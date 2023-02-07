Read full article on original website
kccrradio.com
Pierre Governors, Stanley County Lady Buffs in Aberdeen for State Gymnastics
This weekend, the state gymnastics meet will take place in Aberdeen as the Pierre Governors will be competing as a team as well as some individuals while individuals will compete for Stanley County. The Governors finished in fifth place as a team at the ESD which qualifies them as a...
kccrradio.com
Oahe Girls Finish Season Facing Aberdeen Twice, Huron
The Oahe Capitals girls will finish the regular season this weekend by facing the Aberdeen Cougars twice with the Huron All Stars sandwiched between the two games. In a make up date from mid December, the Capitals will first have to travel to Aberdeen on Friday to face the Cougars who are in second place at 12-1 before traveling to Huron on Saturday to face the 0-11-1-0 All Stars and then host Aberdeen on Sunday. The Capitals would need a win and then keep Rushmore from winning three of the final four games of the season to claim the 4-5 matchup. With two wins this weekend Rushmore would have to win its final four games to pass the Caps and if Oahe wins all three, they will stake themselves into the 4-5 matchup without any help. Rushmore faces Mitchell this weekend and then Huron the following weekend. Oahe is currently on a five game winning streak heading into the weekend.
kccrradio.com
Governor Wrestling Hosts Aberdeen Central in Final ESD Dual
The Pierre Governor wrestling teams will be wrestling its final dual of the season tonight by hosting the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. The Governor girls are looking for its final dual win and an undefeated season in duals. The girls will still have a tournament this weekend and next before the regular season wraps up and the state tournament begins the final weekend of February.
kccrradio.com
Governors Boys, Girls Beat Huron
The Pierre Governor boys and girls teams were able to defeat the Huron Tigers on Tuesday with a 68-59 win for the boys and a 49-33 win for the girls. The Pierre boys opened up the game with an 11-0 spurt before Huron would answer with an 11-0 run of their own to make it 18-16 before Jacob Mayer knocked down a three to give Pierre a 21-16 lead the at the end of the first quarter. The Govs started the third quarter with a 17-0 run to up its lead to a high 23 points, however Huron pushed the deficit to only seven late in the fourth quarter, but Pierre would hold on for the nine point win. The Govs never trailed in the game as they were led by Jackson Edman with 21 points on the night. Lincoln Kienholz would hit for 14, Mayer with 11 and Ben Heisler with 10. Pierre hit 11-15 free throws while Huron was only 2-4 as they tried the long range game all night hitting 13 threes. Pierre improves to 9-6 while Huron falls to 6-10.
kccrradio.com
Sully Buttes Chargers Travel to Mobridge for Doubleheader against Mobridge-Pollock
The Sully Buttes Chargers will be on the road after a steady dose of home games as they travel to Mobridge to face the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers in a doubleheader. Both Charger teams are coming in off wins on Tuesday and both have won its last three games while the Charger girls are on a five game winning streak. The Tiger boys are coming in at 8-6 but are also on a winning streak beating Crow Creek 64-60 on Monday to extend it to six straight victories. The Tigers are in second place in the 6A standings fighting McLaughlin for the top stop.
kccrradio.com
Stanley County Hosts White River as Season Winds Down
The Stanley County Buffalo boys basketball team will be at home again on Thursday as they look to face powerhouse in Class B, the White River Tigers. The Buffs are sitting at 3-13 and in sixth place in the Region 6A standings with just four games remaining in the season. Stanley County is trying to snap a five game losing skid and will have to do so against a one of the best players in the state as Joe Sayler and the 13-3 White River Tigers will be in town. Sayler is an SDSU commit and was a triple overtime game away from reaching the state championship finals in the Class B tournament. This year, the Tigers have three losses to opponents with records at a combined 43-4. It will be a tall task for the young Buffalo squad tonight at home.
Two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in SD
Two Powerball lottery players in South Dakota had $50,000 winning tickets.
kccrradio.com
Charger Basketball Teams Get Doubleheader Sweep Tuesday Night
The Sully Buttes Charger girls and boys basketball teams picked up big wins Tuesday night against Region 6B opponent Herreid Selby Area, with the girls winning 45-37, while the Charger boys scratched out a 49-44 victory over the Wolverines. The Charger girls were tied after one quarter, and trailed 23-21...
gowatertown.net
Watertown PD given an award from South Dakota National Guard
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) presented several awards during its annual Dining Out at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre on February 2nd. One of them went to the Watertown Police Department. The annual event brings together National Guard members from across the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Medical cannabis company in Wessington finding success in South Dakota
WESSINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s medical cannabis industry is still navigating hurdles set in front of them by regulations, and learning more about the market they’re in. But a family run operation in central South Dakota said it’s finding success across the state. What...
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
Large South Dakota Deer Herd Near Milltown [VIDEO]
I was talking to my friend John Stainbrook from the Milltown, South Dakota area the other day and he mentioned that they had a load of deer in the area. Turns out, there IS a lot of deer in his neighborhood. The winter of 2023 has been difficult for humans...
kccrradio.com
Above Average January Runoff Into Missouri River Barely Makes Dent In Reservoir Levels
PIERRE — The snow that has blanketed the Missouri River basin this winter is doing little to improve water levels in the river. Runoff into the river system in January was above average at 134-percent of average but forecasted runoff for the year is still below normal, Ryan Larson is with the Corps in Omaha…
wnax.com
SD Rural Electric Managers Meet in Pierre
Managers of rural electric cooperatives have been meeting in Pierre this week. South Dakota Rural Electric Association general manager Steve Barnett says there are some common problems…. Barnett says most cooperatives are seeing rising demand for electricity and assuring service is critical…. Barnett says moving to carbon free or...
kccrradio.com
Pierre Getting Peppered By Questions About Pending EAS Contract
PIERRE — Officials with the City of Pierre are waiting patiently to hear about what air service will look like for the next two years. For some Pierre residents excited about the possibility of an eastern airport hub joining a western hub in Denver that patience seems to be in a smaller package…
KELOLAND TV
Mild today; Strong winds and nuisance snow Thursday
It’s a quiet start to the morning in KELOLAND. We expect better conditions in the Black Hills today with pleasant temperatures and fair skies. Expect some more melting snow today in KELOLAND. Notice the decreasing snow in western SD. 50 degree weather today will help that trend even more today in both Rapid City and Pierre.
more955.com
City of Mitchell snow removal update – February 7th
Starting Tuesday and over the course of the next week the City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on widening of the streets to full width. One crew will work between Minnesota and Main and between Havens and Norway. A second crew will be working between Hanson and Havens and between Sanborn and Ohlman. Please have all cars removed from these streets. Any questions please call 605-995-8465. This schedule is subject to change.
kccrradio.com
Boat House Bar And Grill At Spring Creek To Hold Whiskey Tasting Event In Pierre April 29th
PIERRE — A whiskey tasting event has been approved by the Pierre City Commission. Escape L-L-C, doing business as The Boat House bar and grill at Spring Creek came to the Commission seeking a temporary liquor license for the Central South Dakota Whiskey Festival. City Finance Officer Twila Hight says because the Boat House’s liquor license is from Hughes County it can be used anywhere in the county…
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to business fire in Fort Pierre
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Fort Pierre are looking into what sparked a fire at a truck repair business. The Assistant Chief for the Fort Pierre Fire Department says it happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Inland Truck Parts and Service. Heavy smoke was coming from the...
Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners
A bill that would require hunters and anglers to pay a landowner for trespassing on their property, in addition to fines already enforced by the state, passed the South Dakota House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on an 8-5 vote Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon, aims […] The post Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
