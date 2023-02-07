ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
usethebitcoin.com

Coin Cloud Bitcoin ATM Operator Files for Bankruptcy

Despite the fact that the bear market seems to have taken a pause, another company has filed for bankruptcy in the cryptocurrency industry according to a filing in Nevada’s Bankruptcy Court. Coin Cloud, one of the largest Bitcoin ATM operators in the world announced that it has filed for bankruptcy. The company is the owner of over 4,000 Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs mostly located in the United States and Brazil.
NEVADA STATE
usethebitcoin.com

SALT Lending Secures Funding To Resume Operations

SALT Lending recently secured a funding round to restore its financial stability and resuming operations. The firm aims to regain trust in the market by promoting transparency and establishing a robust reserve in funds. SALT Lending Secures $64.4 Million in Series A Funding. SALT Lending recently raised $64.4 million through...
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
BR Rogers

Debt Default by US Treasury Could Cause Stock Crashes; Give China Leverage Over US; Cause Global Financial Collapse

Economists say we're facing severe national and global consequences if we use the debt ceiling and the potential of US Treasury debt default as a negotiating tool for our political differences. Many of us think it will mean higher interest rates, higher grocery bills (please, no more!), or job losses where we finally have the lowest unemployment rate in decades (1969), now down to 3.4%. Believe it or not, increased interest rates, more expensive groceries, and massive job losses would actually be a good outcome in comparison to the cascade of financial woes we might face if we default on our loans.
usethebitcoin.com

MetaMask Offers Fiat On-Ramp Solution in India

MetaMask is offering now a new fiat on-ramp solution for users in India that want to purchase cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), or Polygon (MATIC), among others. In the past, MetaMask was a crypto wallet only that has now been integrated with Onramp.money to allow users to make crypto purchases using fiat directly from the wallet.
usethebitcoin.com

Cryptex Finance Launches JPEGz Index Token to Track Top 10 NFT Collections

A new NFT index token has been released by the market by Cryptex Finance. The new index token is called JPEGz and it is going to be tracking the top 10 NFT collections in the market. The token retrieves data from multiple sources using Chainlink oracles, one of the best blockchain networks in order to get accurate data for smart contracts.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
TENNESSEE STATE
coinchapter.com

ChatGPT Cousin Warns China Will Crash Stock Market After Valentine’s Day

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — If you are a stock trader, your Valentine’s Day this year may turn scary instead of romantic. According to the artificial intelligence bot Dan-GPT, the jailbreak version of ChatGPT, the stock market will crash on Feb 15, just hours after you finish your romantic dinner with your significant other. The bot warns that “investors should be cautious and prepared for the possibility of a market crash on this date.”
SmartAsset

When Do You Have to Pay ETF Taxes?

When investing in the stock market, knowing how you'll need to pay taxes is important. Capital gains taxes are a reality for anyone buying and selling stocks. But what if you're trading in funds like ETFs? Did you know that … Continue reading → The post When Do You Have to Pay ETF Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
usethebitcoin.com

The Sandbox Gets Boost From Whale Investors on Binance: Santiment Reports

The world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is a rapidly evolving space. Recent reports from Santiment, a blockchain analytics company, highlight some of the most notable movements in the industry. The Sandbox and AI cryptocurrency firms are included in the highlights. The Sandbox Increased Interest From Whale Investors on Binance.
usethebitcoin.com

PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Solana (SOL) are On the Rise Again; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is Expected to 60x After the Presale Ends

Get ready for the next big thing in the world of cryptocurrency as PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Solana (SOL) soar to new heights, and the highly-anticipated Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) early investors are poised for a 60x return. With the launch of the revolutionary Orbeon Protocol, investing in startups is now accessible to everyone with as little as $1, thanks to the innovative use of fractionalized NFTs. The Orbeon Protocol is already creating waves, with a 1625% increase in value, and entering its final presale phase. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of this game-changing investment platform.
thebiochronicle.com

5 benefits of migrating to Canada

Several people across the globe are very much interested to migrate to Canada because of the migrant-friendly programs launched by the nations like Canada. Canada has been very much successful in providing people with a welcoming attitude in terms of allowing several people to apply for immigration so that everybody can have the best experience in this particular nation. But at this particular point in time availing the Canada immigration services in Dubai is definitely a good idea and the following are some of the basic benefits of depending on such options:

Comments / 0

Community Policy