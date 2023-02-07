Read full article on original website
Related
kccrradio.com
Charger Basketball Teams Get Doubleheader Sweep Tuesday Night
The Sully Buttes Charger girls and boys basketball teams picked up big wins Tuesday night against Region 6B opponent Herreid Selby Area, with the girls winning 45-37, while the Charger boys scratched out a 49-44 victory over the Wolverines. The Charger girls were tied after one quarter, and trailed 23-21...
kccrradio.com
Governors Boys, Girls Beat Huron
The Pierre Governor boys and girls teams were able to defeat the Huron Tigers on Tuesday with a 68-59 win for the boys and a 49-33 win for the girls. The Pierre boys opened up the game with an 11-0 spurt before Huron would answer with an 11-0 run of their own to make it 18-16 before Jacob Mayer knocked down a three to give Pierre a 21-16 lead the at the end of the first quarter. The Govs started the third quarter with a 17-0 run to up its lead to a high 23 points, however Huron pushed the deficit to only seven late in the fourth quarter, but Pierre would hold on for the nine point win. The Govs never trailed in the game as they were led by Jackson Edman with 21 points on the night. Lincoln Kienholz would hit for 14, Mayer with 11 and Ben Heisler with 10. Pierre hit 11-15 free throws while Huron was only 2-4 as they tried the long range game all night hitting 13 threes. Pierre improves to 9-6 while Huron falls to 6-10.
kccrradio.com
Stanley County Hosts White River as Season Winds Down
The Stanley County Buffalo boys basketball team will be at home again on Thursday as they look to face powerhouse in Class B, the White River Tigers. The Buffs are sitting at 3-13 and in sixth place in the Region 6A standings with just four games remaining in the season. Stanley County is trying to snap a five game losing skid and will have to do so against a one of the best players in the state as Joe Sayler and the 13-3 White River Tigers will be in town. Sayler is an SDSU commit and was a triple overtime game away from reaching the state championship finals in the Class B tournament. This year, the Tigers have three losses to opponents with records at a combined 43-4. It will be a tall task for the young Buffalo squad tonight at home.
kccrradio.com
Governor Wrestling Hosts Aberdeen Central in Final ESD Dual
The Pierre Governor wrestling teams will be wrestling its final dual of the season tonight by hosting the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. The Governor girls are looking for its final dual win and an undefeated season in duals. The girls will still have a tournament this weekend and next before the regular season wraps up and the state tournament begins the final weekend of February.
kccrradio.com
Pierre Governors, Stanley County Lady Buffs in Aberdeen for State Gymnastics
This weekend, the state gymnastics meet will take place in Aberdeen as the Pierre Governors will be competing as a team as well as some individuals while individuals will compete for Stanley County. The Governors finished in fifth place as a team at the ESD which qualifies them as a...
kccrradio.com
Above Average January Runoff Into Missouri River Barely Makes Dent In Reservoir Levels
PIERRE — The snow that has blanketed the Missouri River basin this winter is doing little to improve water levels in the river. Runoff into the river system in January was above average at 134-percent of average but forecasted runoff for the year is still below normal, Ryan Larson is with the Corps in Omaha…
kccrradio.com
Pierre Getting Peppered By Questions About Pending EAS Contract
PIERRE — Officials with the City of Pierre are waiting patiently to hear about what air service will look like for the next two years. For some Pierre residents excited about the possibility of an eastern airport hub joining a western hub in Denver that patience seems to be in a smaller package…
Large South Dakota Deer Herd Near Milltown [VIDEO]
I was talking to my friend John Stainbrook from the Milltown, South Dakota area the other day and he mentioned that they had a load of deer in the area. Turns out, there IS a lot of deer in his neighborhood. The winter of 2023 has been difficult for humans...
kccrradio.com
Boat House Bar And Grill At Spring Creek To Hold Whiskey Tasting Event In Pierre April 29th
PIERRE — A whiskey tasting event has been approved by the Pierre City Commission. Escape L-L-C, doing business as The Boat House bar and grill at Spring Creek came to the Commission seeking a temporary liquor license for the Central South Dakota Whiskey Festival. City Finance Officer Twila Hight says because the Boat House’s liquor license is from Hughes County it can be used anywhere in the county…
dakotanewsnow.com
SD landowners see win in battle against pipeline companies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a lengthy committee meeting in Pierre yesterday, South Dakotans saw at least one win in the battle against carbon pipeline companies looking to impose eminent domain on their land. For the first time in South Dakota State Legislature and with a lot...
kccrradio.com
Fort Pierre Business Damaged By Tuesday Morning Fire
FORT PIERRE — An early Tuesday morning fire does damage to a Fort Pierre truck repair business. Fort Pierre Fire Assistant Chief Ty Odden says firefighters were dispatched around two a.m. to Inland Truck Parts and Service on West Highway 14/34…. Most of the damage was contained to the...
Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners
A bill that would require hunters and anglers to pay a landowner for trespassing on their property, in addition to fines already enforced by the state, passed the South Dakota House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on an 8-5 vote Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon, aims […] The post Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kccrradio.com
Pierre Police Ask For Public’s Help In Returning Stolen Property To Victims
PIERRE — The Pierre Police Department is reaching out to the public for help in returning personal items recovered as part of a massive investigation. Detective Sergeant Dusty Pelle says the investigation spanned multiple months and recovered a large amount of stolen goods. Most of the items are believed to have been stolen from storage units in the Pierre area and Pelle says some of the thefts may not have been reported. Some of the recovered items include automotive parts and accessories, household items, and other miscellaneous items. Victims will be permitted to view stolen property by appointment until Monday, May 8th. That’s when state law says the police department can dispose of the items. To verify ownership of any of the items you must have a prior police report documenting a loss or specific identifying information like serial numbers, personal identifiers, photos or receipts from purchases. To set up a viewing appointment contact Pelle at the Pierre Police Department at 605-773-7413.
Comments / 0