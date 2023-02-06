Read full article on original website
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Two people arrested in U.S. for preparing sabotage against electrical installationsUSA DiarioBaltimore, MD
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
'Ghost' yacht sunk (on purpose) in Chesapeake Bay
GRASONVILLE, Md. — A 53-foot yacht was sunk in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday to expand a habitat for aquatic life and create an attraction for recreational divers. The unique boat's last voyage was from the Cedar Point Marina near Kent Narrows to an existing artificial reef area near Love Point.
Controlled detonation held at University of Delaware after safety incident
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- State Police conducted a controlled detonation on a building at the University of Delaware after an environmental safety incident at a lab on Wednesday afternoon.The detonation happened on Center Green after the incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab at 175 The Green Lane in Newark just after 4 p.m.The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated for the detonation.Police are still asking people to avoid the area.
Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95
Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
'Armed and dangerous' man who fired gun, injured officer prompting shelter-in-place wanted in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for an armed man who fired a gun and injured an officer, sparking a shelter-in-place order for part of Cockeysville on Wednesday afternoon.David Emory Linthicum, 24, is considered to be "armed and dangerous," Baltimore County spokesperson Joy Stewart said.Officers told residents near Powers Avenue to shelter-in-place because of the armed man who is on the run.They also told residents to find another location for the night if they could not get home. The officer is expected to recover from his injuries, according to authorities.Police responded to the area of Powers Avenue for a...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect at large after injuring officer in Md., police say
Baltimore County Police are urging Cockeysville residents to shelter in place as they seek an “armed and dangerous” 24-year-old who they say injured an officer Wednesday afternoon. The officer was shot after police were dispatched to the area of Hollow Road in Cockeysville at about 2:30 p.m. to...
WGMD Radio
Baltimore, Maryland building collapses leaving at least one dead, several injured: police
At least one person is dead and several others were injured after a car crashed into a building in Baltimore, Maryland, Wednesday night, resulting in a partial collapse of the structure, authorities said. The Baltimore Police Department said a pedestrian was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital in critical condition after...
Sneak peek at Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville
At 128,000 square feet, Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the largest waterpark of its kind with a pair of body slides unlike any of the resort’s others in the country.
WBAL Radio
Several Baltimore County schools closed Thursday due to police activity in the area
Due to police activity in the area, the Baltimore County Police Department has recommended that Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) close the following schools today, Thursday, February 9, 2023:. Cockeysville Middle School. Dulaney High School. Mays Chapel Elementary School. Padonia International Elementary School. Pot Spring Elementary School. Warren Elementary School.
Manhunt continues for armed man 'in crisis' who allegedly shot officer in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- A search is ongoing for an armed man who allegedly shot a Baltimore County officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. Police released a second image Thursday of 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, who now has longer hair than an initial image released Wednesday. Related: Five Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. WJZ has learned Linthicum shot the officer multiple times, and that the officer was inside the house at the time of the shooting. The officer was...
fox5dc.com
'Extremists' arrested in foiled plot to destroy 5 Maryland energy facilities: FBI
WASHINGTON - A -area woman and an Orlando-area man were arrested by the FBI on charges surrounding a plot to destroy energy facilities in Maryland. Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville, MD, reportedly collaborated with Orlando native Brandon Clint Russell on a plan to shoot up energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall.
Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game: police
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland. According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game. Patrons are working to clear the area. Nobody was taken into custody.The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers.
WDEL 1150AM
Flames damage home in Bear
A fire in a house on Saratoga Court off of Route 7 in Bear caused significant damage. The alarm was sounded around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023. Christiana firefighters reported a fire in the walls of the structure. At one point, Route 7 southbound was closed to thru...
Baltimore County Police Ask Some Cockeysville Residents To Shelter In Place (DEVELOPING)
Some Baltimore County residents are being advised to shelter in place by police as they conduct an investigation on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an alert was issued by the Baltimore County Police Department warning residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to temporarily shelter in place.
WGMD Radio
Fire Heavily Damages House in Viola
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of a house fire that occurred in Viola, Delaware yesterday afternoon. They received the report just before 3:00 pm. The Felton Community Fire Company arrived on the scene and saw flames shooting from the house. The blaze heavily damaged the home and sent a 65-year-old woman who lived there to Bayhealth Kent Campus emergency room for a medical evaluation. She was in stable condition. The fire damage is estimated at $75,000.
WGMD Radio
Maryland Woman & Florida Man Charged in Targeted Plot to Attack Maryland’s Electrical Substations
Two people have been arrested for conspiracy to destroy an energy facility. Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville appeared in US District Court in Baltimore this afternoon. Brandon Clint Russell of Orlando, FL was also charged and appeared this afternoon in US District Court in Orlando. The affidavit filed in support...
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders
Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more
Moore, Alsobrooks headline list of prominent Marylanders attending Biden's speech as guests of the delegation. The post Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland '1800 Boys' Gang Members Face Murder, Drugs, Weapons Charges: AG
Nine men have been charged for their roles in a criminal gang and operating an open-air drug market that operated throughout Baltimore City, according to Attorney General Anthony Brown. Brown announced the indictments of nine men for their role in the gang, as well as one member who is wanted...
Knife, Machete-Wielding Teens Took 'Fighting Stance' Before Severna Park Driveway Brawl: Police
A group of teens was arrested after a teen whipped out a machete to end a knife fight that had broken out in a Severna Park driveway, authorities say. Gianluca Williams Genovese, 18, Jalen Isaiah Gill, 19, Rana Jawad Hamideh, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody after the altercation, that occurred in the 300 block of Riverdale Road on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Anne Arundel County police.
