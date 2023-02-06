Cadien Cyber Response Launches to Deliver Incident Response & Complex Digital Forensics Services

Read full article on original website
Related
Strike Graph Offers Security Audits as Part of All-in-one Compliance Operation and Certification Platform
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Strike Graph, a compliance operation and certification platform, today announces a new integrated solution which allows customers to go through security audits powered by technology at a fraction of the cost and time. This new streamlined offering was made available in 2022 and resulted in over 80% of customers choosing Strike Graph over traditional auditing firms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005253/en/ Strike Graph offers security audits as part of all-in-one compliance operation and certification platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry
MANAMA, Kingdom of Bahrain & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- CTM360, the first Arab world cybersecurity technology operating at a global scale, has captured the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Global Digital Risk Protection Enabling Technology Leadership Award for excellence in commercialization success, application diversity, commitment to creativity and customer service experience. The company is referenced in Frost & Sullivan’s report, titled “The Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry Excellence in Best Practices.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005858/en/ Frost & Sullivan Recognizes CTM360 for Enabling Technology Leadership in the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Industry; CTM360 makes History as First Arab World Cybersecurity Technology Company Honored for this Technology Leadership Award. https://www.ctm360.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Tray.io Announces New Lead Lifecycle Management Solution to Remedy Interdepartmental Silos and Process Complexities
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Tray.io, the leader in low-code automation and integration, today announced a new Lead Lifecycle Management solution to fix leaky lead funnels and recapture lost revenue. Over 95% of companies lose revenue each year due to faulty lead lifecycle management practices, according to independent research released by Tray.io today. With Tray.io’s new Lead Lifecycle Management features, RevOps teams can now tap into the power of low-code automation and integration to break down interdepartmental silos, gain full visibility into the buyer journey and unlock revenue. The Tray Platform now offers more than 80 unique templates and...
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Dbt Labs acquires Transform, adding semantic tools to its data analytics platform
One year on, the company is using some of that money, and possibly a bit of the leverage afforded by the compressed market, to expand in a different way: it is acquiring Transform, a fellow analytics engineering firm. Transform’s speciality is semantic tools to build data science insights from data...
Jacob Loban joins Antenna Group as EVP, Head of Digital and Performance Marketing
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Antenna Group, an integrated marketing, public relations, and strategic communications agency, announced today that Jacob Loban has joined the team as Executive Vice President and Head of Digital and Performance Marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005209/en/ Jacob Loban, Antenna Group’s EVP and Head of Digital and Performance Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Airtel Partners with Vultr to Deliver Cloud Solutions to Enterprises
Bharti Airtel and Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India. Airtel will offer Vultr’s extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space and help them gain unrivaled global reach and cost-performance advantage to build, test, and run demanding cloud workloads.
TechCrunch
Riot prepares your team against highly sophisticated cyberattacks
While it is still quite difficult to raise a funding round in the current economic environment, Riot managed to put together an interesting list of investors. Base10, a San Francisco-based VC firm that previously invested in flagship startup names like Figma, Notion and CircleCI, led today’s funding round. Some...
itbusinessnet.com
The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad Shares Digital Innovations with Nonprofits via Choreo from WSO2
IIIT Hyderabad uses the Choreo SaaS application development suite to provide “one-stop-shop” access to digital research projects that non-profit organisations can productise for their communities. London, UK – 9th of February, 2023 – The International Institute of Information Technology – Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) collaborates with leading technology organisations...
Rovensa Group Launches Rovensa Next, a New Global Biosolutions Business Unit to Shape a Sustainable Future for Agriculture
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Faced with global challenges due to a growing population and climate change, among others, farmers need a solution to feed the planet through healthy and safe solutions. Today, Rovensa Group, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, answers that need with Rovensa Next, a new global business unit dedicated to biosolutions for agriculture that aims to give back to the Earth what the Earth gives to us. Rovensa Next makes its debut this week at Fruit Logistica Berlin (Hall 1.2, Stand B-50), the leading trade fair for the fresh fruit industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005486/en/ José Alfredo García, Co-COO Rovensa Next, Javier Calleja, incoming CEO Rovensa Group, Eric van Innis, CEO Rovensa Group and Carlos Ledó, Co-COO Rovensa Next (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
moderncampground.com
Lippert Launches Innovative Virtual Remote Assistant for RV Technical Support
Lippert, a leading expert in RV components, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking new technology for RV users – the Virtual Remote Assistant (VRA). The VRA, which is available through the Lippert Customer Care Center, is a non-intrusive support platform that allows RV users to communicate with the support staff through video conferencing and photos directly from the web browser of their smartphone, according to a report by Camping Trade World.
Applied Statistics and Management, Inc.’s flagship software MD-Staff is named 2023 Best in KLAS in Credentialing by KLAS Research
TEMECULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- For the third year in a row, Applied Statistics and Management Inc.’s (ASM) flagship software MD-Staff is named 2023 Best in KLAS in Credentialing by KLAS Research. KLAS Research is a leading healthcare market research firm that measures and compares the performance of healthcare technology vendors. The Best in KLAS Report is a highly respected industry benchmark that recognizes the top-performing companies in the healthcare technology market. The Best in KLAS report recognizes the standards for excellence in software and service providers who excel at assisting healthcare professionals in providing better patient care. A vendor must receive top scores across six categories: Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship, and Value, to be named the Best in KLAS. MD-Staff posted high scores in all six categories with its innovative yet user-friendly product that is backed up by extended support and training. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005008/en/ MD-Staff Ranked Best in KLAS for Credentialing in 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Happi
Perfect Corp. Receives MLPS 2.0-Compliant Status to Meet China's National Cybersecurity Standards
Perfect Corp., a leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, announced that their proprietary Cloud Console and full suite of AI and AR virtual try-on solutions are compliant with the Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Multi-Level Protection Scheme. The Multi-Level Protection Scheme...
theevreport.com
Ideanomics Forms Strategic Partnership with MAHLE to Offer Fleet Charging Solutions in North America
NEW YORK – Ideanomics, a company specializing in the commercialization of electric vehicles (EVs), has announced a strategic partnership with German firm MAHLE. Ideanomics will become the development partner and exclusive North American distributor for MAHLE’s chargeBIG 18-36 AC fleet charging solution. Jan Freimann, Senior Vice President for...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Meala FoodTech and Wisor AI Fintech Startups Make Small Raises
Wisor AI, an Israeli startup that offers advanced freight booking software solutions, and Meala FoodTech, another Israeli startup that develops a functional protein platform, both made small raises. Meala FoodTech brought in $1.9 million pre-Seed investment led by The Kitchen FoodTech Hub and DSM Venturing – the corporate venture arm of the Dutch multinational Royal DSM. Wisor AI raised $8 million in a seed funding round led by Team8.
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Graphjet Technology with Prestigious 2023 Best Practices Awards
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd, the world’s first and only graphene and graphite producer using innovative waste to super-material conversion technology, has received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global Leadership Award and 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Furthermore, AIDEN LEE PING WEI, CEO and Founder of Graphjet Technology, has received the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Global Entrepreneur Excellence Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005275/en/ Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Award 2023, Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award 2023, Global Entrepreneur Excellence Award 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
satnews.com
SES, ThinKom + Hughes enable multi-orbit resilient connectivity for critical airborne missions
The demonstrated high-performance solution leverages phased-array antenna and ultra-fast-roaming capabilities between satellites to support critical manned and unmanned C2/ISR government missions. SES, ThinKom and Hughes have successfully demo’d high-performance, multi-orbit service capable of supporting multiple solutions for government airborne missions — the open architecture ThinKom ThinAir Ka2517 airborne SATCOM terminal...
Italian cyber security agency warns organizations of ransomware attack: reports
Thousands of computer servers by VMware were under attack on Sunday morning as ransomware targeted a 2-year-old vulnerability the company released patches for.
Comments / 0