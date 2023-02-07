These two football fans may be mortal enemies when their teams meet in the Super Bowl, but they are on the same side when it comes to saving a life. Philadelphia Eagles fan Billy Welsh will sit next to Kansas City Chiefs fan John Gladwell at the game on Sunday after Gladwell donated his kidney to Welsh more than two years ago. The two sat down to discuss their inspiring journey with Hoda Kotb on TODAY on Feb. 8.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO