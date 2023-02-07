Read full article on original website
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, CaliforniaS. F. MoriLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Arizona Daily Wildcat
No. 17 Arizona struggles and loses big against No. 6 Stanford
Kailyn Gilbert a guard on the Arizona women's basketball team dribbles down the court on Nov. 13 in McKale Center. The wildcats would go on to win 87-47. The Arizona women's basketball team lost 84-60 against No. 6 Stanford University. The University of Arizona was outmatched by a fantastic Stanford team. The Wildcats made plenty of mistakes and shot poorly from the field while Stanford played smart basketball, helping them cruise to a 24-point win.
Arizona vs. California prediction and odds for Thursday, February 9 (Wildcats win big)
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats got a big win over No. 7 UCLA on January 21 and since then they’ve been rolling. The Wildcats have won four in a row over Pac-12 opponents and are up to second in the conference, just a half game behind UCLA. Arizona is 21-3, one of the best and most consistent teams in the nation in a topsy-turvy year of college basketball. The Cal Bears are not.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
No. 17 Arizona WBB returns home to host No. 6 Stanford
The Arizona women's basketball bench celebrates a 3-point shot on Jan. 27, in McKale Center. The Wildcats won the game 61-54. The No. 17 Arizona women's basketball team hosts No. 6 Stanford University on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Thursday night's game will be a rematch, as the two teams met in Stanford, California on Jan. 2. The Cardinal beat the Wildcats with ease 73-57.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona doing great with 7-man rotation, but extending it is still a goal
It’s probably not a coincidence that Arizona has won every game, and is playing arguably its best basketball of the season, since Tommy Lloyd switched up the starting lineup and moved Cedric Henderson Jr. into the spot previously held by Pelle Larsson. But just as impactful—and what may have...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball’s Allie Skaggs learns about life outside the game from former Wildcat star Kenzie Fowler
Kenzie Fowler was a hometown star for the Arizona Wildcats a decade ago as a starting pitcher. These days, she’s working behind the scenes at Arizona Athletics as a member of the Creative Services team, showcasing all of the athletes who wear cardinal and navy. She’s also serving as a role model for current softball star Allie Skaggs.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball at Cal: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats begin the Bay Area road trip with a game against the Cal Golden Bears. The UA (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) posted an 81-68 home win over Cal (3-20, 2-10) in December. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as...
KOLD-TV
State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People are expressing outrage after two saguaro cacti were cut down at The Gallery Golf Club to build a temporary platform for the upcoming LIV Golf Invitational. Club members told 13 News they want those behind that decision held accountable. According to state law, removing...
KOLD-TV
Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and sports fields
The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center. ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said staffing levels continue to be a problem for his department. Tucson considers restrictions on smoke shops. Updated: 16 hours...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
ASUA Notebook: Senate addresses accessibility, funding requests
The Associated Students of the University of Arizona met on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to discuss the accessibility accommodations resolution and senate funding requests from several student organizations in its longest meeting to date. Accessibility Accommodation Resolution. The senate publicly discussed resolution S5004, “A resolution for senators to require Accessibility Accommodations...
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
Early spike in deaths on I-10
Another driver died on I-10 Tuesday. It continues a trend of deaths on I-10 spiking with the year barely begun.
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted on Tucson's west side
A Tucsonan on the west side of the city has spotted a mountain lion right outside a home. AZGFD says it's not a case that requires action.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
New genome sequencer at UA Steele Children’s Center to help researchers improve patient outcomes
The People Acting Now Discover Answers Core for Genomics and Microbiome Research at the University of Arizona Steele Children’s Research Center is using its new best-in-class genome sequencing machine to analyze genomes with more accuracy and speed than was previously possible. The PANDA Core is an arm of the...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
UA School of Dance takes on a New York City dance festival
University of Arizona School of Dance choreographer, Chris Compton, and student dancers Azelle Chang and Jacob Amey, are heading to New York for the seventh annual SoloDuo Dance Festival at Dixon Place Feb. 9-10, presented by WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company. This is the first time the UA...
Residents are excited about completion of 20-year Downtown Links project
The opening of Maclovio Barraza Parkway completes the third and final phase of the 1.3-mile-long corridor connecting I-10 and Broadway.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Attention fans of food trucks: Tucson's Comida Park is the new place to be
A month into the new year brings a new opportunity for Tucson foodies; Comida Park, a new gathering place for several food trucks opens Feb. 10. Located at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet at 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd., the park is set for a grand opening from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Comida Park will be an addition to the swap meet, welcoming up to 22 food trucks at the moment. Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Mayor and Council Approve Agreement with Sion Power Corporation
N December 2022, Sion Power Corporation announced that it will expand its existing operations in Tucson by adding a second location for battery manufacturing. On January 24, 2023, the Mayor and City Council approved a Primary Jobs Incentive development agreement with Sion Power. The City of Tucson Primary Jobs Incentive...
Canyon Vista Medical Center makes changes to recruit, retrain staff
The nation-wide nursing shortage has been affecting many hospitals, including Canyon Vista Medical Center, but a change in their culture seems to have nurses stay.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
UAZ Divest hopes to establish connections with campus and surrounding community this spring
UArizona Divest, a student-led movement at the University of Arizona dedicated to ending the university’s investment in fossil fuels, is hoping to amplify efforts towards this goal in the spring by partnering with students, faculty and the greater Tucson community. According to Divest’s website, the group is “committed to...
KOLD-TV
One year in, Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar talks about successes, shortfalls
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been a year since Chad Kasmar stepped into the top spot. 13 News was the first to interview him in 2022 to discuss his plans for the department,. He once again gave us a candid snapshot of his first year leading the men...
