When the Riot Games was destroyed and an accident eliminated the league of Legends and Teamfight Tactics into a new version

Just a year after the Champion of Norrath, you take in all sorts of fantastic monster hordes. Champions:Return toArms After a run, a step ahead: one of this time its not just Norrath that is at risk (even if you are visiting some famous places). Now its all about the universe. Consequently, you are on different Everquest-Planes of existence like bad omen or bravery. A total of 12 areas are waiting for you, although the path isn’t mandatory. You choose between the good and the bad and you experience a lot of other sections when you decide if you want to help it.

10 HOURS AGO