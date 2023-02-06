Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
AOL Corp
The Adderall shortage has been 'absolute hell' for adults and kids. Here’s what doctors say patients can do.
A few weeks ago, Sheletta Brundidge got a call from her son Andrew’s high school informing her that his daily medication had run out. The 16-year-old has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and takes Adderall to control it. But when Brundidge went to refill it, her pharmacy was out of the drug. “The closest one that was available was over in St. Paul, Minn.,” she tells Yahoo Life. “That’s a whole other city!”
TODAY.com
Dad says he took toddler son for a manicure after teacher told him it’s ‘only for girls’
A California man took his toddler son for a manicure after he said the boy’s teacher said “painting your nails is only for girls.”. “My son came home from school upset because his teacher told him that painting his nails is only for girls, so today I’m taking him to the nail shop!” Christian Shearhod said in a video shared to TikTok on Saturday.
AOL Corp
What Is Norovirus, the Contagious Stomach and Intestinal Virus Spreading Right Now?
Norovirus cases are increasing across the country. The virus causes intense vomiting and diarrhea. Careful hand washing is important for prevention. This winter has seen huge waves of illnesses like RSV and the flu. Now, there’s another virus making the rounds—and it’s not pretty. Cases of norovirus are surging in the U.S., according to data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), with a massive uptick in positive tests for the virus happening since late January 2023.
AOL Corp
These 10 affordable home finds — all under $20 — deserve their cult-fave status on Amazon
Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a skincare gem, a cleaning must-have or just something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud. We've read through scores of Amazon reviews to bring you 10 well-loved home must-haves. All under $20, they're a perfect way to solve life's little home problems — or fix issues you didn't even know you had.
AOL Corp
Norovirus is making the rounds — here's what parents need to know about this 'intense' stomach bug
Having a stomach bug isn’t ideal under any circumstances. But having norovirus can be especially uncomfortable. The condition causes intense diarrhea and vomiting — sometimes simultaneously — and it’s highly contagious. Norovirus cases in the U.S. peaked in March of last year, but tracking by the...
What It Means to Have Nightmares As an Adult, According to Experts
From the content we consume to real-life events, there’s so much out there that can influence the imaginary world we drift off to during slumber. Unfortunately, nightmares are part of this equation, too. Nightmares come in all sorts of terrorizing shapes and sizes. You may have dreamt about falling,...
Popular Household Product Maker Recalls Almost 5 Million Products for Bacteria Risk
A popular household cleaning product is being recalled because a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing.
CNET
How Your Blood Type Affects Your Heart Health
You wouldn't know it from looking at us, but inside the blood coursing through our veins are tiny variations that categorize every human into one of these blood-type groups: A-positive, A-negative, B-positive, B-negative, O-negative, O-positive, AB-positive and AB-negative. Often, these minute differences don't matter until they really matter and you're...
What Is Cluster Feeding? The Baby-Feeding Stage No One Talks About
Editor's note: We at POPSUGAR recognize that people of many genders and identities lactate, not just those who are women or mothers. For this particular story, we interviewed sources who sometimes referred to people who lactate as women or mothers. Of the many, many things people never seem to tell...
MedicalXpress
Sobering facts about wine, women and liver disease
If you missed the chance to join the popular "Dry January" challenge, it's not too late to take a break from wine, beer or liquor. If you completed the challenge, congratulations and keep going. "Although one month doesn't sound like a big deal, research suggests that decreasing alcohol use for...
scitechdaily.com
Defying Prevailing Assumptions: People With Autism Are Not “Indifferent or Hypo-Sensitive” to Pain
According to a study published in PAIN, the official journal of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP), individuals with autism may have normal pain thresholds but increased sensitivity to painful stimuli. “This evidence demonstrating enhanced pain sensitivity warrants changing the common belief that autistic individuals experience less...
How To Wake Up Early Without Losing Sleep
We’re not telling you to wake up at 4 a.m. to start your day. However, here are a few things you can do to get up just a bit earlier.
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks recalled over listeria concerns
Hundreds of sandwiches and other snacks sold in several East Coast states are being recalled after the company said environmental samples tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.
Elderly woman found breathing at New York funeral home hours after being pronounced dead — the second such incident this year
The 82-year-old woman was transported to a hospital following the discovery, police told Insider. Her current condition is unknown.
Cold showers are the hot new thing and research suggests that health benefits outweigh the discomfort
Cold showers have been shown to decrease inflammation; increase longevity; and improve metabolism. Could the secret to success lay in taking cold showers? Some celebrities and CEOs swear by it, claiming that the frigid temps help to clear their minds. In a 2021 tweet, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed he takes a cold shower every morning to help jumpstart his day, as well as combat inflammation and boost his metabolism. And he’s not the only one.
MedicalXpress
Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
