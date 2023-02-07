ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames

DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night.Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg."That was lifting for our group and really happy for him," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Tonight I thought for the most part a pretty complete game. I don't think we'll apologize, or our guys won't, I'm not saying we have to be perfect, but that's how it has to look for us...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Mailbag: Sabres, Islanders, Panthers set for push; Blues' trade options

Here is the Feb. 8 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What team out of the playoffs now is going to make the biggest second half playoff push? -- @johnfiorino97. I'll stay in the Eastern Conference for...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers look to keep rolling against Sharks

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Ramping up their second-half push, the Florida Panthers will look to pick up their third straight win when they host the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Sitting at 25-22-6, the Panthers currently sit just three points out of a playoff spot. "Right now,...
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER

Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
Yardbarker

NHL Stadium Series: 2024 game could take place in Florida

The 2023 NHL Stadium Series game between the host Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals is still over a week away, but that hasn't stopped anyone from beginning to plan where the next February outdoor game will take place. NHL media member Kevin Weekes reported on Wednesday via Twitter that there...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Sabres face the Flames in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo has gone 11-13-2 at home and 26-20-4 overall. The Sabres have given up 169 goals while scoring 185 for...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Can Add Scoring Depth and Speed with Anthony Duclair

The Buffalo Sabres are right on the cusp of a playoff spot for the first time in over a decade. As their roster continues to grow and develop together, management should still look for some outside help before the trade deadline on March 3. They have more options than most teams, given their enormous amount of cap space, their plethora of prospects, and their copious amount of draft picks, and they should be able to weaponize all of them to broker a deal ahead of a playoff push.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy