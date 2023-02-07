Read full article on original website
Sabres Adams said he knew Dylan Cozens was a piece that they wanted to move forward with.
Ever since Cozens got here, he maintained that he wants to be a Sabre. Now that he has this contract, he couldn’t be happier, “I wanted to sign a long-term extension and to know that I’m going to be here for at least the next seven years.”
Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames
DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night.Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg."That was lifting for our group and really happy for him," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Tonight I thought for the most part a pretty complete game. I don't think we'll apologize, or our guys won't, I'm not saying we have to be perfect, but that's how it has to look for us...
Mailbag: Sabres, Islanders, Panthers set for push; Blues' trade options
Here is the Feb. 8 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What team out of the playoffs now is going to make the biggest second half playoff push? -- @johnfiorino97. I'll stay in the Eastern Conference for...
PREVIEW: Panthers look to keep rolling against Sharks
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Ramping up their second-half push, the Florida Panthers will look to pick up their third straight win when they host the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Sitting at 25-22-6, the Panthers currently sit just three points out of a playoff spot. "Right now,...
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL Stadium Series: 2024 game could take place in Florida
The 2023 NHL Stadium Series game between the host Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals is still over a week away, but that hasn't stopped anyone from beginning to plan where the next February outdoor game will take place. NHL media member Kevin Weekes reported on Wednesday via Twitter that there...
Report: Bruins have 'recently inquired' about Chychrun ahead of trade deadline
The Boston Bruins are not a team that typically stands pat at the NHL trade deadline. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has made at least one pre-trade deadline move in all seven of his full seasons on the job. He hasn't been afraid to trade good prospects or first-round picks.
Sabres face the Flames in a non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo has gone 11-13-2 at home and 26-20-4 overall. The Sabres have given up 169 goals while scoring 185 for...
Sabres Can Add Scoring Depth and Speed with Anthony Duclair
The Buffalo Sabres are right on the cusp of a playoff spot for the first time in over a decade. As their roster continues to grow and develop together, management should still look for some outside help before the trade deadline on March 3. They have more options than most teams, given their enormous amount of cap space, their plethora of prospects, and their copious amount of draft picks, and they should be able to weaponize all of them to broker a deal ahead of a playoff push.
