San Francisco, CA

hoodline.com

Silicon Valley developer stages hunger strike after construction on his housing project is halted

It’s now been one full week since the CEO of a South Bay development company has eaten. He’s in the middle of a hunger strike to protest development officials who forced him to stop construction on his housing project in Sunnyvale. Navneet Aron is the founder of Aron Developers. He started his hunger strike inside Sunnyvale City Hall on February 3rd. Every day he shows up when City Hall opens to occupy the sofa in the waiting area near the planning and building department. He has several signs, including one that reads “on hunger strike until death!”
SUNNYVALE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sfstandard.com

Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It

Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF’s Worst Apartment Elevator Is Held Together by a Zip Tie

San Francisco’s worst low-income housing elevator is being held together by a zip tie, and it’s unclear whether the funding that the city has allocated for repairs will be enough to fix it. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, this particular elevator at the Tenderloin’s Cadillac Hotel,...
STANDARD, CA
KQED

Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Are Chinese American reparations next?

This month the Board of Supervisors is commencing hearings on the draft plan of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Commission. The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released a 500-page interim report in June, with a final report expected July 1. As these two efforts proceed to discussions on reparations, now may be a time to restart consideration of reparations for Americans of Chinese descent, following San Francisco’s recent apology. San Francisco and U.S....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony

A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

These Dimwitted Uber Ads at SFO Have Us in Stitches

A set of Uber advertisements in Terminal 3 at the San Francisco International Airport has us alternating between bursting out in laughter and breaking out in hives. The three ads in question beckon fresh arrivals to three San Francisco neighborhoods—in the clumsiest, stiffest way possible. The first offender is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The new Cliff House restaurant might be a national chain

The National Parks Service revealed Tuesday that it found a new tenant for the iconic Cliff House restaurant space, which has been empty since 2020. The park service did not name the new tenant, citing "contract privacy", but there's no guarantee it will continue to be locally owned. In fact, if California's other national parks are any indication, the tenant very well may be a billion-dollar chain. In a document...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA

