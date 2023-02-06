ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Daily Wildcat

ASUA Notebook: Senate addresses accessibility, funding requests

The Associated Students of the University of Arizona met on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to discuss the accessibility accommodations resolution and senate funding requests from several student organizations in its longest meeting to date. Accessibility Accommodation Resolution. The senate publicly discussed resolution S5004, “A resolution for senators to require Accessibility Accommodations...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Celebrate Black History Month in Tucson

February is Black History Month and there are lots of ways at the University of Arizona and around Tucson to celebrate Black history and culture. Here are a few highlights coming up this month:. Feb. 19: Making Black History Market. On Feb. 19, the first Making Black History Market is...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

UA School of Dance takes on a New York City dance festival

University of Arizona School of Dance choreographer, Chris Compton, and student dancers Azelle Chang and Jacob Amey, are heading to New York for the seventh annual SoloDuo Dance Festival at Dixon Place Feb. 9-10, presented by WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company. This is the first time the UA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Arizona Daily Wildcat

No. 17 Arizona WBB returns home to host No. 6 Stanford

The Arizona women's basketball bench celebrates a 3-point shot on Jan. 27, in McKale Center. The Wildcats won the game 61-54. The No. 17 Arizona women's basketball team hosts No. 6 Stanford University on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Thursday night's game will be a rematch, as the two teams met in Stanford, California on Jan. 2. The Cardinal beat the Wildcats with ease 73-57.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Attention fans of food trucks: Tucson's Comida Park is the new place to be

A month into the new year brings a new opportunity for Tucson foodies; Comida Park, a new gathering place for several food trucks opens Feb. 10. Located at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet at 4100 S. Palo Verde Rd., the park is set for a grand opening from Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. Comida Park will be an addition to the swap meet, welcoming up to 22 food trucks at the moment. Rob Sieban, CEO and co-owner of United Flea Markets, is hoping for quite the welcome.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy