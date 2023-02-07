ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl

Though he is not quite bringing out the four-leaf clover or rubbing Andy Reid’s mustache for good luck, Patrick Mahomes is still being a little superstitious ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. At Super Bowl Media Day this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes revealed that he is changing up his usual routine out... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
People

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos

Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a fun trip to Arizona with daughter Sterling as they prepare to see Patrick Mahomes play in the Super Bowl this Sunday Sterling Skye is traveling in style! The daughter of Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a flight on a private plane with a good book and Chick-fil-A plus more snacks, as captured by her Kansas City Current co-owner mom on Instagram Tuesday. Sterling, who celebrates her second birthday just eight days after the big game, bounced around excitedly, enjoying her snacks as she was asked where they're...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Donna Kelce Reveals Her Outfit For Super Bowl

Donna Kelce will be dressed for the occasion to watch her sons face off in Super Bowl LVII. Mrs. Kelce revealed her Super Bowl outfit on ESPN this afternoon. In addition to her split Chiefs-Eagles jersey, she'll be wearing one shoe for each team and a black denim jacket featuring both franchises. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team

One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Read more... The post Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bryan Cranston makes his pick for Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When it comes to Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs, Malcolm in the Middle's dad is not in the middle.Actor Bryan Cranston appeared on "The Best Show Ever" on 97.5 The Fanatic Tuesday and said he doesn't want to pick sides, but he's thinking it'll be a Birds win."I'm feeling very green," Cranston said. "I don't have a dog in this race, I want to see a good game... if I were to pick a winner though, it would be the Eagles."He wasn't just saying that because that was what Philadelphia fans wanted to hear,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Map Reveals Super Bowl Rooting Interest By State

While Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans have an easy choice, other NFL fans are determining their rooting interest for Sunday's Super Bowl. BetOnline.ag attempted to determine how the country's fandom aligns. They tracked Twitter Geotagged data of #ChiefsKingdom and #FlyEaglesFly ...
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57

Nick Wright: “The Chiefs are going to kill them. I’ll be lighting that Black & Mild mid-fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes has done everything in his career except one thing— a start to finish great Super Bowl. Let’s check that off the list. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles – ‘OH MY GOD, THIS UNBELIEVABLE DEFENSE!' – Yeah, playing Davis Webb, Daniel Jones, and Andy Dalton. A slightly different person is coming to administer this test. I understand Nick Sirianni can mean mug for the camera, and can be ‘Philly till he dies!’, and all that stuff… Andy Reid— old, quiet, happy, lovable Uncle Andy Reid with two weeks to prepare, and the healthiest the Chiefs have been all year?? GIMME A BREAK! I gave my pick before the year, the Chiefs in a ‘rebuilding year’ win the Super Bowl. All we heard was ‘the Bills added Von Miller!’, ‘the Bengals have all these young players under contract, they can add people!’, ‘the Chargers added Khalil Mack and JC Jackson!’, ‘the Broncos added Russell Wilson!’, ‘the Raiders added Devante Adams!’… The Chiefs get rid of Tyreek Hill, started eight rookies, play rookies more snaps than any team besides the Bears and Texans, who are trying to lose games, and they show up in the Super Bowl, healthy as ever, with their legendary quarterback about to kick a** and take names. I CAN’T WAIT! LET’S GO, MAN!” (Full Segment Above)

