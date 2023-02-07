Read full article on original website
Yankees Officially Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
Danish played for the Red Sox in 2022 and made 32 appearances out of the Boston bullpen and compiled a 5.13 ERA and recorded 32 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. The 28-year-old began his Major League Baseball career with the Chicago White Sox in 2016 and spent three seasons with the club.
Former Cubs Broadcaster To Be Television Voice Of The Cardinals
Bally Sports Midwest recently announced that former Chicago Cubs broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals. Chip Caray’s father Skip was a longtime announcer with the Atlanta Braves and grandfather Harry Caray was a legendary announcer for the Cubs. “I’m...
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
MLB executive on Max Fried’s feelings toward Braves following arbitration
Arbitration makes baseball fans crazy, primarily because they don’t understand the process, which is why it’s hilarious to see Braves fans squirm over Max Fried losing his most recent case. In 2023, Fried will make $13.5 million instead of the $15 million he sought, but it won’t bother Atlanta’s ace.
All-Star Closer Was Cubs' Best 'Under-the-Radar" Acquisition During Offseason
The Athletic's MLB staff recently published a piece in which they identified each club's best 'under-the-radar' move during the MLB offseason. Considering the plethora of moves the Chicago Cubs made, the train could have gone in any direction. The top names like Dansby Swanson and Jameson Taillon have to be...
The Yankees could start transitioning the catcher position this season
The New York Yankees have a fine situation at the catcher position, and while we love Jose Treviño and his defensive prowess, the team may end up going in a different direction after the 2023 season. When general manager Brian Cashman initially traded for Treviño from the Texas Rangers,...
Bleacher Report proposes this trade between the Braves and Padres
One of them sees Ian Anderson getting sent to the San Diego Padres for some help at shortstop:. The Proposal: Atlanta gets SS Ha-Seong Kim, LHP Adrian Morejon; San Diego Padres get RHP Ian Anderson. Atlanta is on track to have Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia compete for the club’s...
Senga Arrives in St. Lucie With Injury Concerns
The New York Mets have assembled an impressive starting staff of big names. Justin Verlander is a future Hall of Famer, so is Max Scherzer, and now Kodai Senga, the biggest name in Japan joining them. The first two starters are truly top-tier aces. Senga has that quality too, but he has an elbow issue. The Mets have assured everyone that it’s not a problem, but I’m worried about it.
Coining one of the Mets’ most underrated signings this winter
In an off-season filled with thrilling splashes, most of the free-agent signings made by the New York Mets came with little to no surprise. The positions of need at various places across the roster were clear, and the Mets added players who had been linked to the team throughout the free-agency process. Most notably Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.
Baltimore Orioles' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The Baltimore Orioles are less than two months away from Opening Day. The Orioles are coming off their first winning season since 2016, with hopes to return to the playoffs in 2023 for the first time in seven years. The club signed free agent Kyle Gibson and traded for Cole Irvin to bolster their pitching rotation.
Cardinals acquire LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Royals
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz from the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations on Wednesday. Misiewicz, 28, pitched for the Royals and Seattle Mariners in 2022 and was a combined 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 innings spread over 32 relief appearances.
Former Braves fan favorite Charlie Culberson finds a new home
Charlie Culberson did just about everything for the Braves, including pitching in a few spots. He was very well-liked in the clubhouse and provided a young team with a veteran presence. After leaving Atlanta following the 2020 season, Culberson had solid back-to-back seasons for the Rangers. He slashed .243/.296/.381/.676 in...
Report: A top free agent target for the Bears might not be available
The Chicago Bears are flush with cash. But they might have difficulty finding supply for their heavy demand as another top free agent might be extended this offseason. The Bears need to build their offensive and defensive lines for next season. However, many teams are hesitant to let their top linemen go into free agency.
