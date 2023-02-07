The Oahe Capitals girls will finish the regular season this weekend by facing the Aberdeen Cougars twice with the Huron All Stars sandwiched between the two games. In a make up date from mid December, the Capitals will first have to travel to Aberdeen on Friday to face the Cougars who are in second place at 12-1 before traveling to Huron on Saturday to face the 0-11-1-0 All Stars and then host Aberdeen on Sunday. The Capitals would need a win and then keep Rushmore from winning three of the final four games of the season to claim the 4-5 matchup. With two wins this weekend Rushmore would have to win its final four games to pass the Caps and if Oahe wins all three, they will stake themselves into the 4-5 matchup without any help. Rushmore faces Mitchell this weekend and then Huron the following weekend. Oahe is currently on a five game winning streak heading into the weekend.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO