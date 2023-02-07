Read full article on original website
This Animal Video Would Be Really Odd In Most States, Not Wyoming
Wyoming is the land of 'OH, WOW'. You never know what is coming around the corner. Devil's Tower standing tall above the surrounding areas. the view of Casper from the top of Casper Mountain. looking at a cliff with names of those pioneers that passed through here on the Oregon...
These Wyoming Slopes Rank First in U.S. Skiing Destinations
If there's one thing Wyoming's mountain ranges are suitable for, it's skiing. From Laramie to Cody, our state is home to stunning winter landscapes perfect for carving up powder or enjoying a session of nordic skiing. But according to Trip Advisor, only one Wyoming slope is one of the United States Best Places to Ski in 2023. Can you guess where?
Facebook Poll Says The Best Pizza In Wyoming Is In Lusk, Agree?
February 9th is National Pizza Day and Wyoming may not be known as a pizza state, but we do have some great choices for pizza. The History of pizza dates back to the ancient Egyptians, Romans and Greeks, flatbread with toppings was a common meal for many. The pizza we...
Watch This Big Wyoming Elk Show Intrusive Tourists His Power
In case you're not sure, the definition of Touron in the Urban Dictionary is:. The derogatory term combines the words "Tourist" with "Moron" to describe any person who, while on vacation, commits an act of pure stupidity. The term has its roots in the resort, park service and service industries...
Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard: Feb. 6-11, 2023
Week 10 of the prep basketball season in Wyoming for girls means the regular season is winding down. There are two weeks left for Class 1A and 2A schools and only three weeks left for Class 3A and 4A schools. The lower three classes have some key conference games this...
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?
10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
Which Wyoming Towns Are The Best To Live In On A Tight Budget?
Living in Wyoming is the most free you can feel in the United States. Wide open country with a small population. The air is as clear and fresh in the Cowboy State than you'll find anywhere. It's not going to make some happy, but experts predict that Wyoming's population could...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming A Step Closer To Banning Transgender Girls In School Sports With Definitive 28-3 Senate Vote
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Four days after another professional female athlete vowed to boycott her league for allowing biological males to compete in the women’s division, the Wyoming Senate passed a bill banning males from female school sports. Bethany Hamilton, a surfer who lost...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
sweetwaternow.com
GR Student Becomes First in Wyoming to Earn a Computer Science Micro Credential
GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy High School student Jon Thompson has become the first student in Wyoming to earn a Computer Science Micro Credential. Jon earned the credential in the Hardware and Software content area. The Student Micro Credential program sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Education consists of...
mybighornbasin.com
The Latest Polls And Standings For Wyoming 3A Girls Basketball
The Lady Warriors got a big win last weekend over a Wyoming 3A ranked team in a 57-51 win over then number 4 ranked Lyman. With that win, the Lady Warriors are 4-11 overall and 1-2 in the conference. That win earned the Lady Warriors with a 5th place vote...
Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
Casper Archery Club Hosting 3-D Triple Crown and Fun Shoot
Casper’s longstanding archery club, Lost Arrow Archers, will host the 2023 Lost Arrow Archers 3-D Triple Crown (and Fun Shoot) presented by Stone Glacier during three separate weekends in February, March and April:. Feb. 18-19 March 18-19 April 22-23, 2023. The tournament, which draws hundreds of archers annually from...
Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC
THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
Wyoming Has One of the Top 20 ‘Best State Capitals for Safety’
Anytime your state capital lands on the top of a list, out of all fifty states, especially in the top twenty, it gives you a feeling of pride inside. A recent study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023's Best State Capitals for Safety & More" and Cheyenne ranked overall at the 19th spot. Somewhat surprising is the fact that seventeen of the country's state capitals are the most populated cities in their respective states (including ours).
Two Brave Souls Travel 500 Miles Across Wyoming on Dirt Bikes
There have been several adventurous people that have dreamt of conquering Wyoming's roads, but none quite like these two gentlemen. Ari and Zack decided to ride their motorcycles (dirt bikes?), completely across the states, only on non-paved roads. Now for Wyoming, you would think that wouldn't be that hard, but...
Sheridan Media
Column: Mick and Susie McMurry Were Wyoming Superheroes – Now They’re Both Gone
In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally, in recent history, you saw famous couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry. For almost three decades, they were everywhere....
Wyoming 211 Partnering with Blacktooth Brewing to Celebrate National 211 Day
"Simply put, we take care of those that take care of us. We're trying to protect the people that feed America." Wyoming 211 is partnering with Black Tooth Brewing company to celebrate National 211 Day, a day to recognize the life-enhancing services of call centers geared towards helping farmers and ranchers.
Free Carnival-Themed Family Game Night in Casper on the 17th
The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center invite the. community to the 8th Annual Family Game Night on February 17th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, 1701 E K St. Casper, WY 82601. They will be serving a free dinner: white...
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.
