel Dugan with the prestigious award. “It...
FAIRMONT, WV

