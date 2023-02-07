Read full article on original website
Related
columbiagorgenews.com
First Book serving Hood River, Wasco counties
This year, more children in Hood River and Wasco counties will start the year with books thanks to First Book of Hood River and Wasco County. First Book Hood River County and First Book Wasco County are part of the Team First Book volunteer program within the national First Book organization, whose purpose is to provide a path out of poverty for children through educational equity.
columbiagorgenews.com
Bridge of the Gods Quilters celebrate 20 years Feb. 11
CASCADE LOCKS — On Saturday, Feb.11, The Bridge of the Gods Quilters will celebrate 20 years of quilting beginning at 1 p.m. at Bible Fellowship Church on Forest Lane. “Quilters from all around the Gorge — Husum, White Salmon, Stevenson, North Bonneville, Cascade Locks, Hood River, and Parkdale — have gathered over the years, quilting on the second Saturdays and every Thursday,” said member JoAnn Wittenberg. “There have been classes and many quilts made for the communities in the Gorge. Anne Holmstrom and Marva Janik inspired the Cascade Locks Quilt Block Trail. The latest project was a raffle Christmas quilt for the Cascade Locks Historical Museum.”
columbiagorgenews.com
The Dalles, Hood River to receive $50,000 grants from Travel Oregon
On Jan. 23, Travel Oregon awarded $1.4 million in grants to organizations throughout the state for a range of projects, from bolstering tourism to increasing accessibility for disabled travelers and expanding diversity, equity and inclusion. Forty-five organizations received grant funds, with only 12 receiving the full possible amount of $50,000, two of which were The Dalles Area and Hood River County chambers of commerce.
columbiagorgenews.com
City of The Dalles takes on hospitality role for cruise ships
The City of The Dalles will take over the shoreside hospitality role for cruise ships docking in the city beginning in March. The contract involves scheduling hospitality programs with cruise lines visiting the city. City Manager Matthew Klebes said Thursday the city would be taking over the hospitality role beginning...
columbiagorgenews.com
Shooting incident raises community concerns
It was a serious incident on Feb. 2 in Hood River as law enforcement worked to carefully keep an active shooter from harming himself or others. Tragedy impacts many and as a news provider, Columbia Gorge News worked to help keep the community informed of the situation on our website and our social media feeds.
columbiagorgenews.com
Nisley, Wolf bar complaint dismissed
Oregon’s State Professional Responsibility Board dismissed an ethics complaint into former Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley and his deputy, Leslie Wolf on Jan. 30, following an investigation into the duo’s handling of material related to a former The Dalles Police Officer who was demoted for a violation of the department’s policy on truthfulness.
columbiagorgenews.com
Eagle Cave rock fall
A large rock broke free from the Eagle Cave area above west The Dalles Tuesday afternoon, coming to rest just feet from a car in the Chenowith Rim Apartments. No vehicles were damaged. Residents said they could see where the stone broke free from the rim, and the rocks passage left a muddy trail through the parking lot.
columbiagorgenews.com
Traffic signal planned for downtown Hood River intersection
HOOD RIVER — The City of Hood River is moving forward with renovating the intersection of Second and Oak Street in downtown Hood River. After a recent downtown business meeting, Hood River City Manager Abigail Elder confirmed that city staff are expecting to go out for bid later this month, with construction slated to begin after Labor Day.
columbiagorgenews.com
‘Hearts of Gold’ honorees focus on serving those most in need
HOOD RIVER — What does it mean to have a heart of gold? For the 2023 honorees, it means a life focused on helping improve lives in our community. At Providence Hood River Foundation’s annual Hearts of Gold celebration, two health professionals and one community volunteer will be honored in recognition of their golden hearts.
columbiagorgenews.com
Gorge Local In Business: All are welcome at Working Hands Fermentation
Hood River has become home to some very unique, community-based restaurants and breweries over the years, but one you should be sure to check out is Working Hands Fermentation located on the Heights. After combining with Slopeswell Cider and opening their new taproom mid-2021, Working Hands broke ground on their...
columbiagorgenews.com
The Dalles to host Valentine's Day chocolate crawl
The Dalles is going to be extra sweet this Friday, as the second annual Chocolate Crawl takes downtown by storm. The crawl, planned by Downtown The Dalles, will be a “walk the town” type event, aiming to kick off the Valentine’s Day weekend with a chocolatey bang. According to a press release from Downtown The Dalles, more than 25 businesses will be participating, staying open until 8 p.m. with different chocolate- and Valentine’s- themed activities and products. “It’s up to each business that participates what special they want to do,” said Anne Wring, co-owner of Smoke Wring BBQ and member of Downtown The Dalles.
columbiagorgenews.com
Retiring Mosier Mayor Arlene Burns reflects on her time in office
When Arlene Burns became mayor of Mosier in 2014, she never could’ve imagined that in her time as mayor, she would be dealing with the biggest disaster in the town’s history. Not only that, but she would end up in San Francisco, testifying to crowds at the Global Climate Summit.
columbiagorgenews.com
Grant applications open for Wasco County Cultural Trust
The Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition is now seeking applications for grant funding for projects occurring February through December 2023. The mission of the trust is to encourage projects and activities in the arts, heritage and humanities that relate to the priorities of the Wasco County Cultural plan, according to a press release.
columbiagorgenews.com
Columbia Gorge Community College initiates president search process
Columbia Gorge Community College’s seven-member board of directors agreed unanimously to seek input from other colleges to inform their search for a professional search firm. One firm will be asked to orchestrate the process of hiring a new college president directly, avoiding the need for a Request For Proposal (RFP).
columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River girls snap losing streak with Mt. View win
A 16-point non-league win against visiting Mt. View of Vancouver came at a good time for the Hood River Valley’s girls basketball team. The Eagles were in the midst of a three-game Northwest Oregon Conference losing streak with a tough stretch of games on the horizon. HRV (6-13 overall, 1-7 NWOC) responded with a 52-36, victory over the visiting Mt. View Thunder (6-10) on Feb. 2.
columbiagorgenews.com
Air quality monitoring expanded in Gorge: Measurements in Gorge inform
Air quality data in the Gorge is much more prevalent now, thanks to local grant-driven efforts that were spurred by the dangerous air quality spike during the 2020 Labor Day fires. And that data increase will make it easier to give timely, localized health warnings about dangerous levels of smoke to the public.
columbiagorgenews.com
HRV’s Teets stays perfect in Mt. Hood competition
Hood River Valley’s Emily Teets continued to dominate the girls Mt. Hood Ski League’s downhill season by winning her fourth competition in as many starts on Sunday. League skiers were giant slalom racing at Mount Hood’s Ski Bowl, where Teets posted the fastest runs of the day. Her consistent runs of 41.81 seconds and 41.88 equaled a combined total of 1:23.69 — almost five seconds faster than second-place finisher Nia Hamalainen of Sandy.
columbiagorgenews.com
‘Our best’ featured at The Dalles Art Center (photo gallery)
The Dalles Art Center (TDAC) is hosting “Bringing Out Our Best,” an exhibit of TDAC artist members juried by Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield and Nancy Bishop. Guidelines for entries required that “all art must have been produced in the last three years, and not been previously exhibited” at the art center. The show will run through February.
columbiagorgenews.com
Districts collaborate to improve school safety, preparedness
When an active shooter incident began in Hood River Feb. 2, Hood River County School District was ready to respond immediately to maintain student safety. While the threat was on Cascade Avenue, one mile from the closest public school, the district immediately placed lower valley schools in “secure status” and notified parents via email and text messages. This prompt and coordinated response was the result of careful planning by the school district and region wide-collaboration around school safety.
columbiagorgenews.com
Nursing simulation lab at CGCC getting an upgrade
Work has begun on a $104,900 expansion and remodel of Columbia Gorge Community College’s Nursing Simulation Suite. The college board of education approved a contract for the work on Jan. 31, at a cost of $104,900, which will be fully paid for by a federally-funded grant.
Comments / 0