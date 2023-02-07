Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl
Though he is not quite bringing out the four-leaf clover or rubbing Andy Reid’s mustache for good luck, Patrick Mahomes is still being a little superstitious ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. At Super Bowl Media Day this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes revealed that he is changing up his usual routine out... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos
Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a fun trip to Arizona with daughter Sterling as they prepare to see Patrick Mahomes play in the Super Bowl this Sunday Sterling Skye is traveling in style! The daughter of Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a flight on a private plane with a good book and Chick-fil-A plus more snacks, as captured by her Kansas City Current co-owner mom on Instagram Tuesday. Sterling, who celebrates her second birthday just eight days after the big game, bounced around excitedly, enjoying her snacks as she was asked where they're...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Look: Donna Kelce Reveals Her Outfit For Super Bowl
Donna Kelce will be dressed for the occasion to watch her sons face off in Super Bowl LVII. Mrs. Kelce revealed her Super Bowl outfit on ESPN this afternoon. In addition to her split Chiefs-Eagles jersey, she'll be wearing one shoe for each team and a black denim jacket featuring both franchises. ...
Andy Reid gives huge praise to a guy who could be the reason the Chiefs lose
The Kansas City Chiefs could very well lose on Sunday, as it isn’t out of the question. The Philadelphia Eagles are a great team and are in the Super Bowl for a reason. They are the favorites by many people too. They present a real challenge for the Chiefs,...
Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team
One of the biggest offseason additions for the Philadelphia Eagles was the signing of star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who joined the team as a free-agent signee after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it sure sounds like Suh is glad he made this choice. Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup with the Read more... The post Eagles star has a bold message for one NFL team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes Could Face Harmful Reputation with Super Bowl 57 Loss
Chris Broussard and Rob Parker debate if another Super Bowl loss for Patrick Mahomes could start to craft an unfortunate narrative for the young star.
Eagles and Chiefs players reveal their last meals before Super Bowl kickoff, from steak to pasta alfredo
From fueling up on protein to a hearty shake of fruits and vegetables, here's what the Eagles and Chiefs will eat before kickoff of Super Bowl 2023.
Rihanna Shares Message to Patrick Mahomes After Brandon Marshall’s Prank
Marshall pulled a fast one on Mahomes, but Rihanna came to the rescue.
Celebrities rooting for the Eagles or Chiefs this Super Bowl Sunday
The Super Bowl is just days away on Sunday, February 12, and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Tickets to the event are coveted, and we can expect to see famous faces in the stands. Greg Links, who has helped stage VIP Super Bowl...
Watch: Patrick Mahomes’ “Chiefs Kingdom” arrives in Phoenix in grand style ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs Philadelphia Eagles
The captain hoisted a “Chiefs Kingdom” flag out the plane’s window as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Phoenix, and the team’s players, coaches, and staff members strolled across the tarmac. An hour later, quarterback Jalen Hurts, coach Nick Sirianni, and others from...
Bryan Cranston makes his pick for Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When it comes to Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs, Malcolm in the Middle's dad is not in the middle.Actor Bryan Cranston appeared on "The Best Show Ever" on 97.5 The Fanatic Tuesday and said he doesn't want to pick sides, but he's thinking it'll be a Birds win."I'm feeling very green," Cranston said. "I don't have a dog in this race, I want to see a good game... if I were to pick a winner though, it would be the Eagles."He wasn't just saying that because that was what Philadelphia fans wanted to hear,...
Look: Map Reveals Super Bowl Rooting Interest By State
While Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans have an easy choice, other NFL fans are determining their rooting interest for Sunday's Super Bowl. BetOnline.ag attempted to determine how the country's fandom aligns. They tracked Twitter Geotagged data of #ChiefsKingdom and #FlyEaglesFly ...
The Kelce Brothers' Mom Wishes They Would Call More (Especially You, Jason)
Travis and Jason will be the first sibling players to meet in a Super Bowl. Their mom Donna dishes on who's more stubborn, won more brawls, and more
Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57
Nick Wright: “The Chiefs are going to kill them. I’ll be lighting that Black & Mild mid-fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes has done everything in his career except one thing— a start to finish great Super Bowl. Let’s check that off the list. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles – ‘OH MY GOD, THIS UNBELIEVABLE DEFENSE!' – Yeah, playing Davis Webb, Daniel Jones, and Andy Dalton. A slightly different person is coming to administer this test. I understand Nick Sirianni can mean mug for the camera, and can be ‘Philly till he dies!’, and all that stuff… Andy Reid— old, quiet, happy, lovable Uncle Andy Reid with two weeks to prepare, and the healthiest the Chiefs have been all year?? GIMME A BREAK! I gave my pick before the year, the Chiefs in a ‘rebuilding year’ win the Super Bowl. All we heard was ‘the Bills added Von Miller!’, ‘the Bengals have all these young players under contract, they can add people!’, ‘the Chargers added Khalil Mack and JC Jackson!’, ‘the Broncos added Russell Wilson!’, ‘the Raiders added Devante Adams!’… The Chiefs get rid of Tyreek Hill, started eight rookies, play rookies more snaps than any team besides the Bears and Texans, who are trying to lose games, and they show up in the Super Bowl, healthy as ever, with their legendary quarterback about to kick a** and take names. I CAN’T WAIT! LET’S GO, MAN!” (Full Segment Above)
Parents Of Travis, Jason Kelce Reveal Where They Will Watch Super Bowl
Everyone loves a good Super Bowl watch party. But for Donna and Ed Kelce this year, planning to watch the Super Bowl is a complicated matter. Their sons Jason and Travis are each in the big game, but competing against one another. This dilemma is nothing new for the proud parents, as they had to ...
