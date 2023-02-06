Cadien Cyber Response Launches to Deliver Incident Response & Complex Digital Forensics Services

TEMECULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- For the third year in a row, Applied Statistics and Management Inc.’s (ASM) flagship software MD-Staff is named 2023 Best in KLAS in Credentialing by KLAS Research. KLAS Research is a leading healthcare market research firm that measures and compares the performance of healthcare technology vendors. The Best in KLAS Report is a highly respected industry benchmark that recognizes the top-performing companies in the healthcare technology market. The Best in KLAS report recognizes the standards for excellence in software and service providers who excel at assisting healthcare professionals in providing better patient care. A vendor must receive top scores across six categories: Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship, and Value, to be named the Best in KLAS. MD-Staff posted high scores in all six categories with its innovative yet user-friendly product that is backed up by extended support and training. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005008/en/ MD-Staff Ranked Best in KLAS for Credentialing in 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO