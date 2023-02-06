BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Wednesday, February 8 that a second prescribed burn of the week will be taking place at four Burlington County locations. Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire personnel to treat forests, scrub and grasslands according to the Fire Service.The fires can mitigate"wildland fuel accumulation," enrich soil nutrients, improve habitats for animals and plants among other benefits. The prescribed burns on Wednesday will be taking place in: Evesham Township on a private property Tabernacle Township on a Private Property Woodland Township at the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest Washington Twp.at Wharton State Forest Prescribed burns also will be taking place at seven other locations around the state. The fire schedule may change based upon weather conditions. Anyone who doubts the source of fires or smoke should call 9-1-1 or call 877-WARN-DEP.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO