The fourth season of Netflix’s ‘You’ takes Joe Goldberg to London where he comes across someone who threatens to tear his life apart. The first episode gives us a glimpse into Joe’s new life, showing us just how hard he is trying to change. For once, it looks like he is finally turning over a new leaf, ensuring that he doesn’t kill anyone else. However, his “never again” soon goes into the bin and he finds himself embroiled in a murder. This episode packs a punch, answering several questions from the previous season while setting up the events of the new one. Here’s a look at all that happens in this episode. SPOILERS AHEAD!

1 DAY AGO