Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
defenseworld.net
Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kforce by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kforce by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
defenseworld.net
ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Shares Down 0.7%
ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Institutional Trading of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF. A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF stock. UBS Group...
defenseworld.net
Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONOU) Stock Price Down 22.7%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.
defenseworld.net
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.
defenseworld.net
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ichor worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VVV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday.
defenseworld.net
Isoray, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Isoray in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones forecasts that the healthcare company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Isoray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
defenseworld.net
Integrity Financial Corp WA Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,906.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TETCU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000.
defenseworld.net
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) Stock Price Down 0.6%
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?. Receive News & Ratings for R3 Global...
defenseworld.net
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.
defenseworld.net
Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells $201,847.45 in Stock
Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, February 3rd, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. On Monday, December 19th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of...
defenseworld.net
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 562 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)
Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Heska worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)
TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)
Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Other hedge...
defenseworld.net
4,378 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Jump Financial LLC
Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Comments / 0