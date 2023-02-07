Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Cal removes 'Moses' from philosophy building due to namesake's racist views
BERKELEY, Calif. - UC Berkeley has taken the name off one of its buildings because its namesake had racist views, officials said. Crews took down the lettering of Moses Hall on Tuesday which is named after former history professor Bernard Moses. Graduate students and faculty conducted a review of Moses'...
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley removes name from Moses Hall due to racism
Crews removed lettering from the campus philosophy building Tuesday. Graduate students and faculty said its namesake had racist views.
Pastor on reparations task force hopes California will make amends for racist acts
SAN FRANCISCO – California's reparations task force is aimed at making amends for racist policies and actions against African-Americans. A San Francisco pastor who is on the panel, the first of its kind in the country, talks about how acknowledging the past is necessary to build a better future.The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is the great grandson of a former slave.Brown grew up in segregated Jackson, Mississippi and is a longtime activist and pastor of the historic 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.He's also a member of the California Reparations Task Force which is looking into ways to compensate...
East Bay Express
They Don’t Take ‘No’
When Trevor Noah signed off at The Daily Show for the last time, he told viewers that people who want to learn about America should “talk to Black women because, unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f— around and find out.”. Nowhere is that more...
Daily Californian
10 employees leave Berkeley REI
Ten employees left Berkeley REI between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, of which nine were terminated and one resigned. These individuals were let go on the basis of “theft or fraud.” According to REI public affairs, a thorough investigation confirmed fraud and a violation of company policies. REI added that no further details will be shared outside the company, as per REI policy.
KTVU FOX 2
Student's 'racist' joke at East Bay school mocks Black History Month with cotton balls
DIABLO, Calif. - A student brought cotton balls to Diablo View Middle School allegedly to mock the celebrations of Black History Month, school officials said. Superintendent of the Mt. United Diablo School District Dr. Adam Clark shared a letter sent to parents about the "racist" incident that occurred at one of their schools.
Gimme Shelter: Can an obscure law unleash a lot more housing in California?
With a majority of housing plans out of compliance with state housing law, developers could theoretically use a little-known law to kick building into high gear. On this week’s podcast, a housing law expert breaks down the untested “builder’s remedy.”
Daily Californian
Reflecting back on my semester so far
While spring semester began just three weeks ago, so much has happened at UC Berkeley, and my particular experience has been a mixed bag of good and bad. The year didn’t start off on the right foot and has been riddled with misfortune, but there’s also a few things I’m immensely grateful for. So, before the semester zooms by in a blur and I forget the special moments I’ve had, here’s a list of things I’m thankful for thus far.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Daily Californian
Innovations in recycling aim to reduce e-waste in Berkeley
As the world transitions to greener technologies, batteries are an increasing and stubborn source of waste. New innovations in recycling aim to reduce e-waste around Berkeley. Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, or LBNL, are aiming to make battery production safer and more equitable by reducing costs, and recycling service Ridwell is helping Berkeley residents recycle these pollutants in addition to items such as plastic film, lightbulbs and styrofoam.
Daily Californian
Inside BAMPFA’s trove of film treasures, collected since the 1960s
The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, or BAMPFA, is located just across the street from Crescent Lawn, but just a few miles north in Richmond, the museum owns a massive and little-known vault. The vault, created in the late 1960s, is filled with more than 18,000 films and...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley's CCSCE co-leads federal project to 'retain' child care workforce
On Feb. 2, the Administration for Children and Families, or ACF, and the United States Department for Health and Human Services, or HHS, announced the launch of the National Early Care Workforce Center, which will spearhead a research project co-led by the UC Berkeley Center for the Study of Child Care Employment, or CSCCE.
Daily Californian
Moses Hall unnamed following allegations of racist namesake
Today, a UC Berkeley work crew stripped the lettering off of Moses Hall after UC President Michael Drake approved a proposal submitted by campus Chancellor Carol Christ in December to unname the building, according to a campus press release. The building, temporarily dubbed Philosophy Hall, awaits approval for the formal renaming.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Silicon Valley
Nine years of controversy, hundreds of planned East Bay housing units—and now, nothing
RICHMOND — A 14-acre former port terminal in the Point Richmond neighborhood will remain vacant, neglected and fenced off behind barbed wire for the foreseeable future after an upscale housing development nearly a decade in the making was shot down. The Terminal One development — sandwiched between the Miller/Knox...
sfstandard.com
Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It
Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
greatschoolvoices.org
Who’s attending Oakland’s four Distinguished Schools?
A charter school in North Oakland and a district school in the hills. Two schools around Lake Merritt; one is a charter and the other a district school. Yu Ming Charter School, Hillcrest Elementary, Crocker Highlands Elementary and AIMS Elementary: these are Oakland’s four Distinguished Schools for 2023, identified by the California Department of Education as deserving of special recognition based on their performance on state indicators as specified on the California School Dashboard. (Specifically, that means “including assessment results, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates, and socioeconomic data.”)
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trump supporter in California bomb plot begs judge to accept plea deal that could net 9 years
One of the two Donald Trump supporters accused of plotting to firebomb Sacramento’s state Democratic headquarters building is asking a federal judge to accept a plea deal that would net him up to nine years in prison, and “begging you for a chance to redeem myself.”. In a...
SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
proclaimerscv.com
Californians Will Receive $500 Monthly Payments for 6 Months
Selected residents in Oakland, California will receive an amount of $500 monthly payments for 6 months as part of the Oakland Resilient Families. The impending end of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will affect millions of American families to purchase nutritious food and meet their daily needs. Amidst the increasing inflation rate in the country, it is important that they will receive financial assistance either from the federal or state.
