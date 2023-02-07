The New York Mets have assembled an impressive starting staff of big names. Justin Verlander is a future Hall of Famer, so is Max Scherzer, and now Kodai Senga, the biggest name in Japan joining them. The first two starters are truly top-tier aces. Senga has that quality too, but he has an elbow issue. The Mets have assured everyone that it’s not a problem, but I’m worried about it.

