ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
thesandpaper.net

Nurse Has Loved Her Job for 50 Years, As Long As the Hospital Has Been There

The registered nurse whom co-workers have nicknamed “Mrs. SOCH” for her dedication to working with patients and staff at Southern Ocean County Hospital (now Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center) and managing several departments during 50 years is Patricia Muszynski, who is still involved there as she will turn 80 years old this month.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash

BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Second Set of Prescribed Burns in Burlington County Scheduled for Wednesday

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Wednesday, February 8 that a second prescribed burn of the week will be taking place at four Burlington County locations.  Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire personnel to treat forests, scrub and grasslands according to the Fire Service.The fires can mitigate"wildland fuel accumulation," enrich soil nutrients, improve habitats for animals and plants among other benefits.  The prescribed burns on Wednesday will be taking place in:  Evesham Township on a private property Tabernacle Township on a Private Property Woodland Township at the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest Washington Twp.at Wharton State Forest Prescribed burns also will be taking place at seven other locations around the state.  The fire schedule may change based upon weather conditions.  Anyone who doubts the source of fires or smoke should call 9-1-1 or call 877-WARN-DEP.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey Shore amusement park contesting $10K fine in ferris wheel worker’s death

An Ocean City amusement park is contesting a $10,000 fine it received after a man fell to his death while working on the ferris wheel. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) filed Gilamco Inc., which owns Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, $10,151 on Nov. 2 of last year for not ensuring that “each walking/working surface could support the intended load for that surface.”
OCEAN CITY, NJ
somerspoint.com

Local Business Associations to Join Forces in Atlantic County

The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, Brigantine Chamber of Commerce, Margate Business Association and Somers Point Business Association have united to form the Affiliated Business Associations of Atlantic County. The association brings local business associations under one name to provide information, updates and a coordinated calendar of events. Under...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!

First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
NEWARK, DE
94.5 PST

Vandals wreck graves at historic cemetery in Vineland, NJ

🔴 Vandals damaged or destroyed grave markers in one of NJ's oldest cemeteries. 🔴 Many prominent people are interred on the grounds. Police are asking for the public's help in locating who damaged gravestones in an historic cemetery in South Jersey. Several headstone markers appear to have been...
VINELAND, NJ
Shore News Network

Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture

Submitted by Jessica Ciccone CAMDEN, NJ – The New Jersey State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC), the Farmland Preservation arm that is in, but not of, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, approved the preservation of two farms in Camden County at its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. The two farms, totaling approximately 93 acres, are the first to be preserved in Camden County since 2016 when the Pagano Farm was preserved. The preservation of the Sleeter family farm in Gloucester Township, and Stella Farm in Winslow Township, is the result of long-term cooperation and planning with the County, The post Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

State Fire Service to Perform Prescribed Burns in Burlington County

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Monday that prescribed burns will be taking place on Monday, February 6 at several Burlington County locations.  Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire personnel to treat forests, scrub and grasslands according to the Fire Service.The fires can mitigate"wildland fuel accumulation," enrich soil nutrients, improve habitats for animals and plants among other benefits.  The prescribed burns on Monday will be taking place in:  Manchester Twp. – The Manchester Wildlife Management Area Shamong and Washington Townships - The Wharton State Forest Washington Twp. – On a Private Property Woodland Twp. - The Brendan T Byrne State Forest Prescribed burns also will be taking place at seven other locations around the state.  The fire schedule may change based upon weather conditions.  Anyone who doubts the source of fires or smoke should call 9-1-1 or call 877-WARN-DEP.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy