Camden County pet shelter offers $7 adoptions in honor of Eagles linebacker Reddick
Animal shelters across the region are experiencing overcrowding. One shelter in Camden County hopes to solve that problem by lowering adoption fees — with an Eagles twist.
thesandpaper.net
Nurse Has Loved Her Job for 50 Years, As Long As the Hospital Has Been There
The registered nurse whom co-workers have nicknamed “Mrs. SOCH” for her dedication to working with patients and staff at Southern Ocean County Hospital (now Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center) and managing several departments during 50 years is Patricia Muszynski, who is still involved there as she will turn 80 years old this month.
Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash
BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
'Savage Sisters' care for those with addiction in Kensington and beyond
"This work is hard and it's raw and it's ugly. And it's deep and it's meaningful and it's beautiful. And it's exactly where I'm supposed to be," said Sarah Laurel.
Second Set of Prescribed Burns in Burlington County Scheduled for Wednesday
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Wednesday, February 8 that a second prescribed burn of the week will be taking place at four Burlington County locations. Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire personnel to treat forests, scrub and grasslands according to the Fire Service.The fires can mitigate"wildland fuel accumulation," enrich soil nutrients, improve habitats for animals and plants among other benefits. The prescribed burns on Wednesday will be taking place in: Evesham Township on a private property Tabernacle Township on a Private Property Woodland Township at the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest Washington Twp.at Wharton State Forest Prescribed burns also will be taking place at seven other locations around the state. The fire schedule may change based upon weather conditions. Anyone who doubts the source of fires or smoke should call 9-1-1 or call 877-WARN-DEP.
New Urgent Care Facility Opening In Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT – A new health care practice coming to town may be just what the doctor ordered. Locals who either don’t have regular doctors or can’t get in to see them will soon have a new option. AtlantiCare plans to open a new Urgent Care facility in Barnegat within the next few months.
Jersey Shore amusement park contesting $10K fine in ferris wheel worker’s death
An Ocean City amusement park is contesting a $10,000 fine it received after a man fell to his death while working on the ferris wheel. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) filed Gilamco Inc., which owns Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, $10,151 on Nov. 2 of last year for not ensuring that “each walking/working surface could support the intended load for that surface.”
Anger and grief after death of 14-year-old NJ high school student
BERKELEY — Some students at Central Regional High School walked out of their classes on Wednesday, as the community has been in turmoil since a 14-year-old freshman took her own life last week. Adriana Kuch died from suicide on Feb. 3, according to family members in tribute on social...
somerspoint.com
Local Business Associations to Join Forces in Atlantic County
The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, Brigantine Chamber of Commerce, Margate Business Association and Somers Point Business Association have united to form the Affiliated Business Associations of Atlantic County. The association brings local business associations under one name to provide information, updates and a coordinated calendar of events. Under...
Jersey Proud: Abandoned 80-year-old locomotive being restored at Woodstown Central Railroad
Locomotive No. 9 was used for 40 years before it was abandoned in the woods for another several decades, left to fall apart.
firststateupdate.com
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
Vandals wreck graves at historic cemetery in Vineland, NJ
🔴 Vandals damaged or destroyed grave markers in one of NJ's oldest cemeteries. 🔴 Many prominent people are interred on the grounds. Police are asking for the public's help in locating who damaged gravestones in an historic cemetery in South Jersey. Several headstone markers appear to have been...
Retired Long Beach officer allegedly stole $47K from Ocean County PBA
A recently retired Long Beach Township police officer allegedly stole money from the local PBA while he was treasurer. Jason Hildebrant, 44, of Forked River, was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition on Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Between October 2018 and this past December,...
Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture
Submitted by Jessica Ciccone CAMDEN, NJ – The New Jersey State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC), the Farmland Preservation arm that is in, but not of, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, approved the preservation of two farms in Camden County at its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. The two farms, totaling approximately 93 acres, are the first to be preserved in Camden County since 2016 when the Pagano Farm was preserved. The preservation of the Sleeter family farm in Gloucester Township, and Stella Farm in Winslow Township, is the result of long-term cooperation and planning with the County, The post Two Camden farms to be preserved by NJ Dept. of Agriculture appeared first on Shore News Network.
State Fire Service to Perform Prescribed Burns in Burlington County
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Monday that prescribed burns will be taking place on Monday, February 6 at several Burlington County locations. Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire personnel to treat forests, scrub and grasslands according to the Fire Service.The fires can mitigate"wildland fuel accumulation," enrich soil nutrients, improve habitats for animals and plants among other benefits. The prescribed burns on Monday will be taking place in: Manchester Twp. – The Manchester Wildlife Management Area Shamong and Washington Townships - The Wharton State Forest Washington Twp. – On a Private Property Woodland Twp. - The Brendan T Byrne State Forest Prescribed burns also will be taking place at seven other locations around the state. The fire schedule may change based upon weather conditions. Anyone who doubts the source of fires or smoke should call 9-1-1 or call 877-WARN-DEP.
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
Hurry! This NJ store has the pastina no one’s been able to find
Oh man. Are we going to need traffic control? New Jersey, we've found your pastina. First of all, the childhood sick day love affair with these little pasta stars goes back generations. It's a comfort food that's been called Italian penicillin. Well, when Ronzoni announced it was discontinuing pastina people...
