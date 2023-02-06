Read full article on original website
Silicon Valley developer stages hunger strike after construction on his housing project is halted
It’s now been one full week since the CEO of a South Bay development company has eaten. He’s in the middle of a hunger strike to protest development officials who forced him to stop construction on his housing project in Sunnyvale. Navneet Aron is the founder of Aron Developers. He started his hunger strike inside Sunnyvale City Hall on February 3rd. Every day he shows up when City Hall opens to occupy the sofa in the waiting area near the planning and building department. He has several signs, including one that reads “on hunger strike until death!”
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
Another Pioneering Tech Company Shutters Its SF Office, Lays Off 300 Workers
In a blow to San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood, GitHub said Thursday it would close its headquarters near Brannan and Second streets and lay off 10% of its workforce or approximately 300 employees. The popular platform for collaborating on code has 100 million members but is shutting down all...
Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It
Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
SF’s Worst Apartment Elevator Is Held Together by a Zip Tie
San Francisco’s worst low-income housing elevator is being held together by a zip tie, and it’s unclear whether the funding that the city has allocated for repairs will be enough to fix it. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, this particular elevator at the Tenderloin’s Cadillac Hotel,...
San Francisco Is Counting on This Organization to Save Its Streets—But Is Its Approach Legit?
For Urban Alchemy’s Executive Director Lena Miller, the organization’s rapid San Francisco expansion is just the beginning. She envisions eventually helming a nationwide homelessness organization that provides direct services and also acts as a consultant to cities looking to set up similar outfits of their own. “Basically like...
AI Workers Suddenly Most Popular Kids in San Francisco as Industry Parties Explode
Builders and founders from across the nation had gathered in a swanky “Cerebral Valley” office to mingle and enjoy the usual tech industry perks—free booze and canapes. Within minutes, The Standard had already been asked to demo someone’s product, and four others had introduced AI projects ranging from fanfiction to virtual reality.
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
San Francisco restaurateur spent $60,000 to soundproof after complaints
"It's not my goal to hurt anyone."
SMART train receives millions for expansion to connect SF with Wine Country
The Bay Area SMART train recently received $74 million in increased funding.
Are Chinese American reparations next?
This month the Board of Supervisors is commencing hearings on the draft plan of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Commission. The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released a 500-page interim report in June, with a final report expected July 1. As these two efforts proceed to discussions on reparations, now may be a time to restart consideration of reparations for Americans of Chinese descent, following San Francisco’s recent apology. San Francisco and U.S....
Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony
A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
City promises neighbors of SF Mission safe sleep site police, maintenance and meetings
Spurred by complaints from neighbors, five city departments have signed onto a plan to clean up the streets around the Mission’s 1515 South Van Ness Safe Sleep Site and the Division Circle Navigation Center. A new agreement among the departments and involving the nonprofits that have contracts to run...
Rich Bay Area towns mull 'disturbing' scheme to dodge low-income housing
Bay Area towns are weighing whether to use developmentally disabled adults as a low-income-housing loophole.
These Dimwitted Uber Ads at SFO Have Us in Stitches
A set of Uber advertisements in Terminal 3 at the San Francisco International Airport has us alternating between bursting out in laughter and breaking out in hives. The three ads in question beckon fresh arrivals to three San Francisco neighborhoods—in the clumsiest, stiffest way possible. The first offender is...
Historic San Francisco home in the same family since 1908 hits the market
The 115-year-old house has been in the same family for generations.
The new Cliff House restaurant might be a national chain
The National Parks Service revealed Tuesday that it found a new tenant for the iconic Cliff House restaurant space, which has been empty since 2020. The park service did not name the new tenant, citing "contract privacy", but there's no guarantee it will continue to be locally owned. In fact, if California's other national parks are any indication, the tenant very well may be a billion-dollar chain. In a document...
San Francisco's Pop’s sparks debate over the term 'dive bar'
"It's impossible to unequivocally define what a dive bar is."
