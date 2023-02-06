ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

Shrinking Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

AppleTV+’s ‘Shrinking‘ is a comedy-drama that revolves around Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel), a therapist dealing with the loss of his wife. However, Jimmy takes an unconventional approach to treating his patients, drastically affecting their lives. By the fourth episode, titled ‘Potatoes, ‘ Jimmy effectively ruins several relationships in life due to his stubbornness. However, he quickly realizes his mistakes and starts making amends. However, Jimmy’s relationship with Paul remains contentious. If you are wondering whether Jimmy and Paul reconcile, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Shrinking’ episode 4! SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com

You Season 4 Part 1 Ending, Explained: Who is the Eat the Rich Killer?

The fourth season of Netflix’s ‘You’ brings back Joe Goldberg, putting him in a different country with a completely new slate. He seems intent on turning over a new leaf, but somehow, blood and mayhem follow him, and this time, someone else is fixated on him. In just five episodes, the story reveals such intense twists and turns that one can’t help but wonder what lies ahead for Joe and what the arrival of a new nemesis could mean for his future. Here we break down the first half of ‘You’ Season 4 and analyze what it might mean for the protagonist going further. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Distractify

What Happened to Florian's Teeth on 'Darcey & Stacey'? They're Hard To Miss

Stacey and Darcey Silva are known for their ever-changing looks, and the identical twins seem to prefer to have the same procedures done to keep their appearances similar to each other. But in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers are talking about Stacey's husband Florian Sukaj and his teeth. Or, to be more exact, his clearly brand new teeth that look vastly different from the ones he had in prior seasons.
People

Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'

Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter

While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show

DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
TVLine

Conners Shocker: How Bev Protected Roseanne and Jackie From Their Father

Wednesday’s Conners culminated in a devastating reveal about Roseanne and Jackie’s childhood — one that has Jackie see her emotionally manipulative mother in a whole new light. While searching for a caregiver for Bev, Jackie learned — via her mother’s medical history — that Bev once took a beating from Al to shield her daughters from their physically abusive father. Afterward, Bev sent Roseanne and Jackie to stay with Nana Mary — not because she was an unfit parent, as Jackie had always assumed, but because she didn’t want her kids to find out that Al broke her arm. Al was...
Lefty Graves

Husband furious when wife refuses to share inheritance with sister wife and him

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I lived in a region of the United States for a number of years where there were many polygamous families. As long as they were subtle and well-behaved, they were pretty much left to their own devices by the public and the authorities.
wegotthiscovered.com

The solitary horror scene that scarred an entire generation for life marks 20 years of traumatizing

There are certain scenes in horror movie history that stick with you from the moment you witness them for the first time, and no matter how hard you try and forget, it’ll remain burned into your consciousness forever. For an entire generation, the only thing somebody has to do is mention Final Destination 2, and everyone knows exactly what scene they’re talking about.
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy