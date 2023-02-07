ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Daily Wildcat

No. 17 Arizona struggles and loses big against No. 6 Stanford

Kailyn Gilbert a guard on the Arizona women's basketball team dribbles down the court on Nov. 13 in McKale Center. The wildcats would go on to win 87-47. The Arizona women's basketball team lost 84-60 against No. 6 Stanford University. The University of Arizona was outmatched by a fantastic Stanford team. The Wildcats made plenty of mistakes and shot poorly from the field while Stanford played smart basketball, helping them cruise to a 24-point win.
FanSided

Arizona vs. California prediction and odds for Thursday, February 9 (Wildcats win big)

The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats got a big win over No. 7 UCLA on January 21 and since then they’ve been rolling. The Wildcats have won four in a row over Pac-12 opponents and are up to second in the conference, just a half game behind UCLA. Arizona is 21-3, one of the best and most consistent teams in the nation in a topsy-turvy year of college basketball. The Cal Bears are not.
Arizona Daily Wildcat

No. 17 Arizona WBB returns home to host No. 6 Stanford

The Arizona women's basketball bench celebrates a 3-point shot on Jan. 27, in McKale Center. The Wildcats won the game 61-54. The No. 17 Arizona women's basketball team hosts No. 6 Stanford University on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Thursday night's game will be a rematch, as the two teams met in Stanford, California on Jan. 2. The Cardinal beat the Wildcats with ease 73-57.
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona doing great with 7-man rotation, but extending it is still a goal

It’s probably not a coincidence that Arizona has won every game, and is playing arguably its best basketball of the season, since Tommy Lloyd switched up the starting lineup and moved Cedric Henderson Jr. into the spot previously held by Pelle Larsson. But just as impactful—and what may have...
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona softball’s Allie Skaggs learns about life outside the game from former Wildcat star Kenzie Fowler

Kenzie Fowler was a hometown star for the Arizona Wildcats a decade ago as a starting pitcher. These days, she’s working behind the scenes at Arizona Athletics as a member of the Creative Services team, showcasing all of the athletes who wear cardinal and navy. She’s also serving as a role model for current softball star Allie Skaggs.
KOLD-TV

Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and sports fields

The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center. ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said staffing levels continue to be a problem for his department. Tucson considers restrictions on smoke shops. Updated: 16 hours...
Arizona Daily Wildcat

ASUA Notebook: Senate addresses accessibility, funding requests

The Associated Students of the University of Arizona met on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to discuss the accessibility accommodations resolution and senate funding requests from several student organizations in its longest meeting to date. Accessibility Accommodation Resolution. The senate publicly discussed resolution S5004, “A resolution for senators to require Accessibility Accommodations...
Arizona Daily Wildcat

UA School of Dance takes on a New York City dance festival

University of Arizona School of Dance choreographer, Chris Compton, and student dancers Azelle Chang and Jacob Amey, are heading to New York for the seventh annual SoloDuo Dance Festival at Dixon Place Feb. 9-10, presented by WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company. This is the first time the UA...
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Attention fans of food trucks: Tucson's Comida Park is the new place to be

A month into the new year brings a new opportunity for Tucson foodies; Comida Park, a new gathering place for several food trucks opens Feb. 10. Located at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet at 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd., the park is set for a grand opening from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Comida Park will be an addition to the swap meet, welcoming up to 22 food trucks at the moment. Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.
SignalsAZ

Tucson Mayor and Council Approve Agreement with Sion Power Corporation

N December 2022, Sion Power Corporation announced that it will expand its existing operations in Tucson by adding a second location for battery manufacturing. On January 24, 2023, the Mayor and City Council approved a Primary Jobs Incentive development agreement with Sion Power. The City of Tucson Primary Jobs Incentive...
