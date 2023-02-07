Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, is actively investigating a missing person investigation in Madison County. A Golden Alert has been issued for Gerald W. Williams, 62, of Richmond, KY. Mr. Williams suffers from an intellectual disability and was last seen in the area of Pleasure Drive in Madison County just before 6:30 p.m. this evening Thursday February 9. It is believed that Williams left his residence on foot, and he is described as a white male, 5’4’’ tall, roughly 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green zip-up jacket and a Texas Roadhouse hat.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO