AOL Corp

The Adderall shortage has been 'absolute hell' for adults and kids. Here’s what doctors say patients can do.

A few weeks ago, Sheletta Brundidge got a call from her son Andrew’s high school informing her that his daily medication had run out. The 16-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and takes Adderall to control it. But when Brundidge went to refill it, her pharmacy was out of the drug. “The closest one that was available was over in St. Paul, Minn.,” she tells Yahoo Life. “That’s a whole other city!”
TODAY.com

Dad says he took toddler son for a manicure after teacher told him it’s ‘only for girls’

A California man took his toddler son for a manicure after he said the boy’s teacher said “painting your nails is only for girls.”. “My son came home from school upset because his teacher told him that painting his nails is only for girls, so today I’m taking him to the nail shop!” Christian Shearhod said in a video shared to TikTok on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

What Is Norovirus, the Contagious Stomach and Intestinal Virus Spreading Right Now?

Norovirus cases are increasing across the country. The virus causes intense vomiting and diarrhea. Careful hand washing is important for prevention. This winter has seen huge waves of illnesses like RSV and the flu. Now, there’s another virus making the rounds—and it’s not pretty. Cases of norovirus are surging in the U.S., according to data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), with a massive uptick in positive tests for the virus happening since late January 2023.
AOL Corp

These 10 affordable home finds — all under $20 — deserve their cult-fave status on Amazon

Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a skincare gem, a cleaning must-have or just something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud. We've read through scores of Amazon reviews to bring you 10 well-loved home must-haves. All under $20, they're a perfect way to solve life's little home problems — or fix issues you didn't even know you had.
HelloGiggles

What It Means to Have Nightmares As an Adult, According to Experts

From the content we consume to real-life events, there’s so much out there that can influence the imaginary world we drift off to during slumber. Unfortunately, nightmares are part of this equation, too. Nightmares come in all sorts of terrorizing shapes and sizes. You may have dreamt about falling,...
CNET

How Your Blood Type Affects Your Heart Health

You wouldn't know it from looking at us, but inside the blood coursing through our veins are tiny variations that categorize every human into one of these blood-type groups: A-positive, A-negative, B-positive, B-negative, O-negative, O-positive, AB-positive and AB-negative. Often, these minute differences don't matter until they really matter and you're...
MedicalXpress

Sobering facts about wine, women and liver disease

If you missed the chance to join the popular "Dry January" challenge, it's not too late to take a break from wine, beer or liquor. If you completed the challenge, congratulations and keep going. "Although one month doesn't sound like a big deal, research suggests that decreasing alcohol use for...
Fortune

Cold showers are the hot new thing and research suggests that health benefits outweigh the discomfort

Cold showers have been shown to decrease inflammation; increase longevity; and improve metabolism. Could the secret to success lay in taking cold showers? Some celebrities and CEOs swear by it, claiming that the frigid temps help to clear their minds. In a 2021 tweet, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed he takes a cold shower every morning to help jumpstart his day, as well as combat inflammation and boost his metabolism. And he’s not the only one.
MedicalXpress

Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder

Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.

